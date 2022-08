LA County Surf Life Saving Association capped off the 2022 USLA National Championships by hoisting the coveted Howard Lee Trophy. Current photo via Joel Gitelson. HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. (Aug. 13, 2022) — LA County Surf Life Saving Association capped off a thrilling final day of competition by hoisting the coveted Howard Lee Trophy awarded to the 2022 Jersey Mike’s USLA National Champion in Hermosa Beach on Saturday, finishing with 1792.125 points. This is the 46th time the team has won the title, and they have now won the overall team championship 33 out of the past 35 years the competition has taken place. California State Lifeguard Association put up a strong challenge, finishing in second place with 1366.503 points. Sussex County (Del.) rounded out the podium, finishing in third place.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO