(Reynolds County, MO) One individual is formally charged and three others have charges pending after a search warrant was served August 12th in connection with a burglary that was reported July 16th in Reynolds county. The warrant was executed at an address in Ellington where numerous stolen tools and a dirt bike were discovered. The original burglary had involved two four wheelers and the tools. Both of the four wheelers were recovered August 6th with one found in Lesterville and the other in Ellington.

REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO