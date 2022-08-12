When the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) announced the Oncology Care Model (OCM) in 2015,1 The US Oncology Network (The Network) was excited to see an oncology-specific model that focused on all aspects of value-based care. Aimed at improving the patient experience and quality outcomes while also bending the cost curve, the OCM pilot program completed a 6-year run, and its replacement, a new program called the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), has just been announced.2 Performance Period (PP) 9 results for the OCM have been reported, and The Network practices earned top quality metrics while delivering substantial cost savings. Steady progress resulted in significant achievements. A closer look at The Network PP9 results and how they were achieved, as well as an overview of the new EOM program, may provide some valuable insight to help practices and payers successfully transition to the new model.

