Early genomic testing could identify the children who are most at risk and provide opportunities to intervene as early as possible. Next-generation sequencing has made it possible to identify an increasing number of genomic variants associated with intellectual disabilities, and a national cohort study in the United Kingdom highlighted the likelihood of children with such disabilities developing other neurodevelopmental or mental health conditions. Genomic testing early on could identify the children who are most at risk and provide opportunities to intervene as early as possible.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO