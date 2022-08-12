Read full article on original website
KCBY
Fallen wildland firefighter flown home under care of Honor Guard
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The body of 27-year-old Collin Hagan was flown home to Michigan over the weekend under the care of an honor guard from the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Hagan died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a tree while fighting the...
KCBY
Alek Skarlatos begins 'On Duty with Alek' campaign tour in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — 30 communities, 7 counties, and 1,000 miles on a motorcycle all before Election Day - Republican Alek Skarlatos just started his "On Duty with Alek" tour as part of his campaign for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. His first stop was in Eugene, talking to members of...
KCBY
Cedar Creek Fire burning more than 4,600 acres, 0% contained
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 700 firefighters are battling the 4,657-acre Cedar Creek Fire west of Waldo Lake southeast of Eugene. The lightning-caused fire, burning in steep terrain, was 0% contained at last report Tuesday morning. It started Aug. 1 and was part of a lightning storm that sparked...
KCBY
Cedar Creek Fire at 4,422 acres and 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — As of Monday morning, the Cedar Creek Fire is reported to be burning 4,422 acres with 0% containment. The U.S. Forest Service - Willamette National Forest reports that on Sunday, "Crews resumed aerial ignitions with Plastic Sphere Dispensers (PSD) also known as “ping pong balls” on the southwest flank of the fire yesterday. In the Cedar Creek drainage, these incendiary devices are being deployed by helicopters and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) also known as “drones” to encourage fire movement to the south towards containment lines."
KCBY
Police: Unlicensed Roseburg driver runs over man lying in roadway
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was cited after he reportedly ran over a person lying in the roadway, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that a 53-year-old Roseburg man had both legs ran over by a Roseburg man, 56, driving a Ford Explorer.
KCBY
As Oregon wildfire season continues, experts warn of popcorn lung risk
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — What do wildfire smoke, coal mining, and vaping have in common? A respiratory condition known as "popcorn lung," and as wildfire season continues in western Oregon, doctors at PeaceHealth want you to understand the risks of wildfire smoke inhalation. "Even once the wildfire is gone, it...
KCBY
Local radio personality enters hospice care after long battle with cancer
EUGENE, Ore. — Sad news: Longtime local radio personality Bill Barrett has entered hospice care after a long battle with cancer. That's what we learned from the New Country 93.3 Facebook page Monday night. His radio co-hosts posted a heartfelt message about Barrett, including that he’s "nearing the end...
KCBY
Over 1,000 days later, the South Eugene Axe return to the football field
EUGENE, Ore. — October 25, 2019, marked the last time South Eugene hosted a varsity football game. Now, over 1,000 days later, the Axe are back. "Super excited for the season; I know the kids are, and that's what it’s really all about," said South Eugene Head Coach Chad Kessler.
KCBY
University of Oregon names interim president
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to appoint Patrick Phillips as the University's interim president. Phillips started as a faculty member at the University in 2000. He is currently the provost and senior vice president at the University. He's served as the director of the Institute of Ecology and Evolution, and led the University's Biology department.
