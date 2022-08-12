Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KUTV
20-year-old construction worker seriously burned in Salt Lake City trailer fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A construction worker was seriously burned in a Salt Lake City trailer fire on Tuesday. Officials said the incident happened near 669 South 18th Avenue around 4:40 p.m. According to the initial information released, the victim was a 20-year-old male who was refueling equipment...
KUTV
GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
KUTV
Multiple power outages leave thousands of Utahns in the dark
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting thousands of customers Tuesday morning in the Salt Lake Valley, and just as crews had resolved one issue, another popped up in a separate county. At approximately 5 a.m., the lights went out for about 2,600 customers...
KUTV
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, age 2, was left outside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KUTV
Sink hole opens up in South Salt Lake after water main break
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are asking the public to avoid 3300 South between Main Street and State Street after a water main break left a sinkhole in the roadway. The South Salt Lake Police Department announced the break just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Portions of the...
KUTV
Number of homes for sale reaches normal levels as price growth slows
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The supply of houses for sale in Utah is officially “back to normal,” the chief economist for the Salt Lake Board of Realtors told KUTV 2News. Dejan Eskic, who also studies the housing market as a senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, said higher mortgage interest rates have led to more inventory on the market. As of Monday, there were nearly 10,000 homes for sale statewide – an increase of 140 percent from a year ago.
KUTV
Alpine Schools return to class as voters decide whether to split district in two
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — As students in the Alpine School District -- the largest school district in the state -- head back to school Wednesday, discussions are being had outside the classroom about a possible split. In November, Orem residents will vote on whether they want their own school...
KUTV
Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site
What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
Sister of South Salt Lake homicide suspect arrested accused of giving police false info
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An additional family member of three fugitive homicide suspects was arrested after police say she purposefully made false statements to obstruct the investigation. Alexus Lillie Nicole Coleman, 20, was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail and charged with obstruction of justice on Aug....
KUTV
Police seeking suspect after shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in West Valley City that hospitalized one man. They responded to reports of the shooting on Sunday in the area of 4350 West and 3100 South. A man was found on the scene with...
KUTV
Evacuations lifted in Soldier Canyon after flooding at Jacob City Fire burn scar
STOCKTON, Utah (KUTV) — The Stockton Police Department on Sunday announced evacuations have been lifted for the mouth of Soldier Canyon following floods on Saturday. Monsoon thunderstorms brought rain across the state, and areas within the Jacob City Fire burn scar were at a heightened risk for flooding. According to the National Weather Service, the canyon was experiencing flash floods and debris flow at the burn site.
KUTV
Church announces names of two future Latter-day Saint temples
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two temples planned for construction have officially received their names, officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said. They said the temple coming to Birmingham, England, will be called the Birmingham England Temple. This temple was first announced by Church President...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUTV
Suspect in Heber City murder found dead
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The suspect in the murder of a Heber City woman in July has been found dead, according to police. In a statement issued Aug. 16, the Heber City Police Department said the body of Michael Grant Asman, 35, was found in an Oregon state park on Monday.
KUTV
Knife involved after family party breaks out into fight
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A family party in West Jordan devolved into a fight early Sunday morning after an uninvited guest showed up, police said. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 3300 West and 6700 South. Sgt. Brian Schaff with the West Jordan...
KUTV
GALLERY: Sandy elementary school celebrates first day back to class
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Schools around the state are welcoming hundreds of students back through their doors for the 2022-2023 school year. In the Canyons School District, Glacier Hills Elementary School in Sandy celebrated with a red carpet, and, of course, Blizzard — their Yeti mascot. Monday marked...
KUTV
Six Latter-day Saint churches vandalized in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The Sandy Police Department are investigating after multiple Latter-day Saint meetinghouses were vandalized. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the department said they got reports about multiple cases of vandalism on Tuesday morning. He said in all, six different churches were targeted throughout the city. The vandalism,...
KUTV
Man, woman found dead on sidewalk after report of shots fired in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Two people are confirmed dead in a Wednesday morning shooting in Taylorsville. Officers with the Taylorsville Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 5 a.m. near 3600 West and 4700 South. Upon arriving, police first discovered a deceased woman on the...
KUTV
5 Questions with Spence: Utah or BYU, which pre-season ranking makes more sense?
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s a brand new edition of 5 Questions with Spence as Spence Checketts from ESPN 700 joins our Dave Fox. Dave grills spence on the AP pre-season football poll, and which team better deserves it’s ranking. Utah or BYU?. Plus UFC Boss...
KUTV
OICI Protocol activated after man taken into custody dies at hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have activated the Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol after they said a man died after he was taken into custody. They said the man was taken into custody near 350 West and 700 South before he became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where he died.
KUTV
Family member of Heber murder victim speaks out after suspect's body found
HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A family member of a Heber murder victim is speaking out after the suspect's body was discovered. Heber police said the body of suspected killer, Michael Asman, was found with a gunshot wound to the head and a handgun nearby in Oregon on Monday.
Comments / 0