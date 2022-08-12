Read full article on original website
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Sketch released in rash of letter carrier robberies
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Investigators released a sketch of a young man wanted for questioning in a string of mail carrier robberies in South Florida and on the Treasure Coast. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service came up with the sketch based on the description of the robbery during...
FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
Boynton Beach cancels police merger talks with PBSO
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of Boynton Beach canceled merger talks between its police department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. In a letter, the sheriff's office said the city notified PBSO on Aug. 12 that the city had "a substantial pension fund liability that affects the merger."
Wrong car, wrong chase: Teen robber on supervised release for 5 days back behind bars
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A teenager on supervised release for less than a week is back in jail after jumping out of a car that was chased all over town, and he'd only been free for five days. This happened on a Monday afternoon, June 13. The...
Video: Deputies pull unconscious man from boat seconds before it explodes
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A large fishing boat burst into flames as two Florida deputies worked to save an incapacitated passenger and it was caught on video by a witness. The deputies escaped injury, but the boater was taken to a hospital, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Berkshire Elementary put on lockdown as sheriff's office serves warrant nearby
Palm Beach County deputies responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape.
PBSO to carry Narcan
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will carry Narcan. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw announced the change in departmental policy in a letter to the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Narcan, a brand name for the drug naloxone, is often used...
1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting
Deputies were investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured. The shooting occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said three males were wounded and taken to a...
Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
Woman killed in crash with Florida officer
COCONUT CREEK, Fla — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
1 man killed, 2 wounded in Belle Glade shooting; PBSO seeks information on gunman
BELLE GLADE — One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Belle Glade, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded shortly before 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street, where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. All were taken a hospital, where one of the men died.
Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot
A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
'I will burn your trailer and kill you' threat lands man in jail for 5th time in a year
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The story behind a man's arrest this week isn't complicated, but it's his fifth in Palm Beach County in the past year, and deals with his fourth, when he was charged with four counts involving domestic battery. He and his alleged victim have...
Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…
Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida teens killed after fleeing deputies, crashing into canal
Two Florida teenagers were killed in Hendry County early Saturday morning after a high-speed chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach. It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road. According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting. While on the...
Woman Killed In Crash With Cop Just South Of Boca Raton
Crash At Lyons Road and West Sample Leading To Road Closures. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was rushed to an area hospital after an early morning crash involving her vehicle and a Coconut Creek police car. The woman later died. The following […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boynton Beach police 'no longer wishes' to merge with sheriff's office
It appears a high-profile merger between the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Boynton Beach Police Department is off the table, for now.
2 injured during shooting in Davie, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie. According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified. Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department,...
Woman arrested for drugging man, stealing $52K in watches
A woman accused of stealing $52,000 in watches from a South Florida man she drugged has been arrested.
