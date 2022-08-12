Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant to temporarily close while undergoing transformation
CINCINNATI — One of downtown Cincinnati's newest restaurants is temporarily closing its doors so it can transform and reopen as a new concept. Rosie's Cocktails & Pies will close for indoor dining on Aug. 24 while the team works to transform the space, reopening in September as Rosie's Italian.
Carew Tower's last office tenant was also one of the first
In its final days as a Carew Tower tenant, the Wood, Herron & Evans law firm roots for the building it called home for 91 years, nine months.
cincinnatirefined.com
Escape for an End-of-Summer Staycation at 21c
It's hard to believe, but it's mid-August already! Before the summer comes to a close, squeeze in a staycation with the fam or a fun Labor Day weekend getaway. The 21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati actually has a special "21c Escapes Road Trip" package right now to do just that. It includes:
top-ten-travel-list.com
5 Must-Do’s in Cincinnati
Cincinnati is the 3rd largest city in Ohio with a population just over 300,000. In the mid 1800’s, Cincinnati was the country’s 6th largest city and referred to as the “Queen City of the West.” To this day, “The Queen City.” has remained the city’s most popular nickname. Most notably, the city’s strong art scene lent to its’ reputation as a cultured city. Today, you can enjoy many art and history museums, ballet, opera, the symphony, galleries, and performance art venues in one of the Midwest’s most vibrant art cities.
WLWT 5
Archives: Boy band 98 Degrees sings national anthem at Reds game in 2000
CINCINNATI — With the crowd cheering and fans waiting for autographs, 98 Degrees kicked off a Cincinnati Reds game in 2000 with a special rendition of the National Anthem. The Cincinnati-natives were in town making a Disney special about their hometown. During their stay, the group was given keys...
WLWT 5
Reported pedestrian struck at Garfield Place and Race Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reported pedestrian struck at Garfield Place and Race Street in Downtown Cincinnati. This is a developing story that will be updated with the latest information as it comes in.
wvxu.org
ReLeaf returns: How to get free trees if you live in Cincinnati
Cincinnati Parks' annual ReLeaf free tree program returns this month. Again this year the park district is prioritizing low canopy neighborhoods. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, homeowners in designated neighborhoods can apply to receive up to two free trees. The Park Board's Urban Forestry division uses a remote sensing technology called Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) to map tree coverage across the city. Neighborhoods with less than 40% tree canopy per the 2021 tree census are listed below.
Fox 19
Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Amusement parks play an endless game of one-upmanship, always searching for the tallest and fastest new thrills. However, for every Orion (which opened in 2020), places like Kings Island lose a Vortex, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. And some of those retired rides are still fondly remembered.
WLWT 5
New bar dedicated to '90s R&B, hip-hop and classic Black films opens in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A new bar in Over-the-Rhine dedicated to '90s R&B, hip-hop and classic Black films is now open in Over-the-Rhine. Cinema OTR is located at 1517 Vine St. The bar focuses on classic '90s/early 2000s hip-hop and R&B, surrounded by owner Rico Grant's favorite Black films and a variety of cocktails.
WLWT 5
Fretboard brewery to open new taproom at Norwood development
NORWOOD, Ohio — Fretboard Brewery is opening a new location as part of Factory 52, a new development being built in Norwood. PLK Communities announce Fetboard Brewing will be part of the redevelopment that's happening at the former site of the US Playing Card factory on Beech Street. "Fretboard...
WLWT 5
Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's to have grand opening this weekend
CINCINNATI — A new Sharonville ice cream shop is opening this weekend!. Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's will have its grand opening on Saturday at noon. The new local shop is owned by Michael Starks and Keyaira Hinton. The two decided to open the shop after they were grieving for Keyaria's passing mother when they decided to pay homage to her by opening the store.
WLWT 5
Frisch's to celebrate 75th anniversary with a classic car hop festival and Joey Chestnut
CINCINNATI — Grab your skates and appetite!. Frisch's is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a classic cat hop and family festival on Saturday. Party-goers will be able to enjoy free Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs, a sampling of the restaurants new hand-breaded chicken tenders, classic floats and more!. The Cincy...
Play That Funky Music: Dayton Funk Festival kicks off this afternoon
DAYTON — Grab your bell-bottoms and put on on your most colorful shirt, It’s time to get funky!. From 1-9 p.m. the Levitt Pavilion will be filled with live entertainment and local food vendors as part of the Dayton Funk Festival. The event is free, no coolers or...
WLWT 5
Watch: Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo Fritz explores outdoor habitat for the first time
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo's newest hippo baby Fritz is getting closer to making his public debut. The zoo said the two-week-old baby hippo and his mom Bibi explored their outdoor habitat for the first time Monday morning. Watch the video in the player above. “The habitat introduction went pretty...
And the winner is... Cincinnati Zoo reveals name of baby hippo
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo’s newest baby hippo has a name!. Fiona’s little brother is officially named Fritz, the zoo announced on Monday. The hippo team chose between Fritz or Ferguson after narrowing down 90,000 possible names for the baby hippo last week. “We received some really...
WLWT 5
Archives: Cincinnati Zoo trains walruses on loan from SeaWorld
CINCINNATI — In 1987, SeaWorld San Diego loaned a pair of walruses to the Cincinnati Zoo where they entertained crowds, bred and even set a record. Aituk and Bruiser were loaned to the freshly-renamed Cincinnati Zoo in the summer of 1987, where they remained until the mid-1990s. Zookeepers retrained...
thexunewswire.com
Colerain: Spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath!
This gorgeous two-bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment is located in Colerain, OH. These apartments are 940 & 990 sq.ft and offers newly installed LVT flooring throughout, brand new appliances, partially renovated bathrooms, and more. Location. 9340 Marker Dr, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1295. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
Cincinnati: A Car Crash Into A Gun Shop In North College Hill
Cincinnati: A Car Crash Into A Gun Shop In North College Hill
dayton.com
Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes
KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
