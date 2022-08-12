Read full article on original website
Lisa Close
4d ago
I just can’t anymore… Where are the parents who are supposed to be keeping them safe? WTF people! Wake up to the nonsense that’s happening around you..
Police investigate shoot-out in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to a shoot-out in the late hours of Tuesday evening. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Boswell Avenue. The callers stated that multiple vehicles were involved and sped away once the shots had cleared. Once […]
Eyewitness News
2 hurt in Hartford stabbing
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Hartford Tuesday night. Police said it happened on Pratt Street around 7:21 p.m. Officers responded for the report of a fight. When they arrived, police found two victims. Authorities said one of the victims, a male in...
Two men stabbed on Pratt Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –- Two men were hospitalized after stabbing each other in Hartford on Tuesday night, according to the police. Hartford police responded to the area of 95 Pratt Street around 7:20 p.m. on the report of a fight that resulted in a stabbing, police said. Upon arrival at the scene, police found two […]
11-year-old missing in Hartford: police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are asking the public to help them search for 11-year-old Ethan Taylor, who was reported missing on Wednesday. Ethan is described as having black hair, brown eyes, being 5’5″ tall, and weighing about 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved flannel shirt, khaki shorts, and white shoes. […]
Videos, Witnesses Pointed Finger At “Trelly” In Shooting Outside Killer’s Going-Away Party
Friends of “Wild Bill” Wright threw him a party the night before he was turning himself in to serve a 60-year prison sentence for killing someone. Before everyone went home, bullets would fly — and an attendee would end up in the hospital. Details about that...
Man in critical condition after Franklin Avenue shooting in Hartford: police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is in critical but stable condition after being shot on Franklin Avenue Monday night, according to the Hartford police. Hartford police officers responded to Hartford Hospital on the report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment just after 9 p.m., officials said. Upon arrival at the hospital, officers met […]
Eyewitness News
Driver arrested for hitting a trooper and another person in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was arrested for hitting both a trooper and a pedestrian in Mansfield late Monday night. State police said 26-year-old Hope Elizabeth Herzog of Columbia faces several charges. Troopers said Herzog was driving south on Route 44 in Mansfield around 11:45 p.m. at a high...
Eyewitness News
Hamden police make arrest in social lounge parking lot shooting
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made in a social lounge parking lot shooting that happened in Hamden back in February. Police said they charged 30-year-old Montrell Brewer of New Haven with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Rocky Hill crash
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a truck in Rocky Hill Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the crash in the area of 150 Dividend Rd. at around 9:15 a.m. Police said a bicycle and 2004 Ford F650 dump-style truck were traveling southbound on Dividend Road when the […]
New London man arrested for 2020 shooting at Groton hookah lounge
Groton police arrested a New London man who allegedly shot another man at a hookah lounge in 2020.
Two homicides part of a deadly weekend in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. — A very tragic weekend in Waterbury as police responded to four separate incidents involving deaths. There was a fatal car crash, the discovery of human remains, and two separate fatal shootings. One of the shootings occurred at a restaurant and the other at a bar. Late...
Eyewitness News
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Hartford playground
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A playground in Hartford was left in ruins because of a fire on Tuesday afternoon. The Hartford Fire Department believes it was suspected arson. Firefighters were called to the Joseph Cronin Playground on Granby Street. A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw the charred remains...
New Haven officers rescue woman from a ledge
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Warning: The video includes images that might be graphic for some viewers. Three New Haven police officers are being praised for their quick actions that helped save a woman from the ledge of a city parking garage. Police officers Eric Aviles, Tonisha Berrios and Marelyn...
Register Citizen
Two men shot in one hour in Hartford, police say
HARTFORD — Police said they responded to two shootings in less than an hour Monday night. Both happened in the southern half of the city, but in different neighborhoods. The first happened about 9:10 p.m. on Franklin Avenue, and the second less than an hour later on Francis Avenue, police said. They are not believed to be connected, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Tuesday.
Ansonia teen accused of stealing cars, told Shelton police he was following 'TikTok trend'
A 16-year-old Ansonia boy is facing charges after police say they caught him in the act of stealing cars after he admitted to seeing a TikTok challenge.
Eyewitness News
Police investigate two separate deadly shootings in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in Waterbury after violent altercations escalated into deadly shootings. Both shootings started out as fights over the weekend and ended in loss of life, according to police. Investigators continued to try and piece together how they unfolded on Monday morning. On Sunday...
NewsTimes
Danbury police: Waterbury man found with more than 30 grams of crack cocaine
DANBURY — Detectives said they seized more than 30 grams of crack cocaine from a Waterbury man on Tuesday. The police department had been investigating the man — identified as Gerald Blake Rockhead, 43, of Waterbury — for months while looking into illegal drug sales throughout the city. Detectives had received complaints from citizens about drug deals in the area, according to Sgt. John Krupinsky.
Eyewitness News
Intoxicated woman arrested after burglary, combative behavior
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Early yesterday morning, Naugatuck police officers were dispatched to a home on Park Avenue for a possible burglary. Officers found 21-year-old, Ashley Schultz of Naugatuck, in an intoxicated state. Police say Schultz entered the residence claiming it to be a friend’s home, and began drinking alcohol...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two dead after violent altercations in Waterbury
Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
NewsTimes
Police: Intoxicated woman was on phone when she hit pedestrian and state trooper in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — A Tolland County woman was arrested after state police said she was intoxicated and using her phone when she struck a pedestrian, state trooper and police cruiser Monday night. Hope Elizabeth Herzog, 26, of Columbia, was charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving...
