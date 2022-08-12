ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

Carole J. Johnson, 82

GILFORD — Carole Jean Hunt Johnson, daughter of the late Stanley Hunt and Natalie Harvey Hunt, passed away suddenly at home, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 82 years of beloved wisdom, faith, and delightful character. Carole was the dear heart of her family in a classic New Hampshire way.
George F. Wyatt Jr., 65

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, George Franklin Wyatt Jr., loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 65. George was born on April 4, 1957 in Laconia, to George Franklin Wyatt and Phoebe Ann (Cochran) Wyatt.
Connor J. O’Neill

LACONIA — Kelley L. Stonebraker, Mark E. Waldner Jr., and Connor J. O’Neill are alumni of th…
ddd

Free Staters have every legal right to move here and tell us they are angry about NH. But it cuts both ways. We have every legal right to be angry about what Free Staters are doing to NH. We didn’t have this much hostility in NH until the Free Staters...
Second home owner testifies Sapry holed up in his house before arrest

LACONIA — A Laconia homeowner testified about how he found Hassan Sapry in his house on the afternoon of April 26, 2019, not long before he was arrested for the murder of Wilfred Guzman Sr. Kenneth Hamel testified Tuesday how he had driven up from Massachusetts to check on...
Belmont Police Log

BELMONT — Police handled 172 service calls from 11 a.m. on Aug. 1 until 11 a.m. Aug. 8. Nine people were arrested.
Thomas Tardif: Drivers shouldn't be fined if there is nowhere else to park

The City of Laconia’s ordinance, chapter 201-13 Streets and Sidewalks amended on Sept. 23, 2019, is unfair, if not illegal. The majority of the city streets affected are located on streets off of Highland Street, all have the same situation, sidewalk on each side of the street, one side having utility- poles, fire hydrants, the other side clear of obstructions.
GAC disbands controversial subcommittees, as Strang threatens legal action

GILFORD — The Gunstock Area Commission voted to disband its audit and legal services subcommittees and to pay and release legal invoices from its ongoing internal investigation at its special meeting Monday morning. In doing so, Commissioners Doug Lambert, Jade Wood and Denise Conroy started the process of putting...
