Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Star Wars: Rogue One to Return to Theaters, With a Sneak Peek of Andor Attached
Star Wars spin-off Rogue One is heading back to theaters, and it's bringing a sneak peek at prequel series Andor with it. The gripping prelude to Star Wars: A New Hope is coming back to the big screen in North America. There’s not long to wait, either – Rogue One returns to 150 IMAX theaters across the US on August 26, 2022.
IGN
Bloody Hell Hotel Is a First-Person Horror Game... That's Also a Stardew Valley-Like Management Sim
IGN can exclusively reveal Bloody Hell Hotel, a game that sees you playing a vampire setting up a hotel business, then feasting on the guests (not to mention farming, dungeon crawling, and more). Led by Wlad Marhulets (creator of indie horror Darq) and backed by talent with experience on the...
IGN
Johnny Depp Might Return as Grindelwald After Winning Lawsuit Against Amber Heard, Mads Mikkelsen Says
Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen recently undertook a major role as part of J.K. Rowling's Fantastic Beasts series, when he replaced Johnny Depp for the role of Grindelwald. Depp portrayed the villainous character during the second movie of the series in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, where he was paired alongside actors like Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston and more.
IGN
How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level
Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
The Cast and Crew of She-Hulk Reveal Their Picks for Superheroes Who Should Date Jennifer Walters
Marvel Studios is in its final leg of promotions for its upcoming Disney+ series revolving around popular comic book character, She-Hulk. With powers of the angry green rage monster bestowed by her cousin Bruce Banner, the show will see the life of attorney Jennifer Walters turned upside down, thanks to her new abilities.
IGN
Wednesday Addams Goes to Goth School in First Netflix Trailer
Wednesday Addams and her deadpan personality and penchant for torture are on full display in the first full length trailer for the upcoming Netflix series , which features Wednesday as the titular character. In the new trailer, we get a glimpse at Wednesday’s trouble bouncing from school to school.
IGN
Top Gun: Maverick To Land in a Home Near You With Digital and Blu-Ray Release Featuring 110 Minutes of Bonus Content
Following a juggernaut run at the box office, Tom Cruise will soon be splashing down in a home near you with the digital and Blu-Ray release of his recent action blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel to the hit Tony Scott-directed 80s action flick debuted in theatres earlier this year...
IGN
Dislyte - Zeus - Static Shock: Character Trailer
Meet Gaius, the newest Esper to join Dislyte, the mythology-meets-urban anime RPG. Check out the trailer for a look at the character's tragic backstory. Gaius draws his DPS-centric power from the mighty and ancient deity, Zeus. Zeus will be available for a limited time from August 23 to September 9, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Darkwing Duck Gets a Heroic Statue From Diamond Select Toys
Ever since the cancellation of Disney's DuckTales reboot, there hasn't been much reason for Disney Afternoon fanatics to celebrate. But there is one ray of light on the horizon, as Diamond Select Toys is teasing a new statue featuring the one and only Darkwing Duck. IGN can exclusively debut the...
IGN
Sony May Be Working on a PlayStation PC Games Launcher
Sony may be developing its own PC games launcher akin to Steam and the Epic Games Store for use with its range of PlayStation PC re-releases. As reported by VGC, the files for the PC version of Spider-Man Remastered include references to a "PlayStation PC launcher". While game files often mention content that has been scrapped, like a potential multiplayer mode in Spider-Man, it at least shows that having an independent PC launcher is an idea being floated at Sony.
IGN
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
This page contains a complete list of every Spear and Great Spear that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Spears built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
IGN
Hammers/Blunt Objects
This page contains a complete list of every Hammer/Blunt Object that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Hammers and Warhammers that are built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
The Samsung Odyssey Ark is the 3-in-1 Monitor of My Dreams
For the last several years, I have used a dual-monitor setup for gaming and work. Not only is it nice to look at, but the two-screen real estate has doubled my productivity, especially during work hours. While I have been told to switch to an ultrawide like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for years, I've always held back, primarily because of the weird 32:9 aspect ratio. But for the last year, I have been looking to upgrade my monitors to a 4K display to take advantage of my RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Is Getting Cross-Progression, and Account Merging Is Coming for the Original Game
Overwatch 2 will include cross-progression across all formats. Starting today, you'll be able to merge console and PC accounts from the original game, carrying all your collected progression with you to the new version. Overwatch 2 will essentially replace the original Overwatch when the game is launched on October 4,...
IGN
Westworld Co-Creator Breaks Down the Season 4 Finale and Hopes For Season 5
This post contains full spoilers for Westworld Season 4. You can check out our Season 4 finale review here. And, if you're dying for more on the series, check out all of our burning questions after the Westworld Season 4 finale. Westworld just wrapped its fourth season, one that took...
IGN
Inquisitor's Girandole
The Inquisitor's Girandole is one of the spear Weapons in Elden Ring. "Instrument of torture used on nobles behind the curtain at the Volcano Manor of Mt. Gelmir. Its numerous spikes pierce the flesh, then singe the wounds with flame. The smell of burnt blood induces despair in the victim. A candlestick conceived by a thorough mind."
IGN
Here's the First Look at the New Addams Family
Netflix's new Addams Family series focused on daughter Wednesday Addams debuted its first look at the whole family today, including Morticia, Gomez, and Pugsley. The streamer has shared the first full image of the Addams clan. The series will star Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams but include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in an absolute brilliant stroke of casting. Isaac Ordonez has also been cast as the brother Pugsley.
IGN
Crimerunner - Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at Crimerunner, a first-person action parkour simulator game coming to PC in 2024. From an errand boy to the big shot – is this possible? Start as a teenage criminal doing menial tasks, skill up, earn respect, and make connections. Prove your worth and climb to the top… parkour style.
IGN
Midnight Fight Express: Combat Overview Trailer
Take a deep dive into the bare-knuckle 3D brawler combat mechanics of Midnight Fight Express, the upcoming game for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms created by Jacob Dzwinel that has you kicking plenty of ass, but not bothering to take any names. Midnight Fight Express will be released on August 23 – including directly into Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass!
IGN
Assassin's Creed Infinity's First Setting to be Revealed in September
Assassin's Creed Infinity is the next big thing that will pumped out from the franchise and the players are excited about the premise of this title. The upcoming title will be a live-service platform which will incorporate multiplayer functionality and will also include various historical settings. In latest news, the players have received information about the first historical setting that could be included in Assassin's Creed Infinity through the latest Game Mess Mornings stream.
Comments / 0