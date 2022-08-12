Read full article on original website
Plans for Athens film studio are expanding
A new film and television studio under construction here in the Hollywood of the South -- just got bigger. Athena Studios announced it purchased an additional 65 acres in Athens, next to the original 45-acre site. The additional land will give immediate additional back-lot acreage for the stage space currently...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
Georgia Man Spends 8 Hours In ER After Being Gored By Hand-Raised Buck In Backyard
Growing up in BFE, we’d always have problems with raccoons, possums, and armadillos making their way around the front of our house and digging around for no apparent reason, so the best way to get ’em to leave?. Just take a broom and shew them away (no, we...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney Sidney Powell
ATLANTA — A group of Donald Trump supporters copied a trove of sensitive Georgia election files in Coffee County after the 2020 presidential election, a breach that included data from an election server, voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas. Trump...
saportareport.com
New film-TV agency seeks to build ecosystem in Georgia with local writers
It’s the dawning of a new age for the film and television industry in Georgia — where there is a complete ecosystem that includes writers, financiers, directors, producers and the agents who represent them. At least that’s the vision of Jeffrey Stepakoff, 59, the founding executive director of...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/15/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office continues to search for a man after responding to a mental health call Sunday night. This comes after someone fired shots into a Lizella home.
allongeorgia.com
Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference
Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
fox5atlanta.com
Fish turn up dead after thousands of pounds of soybeans spill into Gainesville creek
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - It’s a fishy mystery below the surface of Flat Creek. Rough one hundred fish have turned up dead after thousands of pounds of soybeans spilled into the Georgia creek. Now, contractors are racing to get those soybeans out of the water in an effort to stop...
wuga.org
Abrams Unveils Childcare Plan
WEB ONLY: (In a statement, Abrams said “we must ensure a strong early start for Georgia’s children — no matter their zip code or background.”) She plans to alleviate childcare costs by increasing funding for CAPS, a childcare assistance program for infants and toddlers. Her plan also includes a $10 million allotment for small childcare centers’ startup or operating costs. According to the campaign, the average Georgia family with two toddlers spends nearly a quarter of their income on childcare.
wfxg.com
Georgia Insurance Commissioner issues consumer alert following Allstate auto rate increase filing
(ATLANTA, GA) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King issued a consumer alert in the wake of a 25-percent auto rate increase for state policy-holders, according to his office. READ THE ALERT HERE. In the alert, posted on his website, King writes, "Under Georgia’s dual rate filing system...
Georgia cornerback position battle has clear frontrunner coming out of first scrimmage
ATHENS — Of the six scholarship cornerbacks on Georgia’s roster, Kamari Lassiter arrived as the lowest-rated recruit of the bunch. He was still a 4-star prospect, yet he ranked as the No. 248 overall player in the 2021 signing class. By comparison, the other five players were all...
She was one of the first pediatric liver transplant patients in Georgia. Now, she's one of the longest surviving recipients
ATLANTA — When Terri Willis was 13 years old, she became one of the first pediatric liver transplant patients in Georgia. Now 31 years later, she's one of the longest surviving transplant recipients in the country. The liver transplant survival rate decreases significantly after about five to 10 years,...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart reacts to latest news on Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville
ATHENS - Kirby Smart shrugged off Georgia exercising an option its had available before to provide tickets to prospects when it’s the designated home team in the rivalry matchup with Florida. “We’ve always been able to do that; you make an independent decision that each university can decide how...
gwinnettcitizen.com
Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia
Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
wuga.org
Dearth of salmon in the Yukon River makes it hard for Indigenous residents to feed their families
On Alaska’s Yukon River, residents usually depend on catching salmon to eat all year. This year, a disruption in the supply of fish in addition to inflation is galvanizing a food crisis. KYUK’s Olivia Ebertz reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
Georgia National Fair announces flash sale to celebrate 33rd anniversary
PERRY, Ga. — The 33rd Georgia National Fair isn't that far away, and it's time to mark your calendars. A flash sale began at 9 a.m. for all tickets, lasting for 33 hours. Tickets will cost $10 and will be sent straight to your phone. This digital format is...
dawgnation.com
Georgia stock report: Young players soar, Kenny McIntosh scores in Scrimmage One
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows what a championship team looks like and how to build one. The Georgia head coach made it clear after Scrimmage One on Saturday the 2022 Bulldogs aren’t there yet. “We have a long way to go to get where we need to go,”...
tigerdroppings.com
OG since 2005 —- kid now started at UGA
WTF. At least they are in the East. And gonna suck to tiger bait him when LSU meets up with UGA in the SEC championship. After 4 years he will be back as a Tiger fan. My wife is from Ga, went to UGA, but loves LSU. LSU Fan. Rocky...
On Common Ground News
Additional food benefits to be provided retroactively to Georgia’s youngest SNAP recipients
ATLANTA– After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to its youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
wuga.org
In Michigan, thousands remain under water advisory
Tens of thousands of Michiganders have been told to boil their water due to an advisory implemented. The water advisory took place this weekend and remains in place. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Michigan Radio’s Briana Rice about the situation and when regular water service might return.
