Read full article on original website
Related
wuga.org
Abrams Unveils Childcare Plan
WEB ONLY: (In a statement, Abrams said “we must ensure a strong early start for Georgia’s children — no matter their zip code or background.”) She plans to alleviate childcare costs by increasing funding for CAPS, a childcare assistance program for infants and toddlers. Her plan also includes a $10 million allotment for small childcare centers’ startup or operating costs. According to the campaign, the average Georgia family with two toddlers spends nearly a quarter of their income on childcare.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney Sidney Powell
ATLANTA — A group of Donald Trump supporters copied a trove of sensitive Georgia election files in Coffee County after the 2020 presidential election, a breach that included data from an election server, voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas. Trump...
Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs. Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion. Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
She was one of the first pediatric liver transplant patients in Georgia. Now, she's one of the longest surviving recipients
ATLANTA — When Terri Willis was 13 years old, she became one of the first pediatric liver transplant patients in Georgia. Now 31 years later, she's one of the longest surviving transplant recipients in the country. The liver transplant survival rate decreases significantly after about five to 10 years,...
capitalbnews.org
Will Georgia’s Book Ban Target Black Authors? Educators Have Concerns.
Cicely Lewis loves being a school librarian. Lewis has spent nearly two decades in education. For the past seven years, she’s worked as a librarian at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross. The job encompasses everything she’s drawn to, including the teaching component, and an opportunity to train other educators. Getting to buy books is just the cherry on top.
On Common Ground News
Additional food benefits to be provided retroactively to Georgia’s youngest SNAP recipients
ATLANTA– After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to its youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
wfxg.com
Georgia Insurance Commissioner issues consumer alert following Allstate auto rate increase filing
(ATLANTA, GA) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King issued a consumer alert in the wake of a 25-percent auto rate increase for state policy-holders, according to his office. READ THE ALERT HERE. In the alert, posted on his website, King writes, "Under Georgia’s dual rate filing system...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Middle Georgia residents say F-15 flyover damaged homes. Here’s how the Air Force responded
Homeowners in Bonaire and Kathleen said their houses were damaged after an Aug. 3 F-15 flyover. The F-15 Eagle flyover was performed at approximately 11:20 am for a Southeast Region Little League Tournament game in Warner Robins. After the flyover, several Facebook users said they thought the flyover was louder...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/15/22
Bibb Sheriff's Office continues to search for a man after responding to a mental health call Sunday night. This comes after someone fired shots into a Lizella home.
Georgia Man Spends 8 Hours In ER After Being Gored By Hand-Raised Buck In Backyard
Growing up in BFE, we’d always have problems with raccoons, possums, and armadillos making their way around the front of our house and digging around for no apparent reason, so the best way to get ’em to leave?. Just take a broom and shew them away (no, we...
fox40jackson.com
Stacey Abrams co-chaired organization that awards thousands to defund the police activists
FIRST ON FOX: Georgia gubernatorial Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams co-chaired a racial justice organization that awarded tens of thousands of dollars to activists who want to defund and abolish the police. Abrams was first announced co-chair of the Black Voices for Black Justice Fund (BVBJ) in April 2021. She said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia National Fair announces flash sale to celebrate 33rd anniversary
PERRY, Ga. — The 33rd Georgia National Fair isn't that far away, and it's time to mark your calendars. A flash sale began at 9 a.m. for all tickets, lasting for 33 hours. Tickets will cost $10 and will be sent straight to your phone. This digital format is...
gwinnettcitizen.com
Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia
Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
Nearly 200 Georgia prison employees arrested on job-related charges
ATLANTA (AP) — Nearly 200 Georgia state prison employees have been arrested for job-related crimes since the beginning of 2020, according to a list obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Of the 195 Georgia Department of Corrections employees arrested through June 30, 143 are state certified police officers, mostly corrections...
wuga.org
In Michigan, thousands remain under water advisory
Tens of thousands of Michiganders have been told to boil their water due to an advisory implemented. The water advisory took place this weekend and remains in place. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Michigan Radio’s Briana Rice about the situation and when regular water service might return.
Squirrel hunting season in Georgia begins Monday
ATLANTA — Squirrel hunting season is right around the corner. The season begins on Monday and lasts through February 28, 2023, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. During the season, squirrel hunters can pursue both gray and fox squirrels. The maximum daily bag limit is 12 per...
wuga.org
Dearth of salmon in the Yukon River makes it hard for Indigenous residents to feed their families
On Alaska’s Yukon River, residents usually depend on catching salmon to eat all year. This year, a disruption in the supply of fish in addition to inflation is galvanizing a food crisis. KYUK’s Olivia Ebertz reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
wfxg.com
Georgia to open applications for grants to expand high-speed internet access
ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says the state will award another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand high-speed internet access. That's on top of $408 million in grants that Georgia awarded to 49 providers in February to serve rural parts of the state. Counting previous federal aid, utilities and others will have gotten nearly $1 billion to bring high-speed connections to Georgians who lack them. February's grants were supposed to link up 132,000 of the remaining 482,000 Georgia homes and businesses without broadband. Applications for the new grants open Monday. Guidelines call for applicants to consider affordability as part of their plan.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia woman faces thyroid cancer diagnosis during her pregnancy
ATLANTA - When Allison Murphy got pregnant in 2016, after years of trying, she and her husband could hardly believe it. "It was a miracle," Murphy remembers. "It really felt like a miracle, like we were given a gift." Throughout her pregnancy, doctors kept a close eye on Murphy's neck.
Comments / 0