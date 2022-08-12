Read full article on original website
wuga.org
Update: District Lifts 'Administrative Hold' at Clarke Schools
According to an from the Clarke County School District an ‘Administrative Hold’ placed on Clarke Central High School and Clarke Middle School has been lifted. The purpose of this letter is to inform you of an incident that took place at Clarke Central High School today, which resulted in an administrative hold.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Athens
Stacker compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Athens-Clarke County, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
wuga.org
UGA Welcomes Largest Freshman Class
The largest freshman class in the University of Georgia’s history is starting their studies this week. More than 6,200 students make up UGA’s class of 2026, selected from a record number of nearly 40,000 applications. 75% of incoming students are Georgia residents coming from 148 counties and 452 high schools around the state.
Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Masks are no longer required for staff at Georgia’s largest school district as COVID-19 cases decline in Gwinnett County. In Gwinnett Public Schools, there are 670 confirmed or probable cases, according to district data. This time last year, there were 594 cases, marking a slight increase. Gwinnett is one of a handful of metro districts still tracking cases and updating its dashboard regularly and publicly.
Monroe Local News
University of North Georgia announces President’s Honor Roll for summer 2022
DAHLONEGA, GA (08/16/2022)– University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the summer 2022 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. The President’s Honor Roll included:
Local briefs include A-CC Commission meetings, Madison Co Planning Board session
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet, 5 o’clock this afternoon at City Hall. Commissioners will tackle an appeal of decision from the Historic Preservation Commission, and they will reconvene at 6 o’clock to the set the agenda for the Commission’s meeting in September. On the agenda for the agenda-setting session are proposed appointments to various Athens-Clarke County boards and authorities.
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
Monroe Local News
Nursing program set to begin at Athens Tech’s Walton Campus
The first cohort of nursing students at the Athens Technical College’s Walton Campus is set to begin classes on August 23. Beth Heath, a previous nursing instructor at the Athens campus, will serve as Walton’s nursing program clinical coordinator and instructor. She graduated from the ATC nursing program in 1999 and has a background in hospital nursing and community health.
allongeorgia.com
Several Georgia State Park and Historic Site Managers Receive Accolades During Recent Conference
Desmond Timmons, Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, Pine Mountain. Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park’s popularity has skyrocketed under Desmond Timmon’s leadership. Desmond worked to reintroduce prescribed burning on Pine Mountain, which had not been done in more than 12 years. He has been directly involved in the park’s campground renovations, Lake Franklin Dam renovations and the addition of 10 acres of interpretive trails, plus he sits on Harris County’s tourism committee. Having served more than 10 years at Georgia’s largest state park, Desmond is a well-respected senior manager within Georgia’s State Park System.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Poultry Farm, Habersham County
I believe this farm now serves another purpose, but the old barns recall the earlier days of commercial poultry, Georgia’s dominant agricultural commodity. I believe Northeast Georgia is still the top region for production and was an early leader in innovation.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Plantation Plain Farmhouse, 1884, Franklin County
This house is located just north of Lavonia & Interstate 85. It has been home to a used car dealership for many years. I am unsure of its history but I got the date from an older resource survey. Anyone who has traveled Georgia Highway 17 in this part of the state probably recognizes the house.
Monroe Local News
Oconee County government has several open job postings
There are several open job postings in the government in neighboring Oconee County. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: The following job postings were found on the Oconee County career website on Aug. 14, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Local government briefs: Athens Mayor speaks on plans for North Ave, Hart Co gets new Commissioner
Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says work on North Avenue will be done in phases: the US Department of Transportation has awarded Athens $25 million in state and federal funding for work that will include a new bridge over the 10 Loop; also new traffic signals and bus stops. WGAU’s interview with Mayor Girtz can be heard here: https://bit.ly/3QtvZ9S.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Jackson man protests food, service at local KFC
JACKSON — A Butts County man is so unhappy with his past meals and customer service from the local Kentucky Fried Chicken that he’s started a one-man protest. Ken Williams, 65, was in a union back in 1979 and he walked a picket line. Forty-three years later, Williams is walking a picket line again in front of the Jackson KFC/Taco Bell on Third Street.
fox5atlanta.com
2 Clarke County schools placed on 'administrative hold' after weapon found on campus
ATHENS, Ga. - Two Clarke County schools were placed on "administrative hold" after administrators say a weapon was found on one of the campuses. A letter sent home to parents says the incident took place around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clarke High School. Administrators say the weapon was found after a search prompted by a fight. The student who had the weapon ran from the area.
macaronikid.com
2022 FALL FAIR & FESTIVAL GUIDE
Following is a listing of Fall Festivals close to home or worth the drive! Mileage listed is from the Duluth Town Green. Please note that though most of these are FREE to attend, there may be a charge for food and activities within the festival. I will continue to add festivals, but if you know of any not listed, please email me information at beckys@macaronikid.com.
Local briefs: jail guard arrested in Elberton, doctor sentenced in Gainesville
Amid concerns about lingering cases of coronavirus and new worries about monkeypox infections in Georgia, there is afternoon meeting of the Clarke County Board of Health: it’s underway at 5:30 at the Health Department offices on North Avenue in Athens. A special called meeting of the Elbert County Commission...
wuga.org
County lawmakers to decide next month on $133,000 homelessness plan
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are set to vote early next month on the creation of a strategic plan to deal with homelessness in the county and how to spend some $9 million in funding to address the problem. Creation of the plan by a Maryland-based consulting firm would come with a...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Nails Creek, Franklin County
This lush stream rises in the Appalachian foothills a few miles north of Homer in Banks County and flows northeastward into Franklin County before turning southeastward and joining the Hudson River. All of these waterways feed the Broad River and its three forks. Nails Creek was an important location in...
Jackson Co man sentenced for role in Capitol riot
A Jackson County man is the latest to be sentenced for his role in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol: Glenn Simon of Jefferson gets eight months in federal prison. He’s the tenth Georgian to be sentenced in the aftermath of last year’s unrest in Washington; another dozen are pending.
