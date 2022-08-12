ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

IGN

Star Wars: Rogue One to Return to Theaters, With a Sneak Peek of Andor Attached

Star Wars spin-off Rogue One is heading back to theaters, and it's bringing a sneak peek at prequel series Andor with it. The gripping prelude to Star Wars: A New Hope is coming back to the big screen in North America. There’s not long to wait, either – Rogue One returns to 150 IMAX theaters across the US on August 26, 2022.
MOVIES
IGN

Johnny Depp Might Return as Grindelwald After Winning Lawsuit Against Amber Heard, Mads Mikkelsen Says

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen recently undertook a major role as part of J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts series, when he replaced Johnny Depp for the role of Grindelwald. Depp portrayed the villainous character during the second movie of the series in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, where he was paired alongside actors like Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston and more.
CELEBRITIES
IGN

How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level

Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Kurosawa
Person
Peter Kang
IGN

Wednesday Addams Goes to Goth School in First Netflix Trailer

Wednesday Addams and her deadpan personality and penchant for torture are on full display in the first full length trailer for the upcoming Netflix series , which features Wednesday as the titular character. In the new trailer, we get a glimpse at Wednesday’s trouble bouncing from school to school.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Dislyte - Zeus - Static Shock: Character Trailer

Meet Gaius, the newest Esper to join Dislyte, the mythology-meets-urban anime RPG. Check out the trailer for a look at the character's tragic backstory. Gaius draws his DPS-centric power from the mighty and ancient deity, Zeus. Zeus will be available for a limited time from August 23 to September 9, 2022.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Japanese Language#Ghost Of Tsushima#Mongols
IGN

Darkwing Duck Gets a Heroic Statue From Diamond Select Toys

Ever since the cancellation of Disney's DuckTales reboot, there hasn't been much reason for Disney Afternoon fanatics to celebrate. But there is one ray of light on the horizon, as Diamond Select Toys is teasing a new statue featuring the one and only Darkwing Duck. IGN can exclusively debut the...
SHOPPING
IGN

Sony May Be Working on a PlayStation PC Games Launcher

Sony may be developing its own PC games launcher akin to Steam and the Epic Games Store for use with its range of PlayStation PC re-releases. As reported by VGC, the files for the PC version of Spider-Man Remastered include references to a "PlayStation PC launcher". While game files often mention content that has been scrapped, like a potential multiplayer mode in Spider-Man, it at least shows that having an independent PC launcher is an idea being floated at Sony.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring Wiki Guide

This page contains a complete list of every Spear and Great Spear that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Spears built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hammers/Blunt Objects

This page contains a complete list of every Hammer/Blunt Object that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Hammers and Warhammers that are built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is the 3-in-1 Monitor of My Dreams

For the last several years, I have used a dual-monitor setup for gaming and work. Not only is it nice to look at, but the two-screen real estate has doubled my productivity, especially during work hours. While I have been told to switch to an ultrawide like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for years, I've always held back, primarily because of the weird 32:9 aspect ratio. But for the last year, I have been looking to upgrade my monitors to a 4K display to take advantage of my RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Inquisitor's Girandole

The Inquisitor's Girandole is one of the spear Weapons in Elden Ring. "Instrument of torture used on nobles behind the curtain at the Volcano Manor of Mt. Gelmir. Its numerous spikes pierce the flesh, then singe the wounds with flame. The smell of burnt blood induces despair in the victim. A candlestick conceived by a thorough mind."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Here's the First Look at the New Addams Family

Netflix's new Addams Family series focused on daughter Wednesday Addams debuted its first look at the whole family today, including Morticia, Gomez, and Pugsley. The streamer has shared the first full image of the Addams clan. The series will star Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams but include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in an absolute brilliant stroke of casting. Isaac Ordonez has also been cast as the brother Pugsley.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IGN

Crimerunner - Announcement Trailer

Here's your look at Crimerunner, a first-person action parkour simulator game coming to PC in 2024. From an errand boy to the big shot – is this possible? Start as a teenage criminal doing menial tasks, skill up, earn respect, and make connections. Prove your worth and climb to the top… parkour style.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Midnight Fight Express: Combat Overview Trailer

Take a deep dive into the bare-knuckle 3D brawler combat mechanics of Midnight Fight Express, the upcoming game for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms created by Jacob Dzwinel that has you kicking plenty of ass, but not bothering to take any names. Midnight Fight Express will be released on August 23 – including directly into Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Assassin's Creed Infinity's First Setting to be Revealed in September

Assassin's Creed Infinity is the next big thing that will pumped out from the franchise and the players are excited about the premise of this title. The upcoming title will be a live-service platform which will incorporate multiplayer functionality and will also include various historical settings. In latest news, the players have received information about the first historical setting that could be included in Assassin's Creed Infinity through the latest Game Mess Mornings stream.
VIDEO GAMES

