LSUSports.net
LSU Golfer Ben Taylor Earns Way Back To PGA Tour
BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golfer and national team championship member Ben Taylor earned his way back on the PGA Tour Sunday at the final event of the Korn Ferry Tour regular season in Omaha. Taylor will now be eligible to play on the 2022-23 PGA Tour when it...
LSUSports.net
'The Brian Kelly Show' to Air on Thursday Nights
BATON ROUGE – The Brian Kelly Show, LSU football’s weekly radio show, will move to Thursday nights this year. The show, which remains at TJ Ribs on South Acadian Thruway, makes its 2022 debut on Thursday, Aug. 25. Hosted by the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair, the...
