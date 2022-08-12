Over 600 guests attended the Hot Wheels for Humanity, Back to School Rally hosted by Let’s Sell Realty and Oasis of Hope at United Christian Church recently. The church is located at 1852 Fairview Avenue in Prattville, Alabama. This is the 18th year the church has done back to school bash like this and it gets bigger every year. This is the second year that the car show has been done. “Uncle Jesse and Boss Hog” from the Dukes of Hazzard were the special guests of honor. There were many vendors, as well as food trucks that participated, a tremendous amount of sports cars, a backpack giveaway, and a blood mobile.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO