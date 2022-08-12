ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Sketch released in rash of letter carrier robberies

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Investigators released a sketch of a young man wanted for questioning in a string of mail carrier robberies in South Florida and on the Treasure Coast. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service came up with the sketch based on the description of the robbery during...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Click10.com

FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

Boynton Beach cancels police merger talks with PBSO

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of Boynton Beach canceled merger talks between its police department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. In a letter, the sheriff's office said the city notified PBSO on Aug. 12 that the city had "a substantial pension fund liability that affects the merger."
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellington, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Pennsylvania State
West Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Wellington, FL
Crime & Safety
cw34.com

PBSO to carry Narcan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will carry Narcan. Sheriff Ric Bradshaw announced the change in departmental policy in a letter to the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Narcan, a brand name for the drug naloxone, is often used...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting

Deputies were investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured. The shooting occurred about 1:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Northwest 11th Street. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said three males were wounded and taken to a...
BELLE GLADE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Id Card#Signature Bank#Atlanta#Synovus#The Synovus Bank#Amazon
cw34.com

Family awakens to wrecked cars in driveway in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A family woke up to a mystery and two wrecked cars in their driveway on Sunday. Fabiula Nunes looked out the window that morning and noticed her husband's car parked on the grass instead of in the driveway. She woke him up and he told...
WELLINGTON, FL
Action News Jax

Woman killed in crash with Florida officer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot

A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…

Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Killed In Crash With Cop Just South Of Boca Raton

Crash At Lyons Road and West Sample Leading To Road Closures. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was rushed to an area hospital after an early morning crash involving her vehicle and a Coconut Creek police car. The woman later died. The following […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

2 injured during shooting in Davie, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie. According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified. Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy