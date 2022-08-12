Read full article on original website
Related
Man found shot inside burning car, Escambia Co. deputies investigating homicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a fiery truck off Santa Fe Circle and Erress Boulevard Tuesday, Aug. 16. Deputies were called after a car crashed into a resident’s yard. When deputies arrived, they found dead inside the car. Investigators said the […]
Man assaults 2, smashes window to get car tool in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Crestview police worked a bloody domestic violence scene Monday night involving three adults and a mechanic’s tool. A male victim said 36-year-old Johnathan Wayne Brown came to his house on Southern Ct. off Aplin Rd. looking for an unnamed tool. The victim’s fiancé told police Brown was belligerent with her at […]
Andalusia Star News
Opp Police Department investigating Tuesday afternoon death
The Opp Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead inside a residence. According to an OPD press release, police received a call from EMS and Opp Fire Department officials on Tuesday, August 16, at approximately 4:32 p.m., of an unresponsive female in a house on the 400 block of West Street.
Brewton man found with meth, leads police on foot chase through woods
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department arrested one man after they said he ran from officers while being taken into custody Monday morning. Dennis Wade Maddox Jr. was arrested Monday, Aug. 13, after officers were called near Brewton Animal Control. Officers were called after Maddox was seen driving with a completely flat tire, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
niceville.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
Woman flees checkpoint, busted with drugs: Flomaton Police
FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — A drunk driver with cocaine and ecstasy fled a checkpoint on Old Atmore Road and Tulip Street Saturday, according to Flomaton Police. After a chase, the driver was arrested and now faces half a dozen charges. Fenetrias Lewis faces six charges: driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled […]
wdhn.com
McCraney is requesting a bond after sitting behind bars for more than 3 years
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark man who is accused of killing two Northview High School girls is requesting a bond to be set. Coley McCraney is accused of killing Tracie Hawlett and JB Beasley in 1998 and was arrested as a suspect for their murders in 2019. Now,...
wdhn.com
Enterprise man accused of murdering a woman will now face a grand jury
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man accused of killing a woman in a May car accident, will stand before a grand jury in the coming months. Alex Rivera-Hernandez is currently in the Coffee County Jail being held on a $75,000 bond for the alleged murder of Giselle Burgos-Santiago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
niceville.com
Man charged with attempted bank robbery in Okaloosa
MARY ESTHER, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified and arrested a suspect in the alleged attempted robbery of Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther last week. According to an announcement by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Kirk Losey, 45, is now...
WJHG-TV
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m. According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black...
3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
McGuire’s Irish Pub staff fight, stabbing
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Javion Nelson Quarry, 18, stabbed another man at McGuire’s Irish Pub in Destin after a fight over kitchen supplies. According to an OCSO report, Quarry stabbed a co-worker in the arm as the man tried to defend himself. A witness told OCSO the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 in Walton County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon. “Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.” The Florida Highway Patrol noted online […]
5-time convicted felon arrested, found with meth & handgun: Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit and Warrants Unit said they arrested a man for an active warrant of “fleeing/eluding law enforcement,” and found Methamphetamine, a handgun and other narcotics Friday, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Mako Pert, 35, is a five-time convicted felon and […]
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
wdhn.com
Road detours in Coffee County’s Ino Community
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On Thursday, local authorities say Alabama Highway Patrol troopers wrote numerous citations of drivers going around construction barricades. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says a detour on State Highway 134 in Coffee County’s rural Ino community is causing a great deal of distress for motorists. Since...
creators.com
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
Andalusia Star News
COVID cases down, variants still a concern
While the total reported cases of COVID-19 and its variants have decreased, there has been a surge of the omicron BA.5 in recent weeks in some communities. According to the CDC, the community level of positive COVID cases in Covington County is ranked as “medium,” which offers the following health guidelines:
Andalusia Star News
Covington EMA: Severe storms possible on Wednesday
The Covington County Emergency Management Agency is reporting the possibility of a storm with high winds Wednesday afternoon. Officials said there is a “Marginal Risk” for strong to severe storms, which actually were expected to begin Tuesday afternoon. There could be several rounds of strong to severe storm...
Ariton Purple Cats “hidden leverage”
Ariton Purple Cats Football season preview 2022 DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — With only 10 seniors returning for the 2A Region 2 ball club. Seventh-year Ariton head football coach Steve Kilcrease says that this is the smallest number of players he’s ever had. “We’ve got 10 seniors. The difference is, all 10 of those guys contribute […]
Comments / 0