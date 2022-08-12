ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
verywellmind.com

What Are Meth Sores?

Meth is a synthetic stimulant drug that is highly addictive. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) classifies it as a Schedule II drug. This means that the drug has a high potential to be abused. The drug is also called crystal meth, ice, and blue. Meth Sores. Meth sores are caused...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Bacterial Vaginosis and Menopause: What’s the Link?

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an infection from an overgrowth of vaginal bacteria. Your vagina always has a basic amount of bacteria (called flora) that is healthy and natural. The increase of less common bacteria upsets the natural balance of the vagina and can cause uncomfortable symptoms. BV is prevalent among...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stds#Linus Hiv#Hiv Prevention#Lag#Diseases#General Health#Cpe
NBC News

Covid isn’t done with us, whatever the CDC says

With the release of new Covid-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday, it seems clear that federal health officials have embraced the notion that it’s time to learn to live with the virus. It’s a signal that many will interpret as permission to return to our normal, pre-pandemic lives. But each time federal guidance is relaxed, millions of Americans lose further protections from possible Covid infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Taking Action to Address Health Equity in Oncology

Does cancer discriminate? Studies have shown that race, ethnicity, and social determinants of health (SDOH), such as socioeconomic factors and geography, can influence who might develop cancer, the type and quality of treatment a patient receives, and the likelihood of survival.1. According to the CDC, SDOH are conditions in the...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Risk of Pediatric Neuropsychiatric Conditions Linked to Rare Genomic Variants, Intellectual Disability

Early genomic testing could identify the children who are most at risk and provide opportunities to intervene as early as possible. Next-generation sequencing has made it possible to identify an increasing number of genomic variants associated with intellectual disabilities, and a national cohort study in the United Kingdom highlighted the likelihood of children with such disabilities developing other neurodevelopmental or mental health conditions. Genomic testing early on could identify the children who are most at risk and provide opportunities to intervene as early as possible.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
HIV
ajmc.com

Parents of Youth With T1D Generally Prefer Virtual Visit for CGM Initiation

The interview-based study collected feedback from 16 parents of 15 youth recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, finding that the majority preferred a virtual continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) information initiation visit rather than an in-person visit. Amidst steady increases in telemedicine use across the health care sector, researchers of a...
EDUCATION
POZ

Spanish Woman Is in Remission 15 Years After Stopping HIV Treatment

A Barcelona woman has maintained an undetectable HIV viral load for more than 15 years after stopping antiretroviral treatment, according to a case report presented last week at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The woman’s HIV is not completely eradicated—so she can’t be considered cured in the strictest...
WORLD
The Verge

Amazon is getting into mental health care with a Ginger partnership

Amazon is everywhere: in the doctor’s office, in people’s homes, in their shopping carts, and now — in their therapist’s office, too. Amazon’s virtual healthcare program, Amazon Care, now includes a partnership with mental health company Ginger, according to an Amazon Care webpage. The new offerings were first reported by Insider.
BUSINESS
healio.com

AAP updates guidance on hyperbilirubinemia in infants

The AAP updated its guidance on treating hyperbilirubinemia in infants. Alex R. Kemper, MD, MPH, MS, FAAP, a practitioner in the division of primary care pediatrics at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, noted that “hyperbilirubinemia is very common.”. “Nearly all babies develop jaundice at some point early in life,” Kemper,...
HEALTH
Washington Examiner

The pandemic is over — time for government officials to catch up

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been one of the last holdouts against post-COVID-19 normalcy. With the agency finally loosening restrictions that have been obsolete for more than a year now, state and local governments should drop their last restrictions and go back to normal. The CDC no...
WASHINGTON, DC
ajmc.com

Rare Surgical Procedure a Viable Option for Some Patients With Locally Advanced CCA

A case report shows the potential of hepatopancreatoduodenectomy for certain patients who might otherwise be thought to have unresectable tumors. Hepatopancreatoduodenectomy (HPD) is rarely performed on patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), in part because of its high rate of complications. However, a new case report published in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports shows the procedure can be successful, even in patients initially deemed unresectable.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
@growwithco

Should You Drug Test Employees?

Drug testing helps determine whether employees abuse illegal substances or prescription medications. Here are five things to consider before drug testing employees. Drug testing involves testing prospective and current employees for drug use, and it’s a fairly common practice. One study found that over half of responding companies had some type of drug testing policy in place. Here are five things you should consider before drug testing employees.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pharmacists `concerned´ over medicine shortages

Pharmacists have sounded the alarm over medicine shortages, with half believing patients have been put at risk, according to a survey. A poll of 1,562 UK pharmacists for the Pharmaceutical Journal found that more than half (54 per cent) believed patients had been put at risk in the last six months due to shortages.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy