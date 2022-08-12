Read full article on original website
Pevely Woman Seriously Injured In Car Accident In Madison County
(Madison County) A Pevely woman was seriously injured Sunday morning following a car accident on US-67 in Madison County. Highway patrol says the crash occurred five miles south of Cherokee Pass when 27-year-old Dakota Henson ran a 2001 Honda Civic off the left side of the road down a deep embankment and overturned. Henson was taken to Mercy South in St. Louis.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 13 on West Outer Road, two miles south of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to the crash report, 18-year-old Carter...
Two lettered routes in Daviess, Grundy and Harrison counties to be resurfaced
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A resurfacing project will begin soon on Route K in Harrison and Daviess counties and Route P in Daviess and Grundy counties. Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will resurface Route K from Route 146 in Harrison County to Route 6 in Daviess County and Route P from Route 13 in Daviess County to Route 6 in Grundy County. Work on both routes will begin Tuesday, Aug 23 and is expected to be complete by Friday, Sept. 16.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Pevely man seriously injured in crash
A Cape Girardeau man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening. Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County. A Matthews, Mo. teen was seriously injured after her pickup truck crash into a silo in New Madrid County. Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dutchtown. Updated: Jul....
Man airlifted to STL following Sunday stabbing incident
A man was stabbed on Sunday during an altercation in St. Francois County. Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement and EMS were dispatched to a reported stabbing at an address on the 3000 block of Delassus Road on the southern outskirts of Farmington. According to St. Francois County Sheriff's...
Two killed in overnight crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a car crash that occurred in Franklin County early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Route FF north of Huff Road just before 2:00 a.m. Chase Clark, 24, of Cedar Hill was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang northbound when it went off the side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
Two die, two others hurt in head-on crash in rural Missouri
Two people have died and two others are hurt after a head-on crash Thursday evening in rural Missouri.
Reynolds County Theft Suspects
(Reynolds County, MO) One individual is formally charged and three others have charges pending after a search warrant was served August 12th in connection with a burglary that was reported July 16th in Reynolds county. The warrant was executed at an address in Ellington where numerous stolen tools and a dirt bike were discovered. The original burglary had involved two four wheelers and the tools. Both of the four wheelers were recovered August 6th with one found in Lesterville and the other in Ellington.
Two Die in Head-on Crash in Iron County
(KTTS News) – Two men are dead after a head-on crash on Thursday evening in Iron County, Missouri. The Missouri state highway patrol says that 65-year-old Keith Johns crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on. Both Keith Johns and the other driver, Daniel Martin were pronounced dead...
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting
Mineral Area College ribbon cutting in Cape Girardeau. Cape Fire Department starts new fire cadet program. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Woman arrested in connection with criminal investigation Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with an investigation in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, 20-year-old Emma E. Stroup was arrested on a first degree robbery charge. Stroup is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on...
Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12. It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway. No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene. One lane of southbound and one...
Barnhart man hurt when allegedly riding stolen motorcycle in Arnold
Arnold Police will seek charges against a 50-year-old Barnhart man who allegedly was riding a stolen motorcycle that was involved in an accident at Telegraph and Arnold Tenbrook roads. The man was injured in the crash, authorities reported. At about 4:30 p.m. July 24, a 61-year-old St. Louis woman was...
Pevely man allegedly assaulted Imperial man in Arnold drive-thru
Arnold Police are scheduled on Aug. 17 to interview a 36-year-old Pevely man who reportedly assaulted an Imperial man in the Dairy Queen drive-thru. The man was identified from surveillance video of the altercation, Maj. Clinton Wooldridge said. Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. July 28 to the restaurant,...
People injured in crash on Highway 67 in Festus
FESTUS, Mo. – People were injured in a head-on crash Friday morning in Festus. The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Highway 67 at Buck Creek Road. One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured. FOX 2 will continue to update […]
Tina man arrested on multiple charges
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – A Tina man is arrested for various felony charges during a traffic stop this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at 7:24 a.m. in Clay County. Lawrence J. Hart, 40, was arrested for a felony warrant issued from Jefferson City regarding a property damage charge, tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts felony possession of a controlled substance, no drivers license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
St. Francois County Has First Confirmed Case of Monkey Pox
(Park Hills) The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in St. Francois County. The health department in Park Hills is investigating the background of the case. Kim Ashley provides an update on the national health emergency. There are now 19 confirmed cases of the Monkey Pox in Missouri.
$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A stop at a Poplar Bluff convenience store led to someone walking out with more than just a fistful of dollars. The Missouri Lottery reported Monday that someone won $100,000. The winner, who was not identified, bought a $5 “Fistful of $500″ scratchers ticket at...
See Inside the Posh Pony Tipi Next to Missouri’s 12 Mile Creek
Would you like to rough it without really roughing it? I found a Missouri option for you. It's a real tipi that sits next to 12 Mile Creek and it's fancy. Misty is the host for what she calls a "glampground" on Airbnb. Her tipi is called the Posh Pony and posh is an appropriate name. It's located south of Fredericktown, Missouri which is south of St. Louis right in the middle of beautiful forest. Here's a snippet from her description:
