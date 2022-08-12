ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix users cursed by a horror legend’s return to damnation

Sam Raimi made his name as a horror director, becoming an instant legend by crafting the beloved Evil Dead trilogy, and while he leaned into many element of the genre as he developed his signature visual and thematic style, his sabbatical from things that go bump in the night lasted way too long until Drag Me to Hell arrived in 2009.
To the shock of nobody, ‘She-Hulk’ is already being review-bombed

Proving once again why we can’t have nice things, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is already being review-bombed by the general public, despite the fact the Marvel Cinematic Universe series has not yet been made available for mass consumption, and the embargo for critics only lifted a couple of hours ago.
‘She-Hulk’ star is ready to ruffle feathers in the Marvel ‘boys’ club’

Jennifer Walters is coming to smash sexism in the MCU. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finally introduces Bruce Banner’s similarly afflicted cousin into live-action, and in doing so she’ll be challenging the “boy’s club” atmosphere that’s arguably built up in the franchise over the past 14 years. At least, that’s according to Shulkie herself, Tatiana Maslany.
‘Star Wars’ fans debate Anakin Skywalker’s genius status

In Star Wars – Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, fans were introduced to a young Anakin Skywalker and how he has an interest in mechanical engineering. This led to fans wondering if this soon-to-be Sith Lord was a genius or if robotics is just an easy hobby in the Star Wars universe.
Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter

Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
Watch: ‘The Rings of Power’ promo takes you to the island kingdom of Númenor

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is admittedly taking place in an era where there aren’t a lot of exciting developments — at least compared to the Years of the Trees and the First Age — but Amazon Studios is compensating by bringing to fore what Tolkien fans have been clamoring to see for years; an adaptation of the Downfall of Númenor.
Watch: ‘The Sandman’ stars break down their epic fight scene

Stars of The Sandman are breaking down that epic fight scene that happened between Tom Sturridge’s Dream of The Endless and Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer Morningstar. The scene in question happened when Dream was trying to locate his helm in Hell after finally breaking free from century-long imprisonment by the cultist, Charles Dance’s Roderick Burgess.
Fans are going nuts for ‘Wednesday’ after first trailer drops

Fans are raving about the first trailer for Tim Burton‘s Wednesday, a new Netflix series about The Addams Family’s macabre daughter, Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday Addams. The trailer was enough for one fan to reactivate their Netflix account. Another commentator seemed stoked for Scream star Ortega once again...
Fans wonder if DC’s most notorious movie actually should’ve got a sequel after all

DC fans are in a pretty maudlin mood right now, following the cancellation of Batgirl and the fate of many other upcoming movies feeling uncertain. Maybe that’s why they’re breaking the habit of a decade and are getting wistful for the sequel to the most notorious DC movie ever that we never got. Yes, folks are actually wishing that Green Lantern 2 became a thing.
‘The Sandman’ maintains its number one spot beating out newcomers on the Netflix charts

Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman topped the Netflix charts in its first week of streaming on the platform and is comfortably staying there for a second week in a row. The comic to live-action adaption was watched for over 69 million hours in its first week and continues to boast impressive numbers, having now been watched for 127.5 million hours in total.
Mark Ruffalo is thrilled ‘She-Hulk’ has him get his ass kicked for mansplaining

Just like clockwork, tomorrow’s Disney Plus debutant She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been getting review bombed from fans who haven’t even seen the series yet, and those furious at the show for whatever reason are going to be furious when they discover the joy Mark Ruffalo took from getting his ass kicked by Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.
A fan favorite DIY sci-fi blockbuster fights off a streaming invasion

There’s a lot to be said about how far nothing but sheer passion can get you in the movie business if you do everything in your power to bring a passion project to life come hell or high water, and that sentiment was on full display from the first to last minute of 2018’s sci-fi actioner Occupation.
Is ‘House of the Dragon’ dropping all episodes at once or weekly? Answered

Game of Thrones fans are eager to get back into the world of Westeros with House of the Dragon, a prequel focused on House Targaryen. Set 200 years in the past and based on the book Fire & Blood, the new series was created by George R. R. Martin with Ryan J. Condal, who also acts as showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik. An HBO original, it will also be available for streaming on HBO Max.
‘Andor’ star describes the series as ‘Dickensian’

Franchise filmmaking does not always or exactly touch the heights of classical literature. Works like Fantastic Beasts or Star Wars have at times been a mess, but apparently the forthcoming Andor show may be something akin to Charles Dickens. Actor Kyle Soller makes the claim in a new interview with...
Happy Birthday, Halle Berry! Here’s a look back at the 56-year-old’s best moments

Happy Halle Berry Day, everyone! The groundbreaking star turned 56 years old today, and to celebrate, let’s take a look at some of her most memorable performances. Your teenage crush just turned 56, Gen-X. How old do we feel now? With a timeless grace and beauty that defies Father Time, the glamorous star of the 1990s and 2000s was trending on Twitter Sunday as fans worldwide shared birthday wishes across social media.
