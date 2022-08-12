Read full article on original website
Worse Vascular Outcomes Found in Patients With Asthma
Patients with symptoms of asthma, regardless of physiological confirmation, experienced worse vascular outcomes and greater cardiovascular risk, which may be due to short-acting beta agonist (SABA) use, according to the results of a recent study. Individuals with a clinical history of asthma had lower endothelial function than healthy controls, regardless...
Taking Action to Address Health Equity in Oncology
Does cancer discriminate? Studies have shown that race, ethnicity, and social determinants of health (SDOH), such as socioeconomic factors and geography, can influence who might develop cancer, the type and quality of treatment a patient receives, and the likelihood of survival.1. According to the CDC, SDOH are conditions in the...
OCM Successor Puts Focus on Equity in Cancer Care—With Fewer Dollars for Services
Days before it expired, CMS announced a replacement for the Oncology Care Model (OCM) that officials say will put more focus on health equity—but with less money to offer services that physicians say have improved patients’ lives. The OCM, launched in 2016, ended on June 30 amid calls...
New Enhancing Oncology Model Builds on Knowledge From the OCM
When the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) announced the Oncology Care Model (OCM) in 2015,1 The US Oncology Network (The Network) was excited to see an oncology-specific model that focused on all aspects of value-based care. Aimed at improving the patient experience and quality outcomes while also bending the cost curve, the OCM pilot program completed a 6-year run, and its replacement, a new program called the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), has just been announced.2 Performance Period (PP) 9 results for the OCM have been reported, and The Network practices earned top quality metrics while delivering substantial cost savings. Steady progress resulted in significant achievements. A closer look at The Network PP9 results and how they were achieved, as well as an overview of the new EOM program, may provide some valuable insight to help practices and payers successfully transition to the new model.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rare Surgical Procedure a Viable Option for Some Patients With Locally Advanced CCA
A case report shows the potential of hepatopancreatoduodenectomy for certain patients who might otherwise be thought to have unresectable tumors. Hepatopancreatoduodenectomy (HPD) is rarely performed on patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), in part because of its high rate of complications. However, a new case report published in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports shows the procedure can be successful, even in patients initially deemed unresectable.
Parents of Youth With T1D Generally Prefer Virtual Visit for CGM Initiation
The interview-based study collected feedback from 16 parents of 15 youth recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, finding that the majority preferred a virtual continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) information initiation visit rather than an in-person visit. Amidst steady increases in telemedicine use across the health care sector, researchers of a...
Caregivers of Patients With Early-Stage Lung Cancer Face Anxiety, Moderate Burden
Health care providers can help alleviate caregiver burdens by teaching coping strategies, the authors said. People with lung cancer not only rely on oncologists and other health care providers to manage their disease, but they also require help from family members, friends, and other caregivers. Few previous studies have focused...
Contributor: It’s Important to Prioritize HIV Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Allison Fortier, Milena Murray, PharmD, MSc, BCIDP, AAHIVP. Not all barriers to HIV-related care and services have been eliminated, and these gaps in care were exacerbated by treatment disruptions brought on by the COVIDC-19 pandemic. Approximately 37.9 million people living with HIV are at risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the...
Impact of Cold Agglutinin Disease on Daily Life Seen in New Survey
Symptoms associated with cold agglutinin disease fluctuated throughout the course of the disease, and many patients were not satisfied with management measures. Although studies have explored the impact of cold agglutinin disease (CAD) on daily life, the patient perspective represents a gap in research. A study published in JMIR Formative Research surveyed patients to provide novel insights into the impact of fatigue and overall disease severity as perceived by individuals with CAD.
Second Opinions Likely Influenced by Initial Dermatopathology Diagnosis
This study investigated how an initial diagnosis influences delivery of second opinions concerning skin cancers, including the possibility of an incorrect diagnosis. Investigators are calling for a reexamination and refinement of the process in which second opinions for skin cancer–related diagnoses are delivered by dermatopathologists, after their study findings published in JAMA Dermatology showed that prior results likely influenced incorrect interpretation of study cases.
Biomarker Linked With Risk of Diabetes, Cancer Deaths
A cross-sectional association was found between plasma prostasin level and risk of diabetes and cancer mortality in patients with high blood glucose levels. Plasma prostasin levels had a cross-sectional association with the risk of cancer mortality and the risk of diabetes, which may help understand the link between diabetes and cancer.
