Lakers-Mavs, Grizz-Warriors headline reported NBA Christmas games

The games for the biggest day of the NBA's regular-season calendar are reportedly set. On Christmas Day, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will play host to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics will face off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will head to Texas to face Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic's Shams Charania and others reported in recent days.
Look: Jeanie Buss Reveals Her Pick For NBA's Best Player Ever

If there's anyone with reason to deny Michael Jordan the G.O.A.T. label, it's Jeanie Buss. The Los Angeles Lakers owner and president runs an organization that has housed multiple all-time greats such as Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O'Neal. Let's not forget Jordan's main competition...
Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry has a better team than Kevin Durant … but we’re not talking about the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets here. On Saturday, Curry’s AAU team took on Durant’s team at the ADG Money Ball Showcase and absolutely dominated. According to Baller TV, Team Curry won the contest 70-53, with guard Silas Demery […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets have legitimate championship aspirations in 2022-23. As matchups for the NBA’s holiday marquee continue being revealed, the league is treating two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets accordingly. Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported on Sunday that Denver will face off with the Phoenix Suns on the NBA’s Christmas slate […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA 2022 Christmas Day games starring Warriors-Grizzlies, ranked

According to reports, the games for the biggest day of the NBA’s regular season schedule have been decided. The defending champion Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. Likewise, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will square off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will travel to […] The post NBA 2022 Christmas Day games starring Warriors-Grizzlies, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets will reportedly play Suns as part of NBA's Christmas Day lineup

Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will play the Phoenix Suns as part of the league's Christmas Day lineup. That's according to a person with knowledge of the league's scheduling plans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the league is not planning to release the season's full schedule until later this week. Given that the league has not announced the final 1,230-game season slate, it is still possible that the Christmas schedule could change -- though such a move is unlikely. The other games on Dec. 25 are reportedly the NBA...
Draymond Green praises young NBA stars Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant

During an episode of The Draymond Green Show on Thursday, the Warriors forward was asked who should be the next NBA player to join the New Media. Green said that Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards is made for it. “Anthony Edwards. Because he has irrational confidence. He says whatever the hell...
