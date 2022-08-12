ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man assaults 2, smashes window to get car tool in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview police worked a bloody domestic violence scene Monday night involving three adults and a mechanic’s tool. A male victim said 36-year-old Johnathan Wayne Brown came to his house on Southern Ct. off Aplin Rd. looking for an unnamed tool. The victim’s fiancé told police Brown was belligerent with her at […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
Andalusia Star News

Opp Police Department investigating Tuesday afternoon death

The Opp Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead inside a residence. According to an OPD press release, police received a call from EMS and Opp Fire Department officials on Tuesday, August 16, at approximately 4:32 p.m., of an unresponsive female in a house on the 400 block of West Street.
OPP, AL
WKRG News 5

Brewton man found with meth, leads police on foot chase through woods

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department arrested one man after they said he ran from officers while being taken into custody Monday morning. Dennis Wade Maddox Jr. was arrested Monday, Aug. 13, after officers were called near Brewton Animal Control. Officers were called after Maddox was seen driving with a completely flat tire, […]
BREWTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Covington County, AL
Covington County, AL
Crime & Safety
niceville.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman flees checkpoint, busted with drugs: Flomaton Police

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A drunk driver with cocaine and ecstasy fled a checkpoint on Old Atmore Road and Tulip Street Saturday, according to Flomaton Police. After a chase, the driver was arrested and now faces half a dozen charges. Fenetrias Lewis faces six charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled […]
FLOMATON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ccso
niceville.com

Man charged with attempted bank robbery in Okaloosa

MARY ESTHER, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified and arrested a suspect in the alleged attempted robbery of Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther last week. According to an announcement by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Kirk Losey, 45, is now...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m. According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

McGuire’s Irish Pub staff fight, stabbing

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Javion Nelson Quarry, 18, stabbed another man at McGuire’s Irish Pub in Destin after a fight over kitchen supplies. According to an OCSO report, Quarry stabbed a co-worker in the arm as the man tried to defend himself. A witness told OCSO the […]
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBB

Fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 in Walton County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon. “Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.” The Florida Highway Patrol noted online […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
SHALIMAR, FL
wdhn.com

Road detours in Coffee County’s Ino Community

COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On Thursday, local authorities say Alabama Highway Patrol troopers wrote numerous citations of drivers going around construction barricades. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says a detour on State Highway 134 in Coffee County’s rural Ino community is causing a great deal of distress for motorists. Since...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Andalusia Star News

COVID cases down, variants still a concern

While the total reported cases of COVID-19 and its variants have decreased, there has been a surge of the omicron BA.5 in recent weeks in some communities. According to the CDC, the community level of positive COVID cases in Covington County is ranked as “medium,” which offers the following health guidelines:
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Covington EMA: Severe storms possible on Wednesday

The Covington County Emergency Management Agency is reporting the possibility of a storm with high winds Wednesday afternoon. Officials said there is a “Marginal Risk” for strong to severe storms, which actually were expected to begin Tuesday afternoon. There could be several rounds of strong to severe storm...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WDHN

Ariton Purple Cats “hidden leverage”

Ariton Purple Cats Football season preview 2022 DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — With only 10 seniors returning for the 2A Region 2 ball club. Seventh-year Ariton head football coach Steve Kilcrease says that this is the smallest number of players he’s ever had.  “We’ve got 10 seniors. The difference is, all 10 of those guys contribute […]
ARITON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy