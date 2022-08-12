ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

alabamanews.net

Saints Virtual Academy in Selma Accepting Students

Schools have returned to in-person learning this year. But not everyone is comfortable going back to the classroom. So, Selma City Schools is providing people with another option. Principal Tamitha Rowden says Saints Virtual Academy provides a virtual setting for teaching and learning — for 6th to 12th grade students...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Eighty companies on hand for 11th annual job fair at Wallace Community College

Congresswoman Terri Sewell was in town Aug. 4 for her 11th annual job fair at Wallace Community College. The turnout was great, according to Sewell and those in attendance. A large crowd of people gathered in the Wallace College gym dressed for success and passing out resumes. Eighty employers representing 15 different industries were on hand, including automotive, restaurant and food management, transportation and construction, hospitality and retail, health services, utilities and telecommunications, manufacturing and production, and law enforcement.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Hinton announces completion of financial audits

Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton has announced that the financial audits for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020 have been completed. Hinton made the announcement on his Facebook page where he pointed out that this has been some time in the making. "It has been 23 years since we have been...
MARION, AL
alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Tom Risher of Prattville

Our Pay It Forward honoree this week is Tom Risher of Prattville. He works for Habitat for Humanity helping to build homes for others. “When you mention you work for Habitat for Humanity to anyone in the community, and they always say they know one person, and that’s Tom Risher,” said Felicia Riley, who nominated Risher.
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Leaky Bathtub Raising Health Concerns in Uniontown

A Uniontown couple claims a leaky bathtub in their apartment is causing major safety and health concerns — for their family. Michael Pope and Jenae Honorable — and their four children — live in a public housing unit in Uniontown. The couple says — every time anyone uses the bathtub — water leaks from underneath it.
UNIONTOWN, AL
selmasun.com

Encouraging Nutrition encourages Marion to refresh body and soul together

Encouraging Nutrition is fast becoming a popular place to get cool refreshment or a healthy meal replacement. Encouraging Nutrition is the brainchild of mother-daughter duo Heather Thurber and Melissa Bolding, who are already co-owners of the Print Shop in Marion located right next door. Both were born and raised in Marion. They said for years they have been trying to think of something else they could bring to Marion that would have a positive impact on the town. They decided on an establishment that would be a gathering place for citizens.
MARION, AL
wtvy.com

$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Elmore County redistricting plan available for review

The County Commission has begun the process of redistricting after the 2020 decennial census. A public hearing will be held on during the September 12, 2022 County Commission meeting at 5:00pm. A map of the redistricting plan is available for viewing at the Elmore County Commission office located at 100 E. Commerce Street, Suite 200, Wetumpka AL and on the county’s website here.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

District 5 Resident Questions Autauga County Commissioner’s Character

Top Photo: Resident Jack Morgan yells at Autauga County Commissioners during Tuesday night’s meeting. Anger and hostility erupted at Tuesday night’s Autauga County Commission meeting as residents from District 5 came before the group with complaints about road paving in their district. District 5 citizens have come before...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person has been taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County. According to the sheriff’s office, a member of a crew working around a work site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road was hurt while working with some cables.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Hot Wheels for Humanity Back To School and Car Show Event a Success in Prattville

Over 600 guests attended the Hot Wheels for Humanity, Back to School Rally hosted by Let’s Sell Realty and Oasis of Hope at United Christian Church recently. The church is located at 1852 Fairview Avenue in Prattville, Alabama. This is the 18th year the church has done back to school bash like this and it gets bigger every year. This is the second year that the car show has been done. “Uncle Jesse and Boss Hog” from the Dukes of Hazzard were the special guests of honor. There were many vendors, as well as food trucks that participated, a tremendous amount of sports cars, a backpack giveaway, and a blood mobile.
PRATTVILLE, AL
wvasfm.org

Week of Action Against Violent Crime

Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the areas of news reporting, anchoring and news-gathering. After graduating from Alabama State University, she worked as a production assistant at the local NBC affiliate, WSFA-TV. As a News Director at WVAS-FM, Melanie leads her team to produce award- winning newscasts and talk shows. Her professional achievements includes News Reporter of the Year for a number of years and awards for talk show producer, by the Alabama Broadcasters Association and the Associated Press. She is an active member of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Her goals are to expand the reach of WVAS FM into more homes locally, regionally and nationally.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
WSFA

Crash at intersection of U.S. 80, AL 126 closes lanes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County caused lane closures Tuesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S 80 and Alabama 126. Additional details about the crash have not been released. Not...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma High Volleyball team releases 2022 schedule

Aug. 18 - Greensboro - Varsity - 5 p.m. Aug. 20 - Falcon Frenzy at Central High School - 8 a.m. Aug. 22 - Brew Teca - JV/V - 5 p.m. Aug. 24 - Greensboro - MS - 5 p.m. Aug. 25 - Keith High School - JV/V - 5 p.m.
SELMA, AL

