ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cincinnatirefined.com

Escape for an End-of-Summer Staycation at 21c

It's hard to believe, but it's mid-August already! Before the summer comes to a close, squeeze in a staycation with the fam or a fun Labor Day weekend getaway. The 21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati actually has a special "21c Escapes Road Trip" package right now to do just that. It includes:
CINCINNATI, OH
top-ten-travel-list.com

5 Must-Do’s in Cincinnati

Cincinnati is the 3rd largest city in Ohio with a population just over 300,000. In the mid 1800’s, Cincinnati was the country’s 6th largest city and referred to as the “Queen City of the West.” To this day, “The Queen City.” has remained the city’s most popular nickname. Most notably, the city’s strong art scene lent to its’ reputation as a cultured city. Today, you can enjoy many art and history museums, ballet, opera, the symphony, galleries, and performance art venues in one of the Midwest’s most vibrant art cities.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Restaurants
Cincinnati, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Cincinnati, OH
wvxu.org

ReLeaf returns: How to get free trees if you live in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Parks' annual ReLeaf free tree program returns this month. Again this year the park district is prioritizing low canopy neighborhoods. Beginning Saturday, Aug. 20, homeowners in designated neighborhoods can apply to receive up to two free trees. The Park Board's Urban Forestry division uses a remote sensing technology called Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) to map tree coverage across the city. Neighborhoods with less than 40% tree canopy per the 2021 tree census are listed below.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Top 10 retired Kings Island rides we miss the most on National Roller Coaster Day

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -Amusement parks play an endless game of one-upmanship, always searching for the tallest and fastest new thrills. However, for every Orion (which opened in 2020), places like Kings Island lose a Vortex, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer. And some of those retired rides are still fondly remembered.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Pub#Alcohol#Wizards#Food Drink#Findlay Market#The Quidditch World Cup
WLWT 5

Fretboard brewery to open new taproom at Norwood development

NORWOOD, Ohio — Fretboard Brewery is opening a new location as part of Factory 52, a new development being built in Norwood. PLK Communities announce Fetboard Brewing will be part of the redevelopment that's happening at the former site of the US Playing Card factory on Beech Street. "Fretboard...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's to have grand opening this weekend

CINCINNATI — A new Sharonville ice cream shop is opening this weekend!. Miss Mary's Premium Ice Cream and Icee's will have its grand opening on Saturday at noon. The new local shop is owned by Michael Starks and Keyaira Hinton. The two decided to open the shop after they were grieving for Keyaria's passing mother when they decided to pay homage to her by opening the store.
SHARONVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WLWT 5

Archives: Cincinnati Zoo trains walruses on loan from SeaWorld

CINCINNATI — In 1987, SeaWorld San Diego loaned a pair of walruses to the Cincinnati Zoo where they entertained crowds, bred and even set a record. Aituk and Bruiser were loaned to the freshly-renamed Cincinnati Zoo in the summer of 1987, where they remained until the mid-1990s. Zookeepers retrained...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

Colerain: Spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath!

This gorgeous two-bedroom, one and a half bathroom apartment is located in Colerain, OH. These apartments are 940 & 990 sq.ft and offers newly installed LVT flooring throughout, brand new appliances, partially renovated bathrooms, and more. Location. 9340 Marker Dr, Cincinnati, OH. Address approximated. Rent. $1295. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
GERMANTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy