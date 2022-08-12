Read full article on original website
KMZU
Moberly man facing felony charges following traffic stop
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. - A Moberly man is held after an arrest last night in Randolph County. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at approximately 10:25 p.m. The reported arrest accuses 26-year-old Patrick A. Harvey of four felony-level allegations including methamphetamine possession, receiving stolen property, and unlawful possession and use of a firearm.
khqa.com
Hannibal man arrested after explosive device investigation
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal, Missouri man is facing charges after law enforcement says they found explosive devices at a local home. The investigation began on Saturday when Hannibal Police Officers and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) went to search a home in the 800 block of Hayward Street.
ktvo.com
Rongey investigation leads officers to Macon County
NEAR ELMER, Mo. — The search for a wanted northeast Missouri murder suspect is ongoing. Multiple law enforcement agencies are still trying to locate Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He is wanted for the July 5, 2022, murder of Stephen Munn, 54, also of Kirksville. Late Monday morning, the...
khqa.com
2 Hannibal residents arrested for meth in Illinois
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Two people from Hannibal, Missouri are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Illinois. It happened on Monday in the Village of Hull, on State Highway 106. Police say while they were conducting the traffic stop, 56-year-old Bill L. Mears was arrested for unlawful...
The Quincy Police Department is bringing back “Cop on a Rooftop”
"Cop on a Rooftop" is a fundraising effort that the Quincy Police Department is taking part in to help raise money for the Special Olympics Illinois, it is happening this Friday (August 19th), and here is how you can help the QPD hit their goal!. According to a press release...
fourstateshomepage.com
Toddler struck, killed in northeast Missouri during U-turn
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. – A driver struck and killed a toddler late Thursday night in northeast Missouri while making a U-turn. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a two-year-old boy from Canton, Missouri, died in the crash. MSHP reports a 34-year-old woman from Canton, Missouri, is at fault and has been arrested, but prosecutors have not yet formally filed charges.
977wmoi.com
Macomb Police Investigating Shooting Incident
On August 15, 2022 at approximately 2:19am the Macomb Police Department responded to Eisenhower Tower, 322 W. Piper St, for the report of shots fired. Upon arriving, Officers determined a shooting had occurred between individuals who had dispersed prior to their arrival. There were no reported injuries among the individuals involved in the shooting, only property damage.
KCJJ
Burlington woman arrested after allegedly dancing on Iowa City Police squad car
A Burlington woman who thought it was a good idea to dance on the top of a squad car was arrested by Iowa City Police early Sunday morning. According to the arrest report, 20-year-old Asia McQuay of North 8th Street jumped on top of a police car just after 1 am in the 100 block of College Street, reportedly to take a photo of herself dancing. The incident caused scratches and dents to the hood of the squad car, and McQuay was identified by security camera footage.
khqa.com
Canton toddler struck and killed; driver arrested
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A two-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was hit by an SUV in Canton, Mo. The driver of the SUV was arrested on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrests reports.
ourquadcities.com
25-year-old man shot in Burlington
On Aug. 15, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Burlington Police and Ambulance responded to the 800 block of South 9th Street in reference to a 25-year-old-male, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, police said Monday. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot...
muddyrivernews.com
Two women in Pike County Jail facing burglary, theft charges
PIKE COUNTY, Ill. — Two women are in the Pike County Jail and are charged with residential burglary and theft. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 7:03 p.m. July 31 to a residence located along the Perry Fishhook Blacktop in reference to a residential burglary and theft complaint. After an investigation, two suspects were identified.
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri bicyclist killed in Sunday night crash
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri bicyclist was killed late Sunday evening while trying to cross a major highway. It happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 61, one mile south of Hannibal. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Nicholas Clark, 30, of Hannibal,...
kmmo.com
A ONE VEHICLE CRASH IN SALINE COUNTY CAUSES MODERATE INJURIES.
A 42- year-old Greenwood man suffered no injury and a 36-year-old Moberly woman suffered moderate injuries in a one vehicle crash in Saline County on Saturday, August 13. According to a release from the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Brian O’Toole blew out a tire and proceeded to hit a guardrail and overturn.
Kait 8
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 13 near mile-marker 74 in rural Jackson County. Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Illinois, was traveling very slowly in the...
Burlington FD responds to 2nd suspicious fire
The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to the scene of a mobile home fire, less than a week after they were called to the same area for a similar fire. On August 12 at approximately 9:25 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 601 S. Roosevelt Avenue […]
ktvo.com
UPDATED: Kirksville man's 'suspicious death' under investigation
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — UPDATE: Adair County Coroner Brian Noe told KTVO Friday's autopsy on Shawn Watts, 45, of Kirksville, yielded inconclusive results at this time. He said it did reveal that there was no injury or trauma to the body. The coroner will now have to wait on toxicology...
Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items
A Mexico, Missouri, ammunition dealer is being accused by the Better Business Bureau of not delivering goods purchased by buyers in Missouri and elsewhere. The post Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KBUR
Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington
Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County from July 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Christin Young of Hamilton sold a residence at 1050 Main in...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy’s Sixth Street Promenade to get $2.4 million state Main Street grant; Pittsfield getting $2.8 million for work on Monroe Street
QUINCY — The second time was the charm. In 2020, The City of Quincy Quincy applied for a $1.03-million IDOT grant to help pay for the Sixth Street Promenade, but it was rejected. But today, Governor JB Pritzker announced that Quincy was of several communities to receive part of...
