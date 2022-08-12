ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
wuga.org

Abrams Unveils Childcare Plan

WEB ONLY: (In a statement, Abrams said “we must ensure a strong early start for Georgia’s children — no matter their zip code or background.”) She plans to alleviate childcare costs by increasing funding for CAPS, a childcare assistance program for infants and toddlers. Her plan also includes a $10 million allotment for small childcare centers’ startup or operating costs. According to the campaign, the average Georgia family with two toddlers spends nearly a quarter of their income on childcare.
GEORGIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney Sidney Powell

ATLANTA — A group of Donald Trump supporters copied a trove of sensitive Georgia election files in Coffee County after the 2020 presidential election, a breach that included data from an election server, voter check-in computers and ballot memory cards, according to documents produced in response to subpoenas. Trump...
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he plans to distribute one-time $350 payments to Georgians enrolled in certain public benefit programs.   Kemp said the total amount distributed will be more than $1 billion.   Georgians who were actively enrolled in Medicaid, food benefits, and the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs by July 31 will receive […] The post Kemp announces $350 cash assistance to low-income Georgians appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best waterfront restaurants to visit Labor Day weekend in Georgia

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and take some time to relax, even if it’s just for a special meal. Whether you’re seeking a memorable dining experience along a river, lake or beach, we’ve highlighted 10 excellent waterfront restaurants around Georgia worth checking out.
GAINESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Government
capitalbnews.org

Will Georgia’s Book Ban Target Black Authors? Educators Have Concerns.

Cicely Lewis loves being a school librarian. Lewis has spent nearly two decades in education. For the past seven years, she’s worked as a librarian at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross. The job encompasses everything she’s drawn to, including the teaching component, and an opportunity to train other educators. Getting to buy books is just the cherry on top.
On Common Ground News

Additional food benefits to be provided retroactively to Georgia’s youngest SNAP recipients

ATLANTA– After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to its youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athens News Matters#Gpb
WMAZ

Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/15/22

Bibb Sheriff's Office continues to search for a man after responding to a mental health call Sunday night. This comes after someone fired shots into a Lizella home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
gwinnettcitizen.com

Consumer Alert: Allstate files substantial auto rate increase in Georgia

Carrier Utilizes Loophole in State Law to Bypass Commissioner Approval for 25% Increase. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King today is alerting consumers that Allstate Property & Casualty Company has filed an overall statewide automobile rate increase of 25 percent on their Georgia policyholders. “I am angry and...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Nearly 200 Georgia prison employees arrested on job-related charges

ATLANTA (AP) — Nearly 200 Georgia state prison employees have been arrested for job-related crimes since the beginning of 2020, according to a list obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Of the 195 Georgia Department of Corrections employees arrested through June 30, 143 are state certified police officers, mostly corrections...
wuga.org

In Michigan, thousands remain under water advisory

Tens of thousands of Michiganders have been told to boil their water due to an advisory implemented. The water advisory took place this weekend and remains in place. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Michigan Radio’s Briana Rice about the situation and when regular water service might return.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSB Radio

Squirrel hunting season in Georgia begins Monday

ATLANTA — Squirrel hunting season is right around the corner. The season begins on Monday and lasts through February 28, 2023, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. During the season, squirrel hunters can pursue both gray and fox squirrels. The maximum daily bag limit is 12 per...
wfxg.com

Georgia to open applications for grants to expand high-speed internet access

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says the state will award another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand high-speed internet access. That's on top of $408 million in grants that Georgia awarded to 49 providers in February to serve rural parts of the state. Counting previous federal aid, utilities and others will have gotten nearly $1 billion to bring high-speed connections to Georgians who lack them. February's grants were supposed to link up 132,000 of the remaining 482,000 Georgia homes and businesses without broadband. Applications for the new grants open Monday. Guidelines call for applicants to consider affordability as part of their plan.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia woman faces thyroid cancer diagnosis during her pregnancy

ATLANTA - When Allison Murphy got pregnant in 2016, after years of trying, she and her husband could hardly believe it. "It was a miracle," Murphy remembers. "It really felt like a miracle, like we were given a gift." Throughout her pregnancy, doctors kept a close eye on Murphy's neck.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy