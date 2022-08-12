Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Grizzlies Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA’s summer rages on, and many crucial narratives remain unresolved. Of course, one looms above all the rest. Kevin Durant is still a Brooklyn Net. Officially, anyway. By all accounts, the superstar wing is checked out of the organization. Recently, rumors have surfaced suggesting that Durant approached team...
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury blames LeBron James, Anthony Davis for Lakers' recent shortcomings
Stephon Marbury is one of the most unique superstars in basketball history. After being a highly-touted high schooler and college player, Marbury went on to have a solid but somewhat underwhelming NBA career. Just when it seemed like the story on his career was written, he went to China and...
FOX Sports
Lakers-Mavs, Grizz-Warriors headline reported NBA Christmas games
The games for the biggest day of the NBA's regular-season calendar are reportedly set. On Christmas Day, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will play host to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks and Celtics will face off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will head to Texas to face Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic's Shams Charania and others reported in recent days.
Look: Jeanie Buss Reveals Her Pick For NBA's Best Player Ever
If there's anyone with reason to deny Michael Jordan the G.O.A.T. label, it's Jeanie Buss. The Los Angeles Lakers owner and president runs an organization that has housed multiple all-time greats such as Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O'Neal. Let's not forget Jordan's main competition...
Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant
Stephen Curry has a better team than Kevin Durant … but we’re not talking about the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets here. On Saturday, Curry’s AAU team took on Durant’s team at the ADG Money Ball Showcase and absolutely dominated. According to Baller TV, Team Curry won the contest 70-53, with guard Silas Demery […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry gets extra bragging rights vs. Kevin Durant appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season
The Denver Nuggets have legitimate championship aspirations in 2022-23. As matchups for the NBA’s holiday marquee continue being revealed, the league is treating two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets accordingly. Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported on Sunday that Denver will face off with the Phoenix Suns on the NBA’s Christmas slate […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kobe Bryant is a ‘hero’: Jamal Crawford reflects on Lakers star’s legacy
For Jamal Crawford, Kobe Bryant was more than just a fellow athlete. While the Los Angeles Lakers icon was only a couple of years older than the veteran NBA guard, Crawford has always looked up to him and even more during the latter years of his career. Speaking with Landon...
Warriors To Face Lakers On Opening Night | NBA Tracker
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
NBA Schedule Leaks: Lakers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Mavs, More
The 2022-23 NBA regular season schedule has yet to be formally released, but there already are some leaks.
NBA 2022 Christmas Day games starring Warriors-Grizzlies, ranked
According to reports, the games for the biggest day of the NBA’s regular season schedule have been decided. The defending champion Golden State Warriors will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day. Likewise, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics will square off in Boston, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will travel to […] The post NBA 2022 Christmas Day games starring Warriors-Grizzlies, ranked appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets will reportedly play Suns as part of NBA's Christmas Day lineup
Two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will play the Phoenix Suns as part of the league's Christmas Day lineup. That's according to a person with knowledge of the league's scheduling plans. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the league is not planning to release the season's full schedule until later this week. Given that the league has not announced the final 1,230-game season slate, it is still possible that the Christmas schedule could change -- though such a move is unlikely. The other games on Dec. 25 are reportedly the NBA...
Why Stephen Curry Is NBA’s Greatest Ever Point Guard
When the thought of who the best player is at a specific position in the history of the NBA, not only do you focus on the numbers, but also the impact a player has not only on the court, but also off the court to represent an organization. The off...
Yardbarker
Draymond Green praises young NBA stars Anthony Edwards and Ja Morant
During an episode of The Draymond Green Show on Thursday, the Warriors forward was asked who should be the next NBA player to join the New Media. Green said that Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards is made for it. “Anthony Edwards. Because he has irrational confidence. He says whatever the hell...
Vikings to offer star-studded 'Purple Cast' for preseason opener
From Jared Allen to Chris Jericho, the alternate broadcast will have something for everyone.
