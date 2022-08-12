Read full article on original website
KEYC
Survey results released on future of Rapidan Dam
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Survey results are in on whether the public thinks Rapidan Dam should be removed or repaired. The dam is over 110-years-old, and it needs major improvements to prevent failure. Blue Earth County officials said leaving it as-is poses a significant liability. The county proposed two options...
22 WSBT
School district will lay off white teachers before minority teachers, per new union contract
MINNEAPOLIS (TND) — An agreement struck between a Minneapolis teachers union and Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) now compels the district – in the case of any layoffs – to get rid of white teachers before any teachers of color. The stipulation comes as part of a recent...
ccxmedia.org
Stretch of Highway 55 in Plymouth Will Receive Upgrades
A stretch of Highway 55 near the Station 73 Transit Center in Plymouth will receive several upgrades in the coming years that will make it better for pedestrians, bikes, buses, and cars. Because it will help several types and facets of transportation, it’s being called a “multimodal effort.”
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
Bridge damage closes westbound Hwy. 62 between Richfield, Edina
The Crosstown Highway is closed westbound between Richfield and Edina due to a damaged pedestrian bridge. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of Hwy. 62 is closed between I-35W and Hwy. 100. The lanes will be closed until workers can fix the damage caused to a pedestrian...
15,000 Minnesota nurses 'overwhelmingly' authorize strike
Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association has authorized a strike in their fight for better contracts and putting "patients before profits." The union, home to approximately 15,000...
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota
Republican media figures and political candidates have often attempted to paint the Twin Cities as a hotbed of crime and lawlessness in the wake of the George Floyd protests of 2020. But new data released last week by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show rising crime is not merely an urban phenomenon. It finds […] The post New maps trace the geography of crime in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
New Prague Times
Joseph James Cesafsky, 89
Joseph James Cesafsky, 89, of Montgomery, died on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Traditions of Montgomery. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 22, from 9 to 11, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow, all held at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Father Tom Niehaus officiating. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Washington Examiner
Minneapolis teachers union's racism against white people should not be tolerated
White teachers are permitted to be discriminated against in a Minneapolis school district, according to a new contract between Minneapolis’s public schools and teachers union. The contract stipulates that the district’s teachers who are not white will be prioritized in case of layoffs. Previously, such decisions were made based on seniority, but this new contract allows that procedure to be ignored.
Gallery: Stillwater estate turned into private oasis hits market for first time
10754 Stonebridge Trail N. in Stillwater, Minn. Courtesy of SpaceCrafting. Over 80 acres of prairie, trails, orchards and pine groves await the next owner of a secluded Stillwater estate, which hit the market this month for the first time in the property's history. Judy L. Craig with Edina Realty has...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)
(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
Beloved Eagan Dairy Queen says goodbye
The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill at 3385 Denmark Ave. in Eagan, Minn. closed permanently this month. Photo by Jan Ramstad. For more than 20 years, a long line outside the local Dairy Queen has been well worth the wait for the Eagan community. But now, the North Eagan Dairy...
tornadopix.com
Eliminating single-family zoning is not the reason Minneapolis is a YIMBY success story
Minneapolis appears to be a YIMBY (yes in my backyard) success story of convenient zoning regulations that lead to increased housing production and lower rents. However, the much-touted abolition of single-family zoning has nothing to do with this success. On Tuesday, a tweet (now deleted) went viral along with a...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
mspmag.com
By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota
As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
knsiradio.com
Lawmaker and Retired Deputy Sheriff Issues Statement on Decision to Continue Stepped Up Patrols in Minneapolis
(KNSI) — Representative Paul Novotny says state police reinforcements staying put in Minneapolis are “good news” for residents. Novotny, a former Princeton police officer, and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Deputy, said he wished action was taken sooner as residents have “suffered from the consequences of rising levels of violent crime and inaction from their elected officials. Despite this positive step, Gov. [Tim] Walz’s move is a short-term solution for a long-term problem that we have seen unfolding for more than two years.”
How does Minnesota enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thousands of Minnesota drivers are breaking a rule of the road every day to avoid traffic on Twin Cities interstates. We wanted to know: How does the state enforce the E-ZPass/carpool lanes? On four stretches of metro interstates spanning 90 miles, E-ZPass/carpool lanes help alleviate traffic for the benefit of certain drivers.According to MNDOT, in 2021 an average of more than 24,331 vehicles used the lanes during peak hours (6 a.m. - 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.) per day.The majority were carpools vehicles at 63 percent. Buses made up 2 percent. Another 18 percent were...
redlakenationnews.com
Twin Cities plastic surgeon's license revoked after molestation accusations
State regulators have revoked the license of a Minneapolis plastic surgeon repeatedly accused over many years of molesting female clients during appointments. The Minnesota Board of Medical Practice issued a statement last week noting that Christopher Kovanda is no longer licensed to practice medicine in Minnesota because of "conduct with a patient which is sexual or may reasonably be interpreted by the patient as sexual, or in any verbal behavior which is seductive or sexually demeaning to a patient."
Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake
AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
