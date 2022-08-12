Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will play the Phoenix Suns as part of the league's Christmas Day lineup. That's according to a person with knowledge of the league's scheduling plans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the league is not planning to release the season's full schedule until later this week. Given that the league has not announced the final 1,230-game season slate, it is still possible that the Christmas schedule could change -- though such a move is unlikely. The other games on Dec. 25 are reportedly the NBA...

DENVER, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO