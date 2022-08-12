ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WGAU

Plans for Athens film studio are expanding

A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
ATHENS, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
GAINESVILLE, GA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney Sidney Powell

ATLANTA — A group of Donald Trump supporters copied a trove of sensitive Georgia election files in Coffee County after the 2020 presidential election, a breach that included data from an election server, voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas. Trump...
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

New film-TV agency seeks to build ecosystem in Georgia with local writers

It’s the dawning of a new age for the film and television industry in Georgia — where there is a complete ecosystem that includes writers, financiers, directors, producers and the agents who represent them. At least that’s the vision of Jeffrey Stepakoff, 59, the founding executive director of...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/15/22

Bibb Sheriff's Office continues to search for a man after responding to a mental health call Sunday night. This comes after someone fired shots into a Lizella home.
allongeorgia.com

Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference

Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Abrams Unveils Childcare Plan

WEB ONLY: (In a statement, Abrams said “we must ensure a strong early start for Georgia’s children — no matter their zip code or background.”) She plans to alleviate childcare costs by increasing funding for CAPS, a childcare assistance program for infants and toddlers. Her plan also includes a $10 million allotment for small childcare centers’ startup or operating costs. According to the campaign, the average Georgia family with two toddlers spends nearly a quarter of their income on childcare.
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettcitizen.com

Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia

Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
GEORGIA STATE
tigerdroppings.com

OG since 2005 —- kid now started at UGA

WTF. At least they are in the East. And gonna suck to tiger bait him when LSU meets up with UGA in the SEC championship. After 4 years he will be back as a Tiger fan. My wife is from Ga, went to UGA, but loves LSU. LSU Fan. Rocky...
ATHENS, GA
On Common Ground News

Additional food benefits to be provided retroactively to Georgia’s youngest SNAP recipients

ATLANTA– After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to its youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

In Michigan, thousands remain under water advisory

Tens of thousands of Michiganders have been told to boil their water due to an advisory implemented. The water advisory took place this weekend and remains in place. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Michigan Radio’s Briana Rice about the situation and when regular water service might return.
MICHIGAN STATE

