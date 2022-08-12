Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Contributor: It’s Important to Prioritize HIV Care During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Allison Fortier, Milena Murray, PharmD, MSc, BCIDP, AAHIVP. Not all barriers to HIV-related care and services have been eliminated, and these gaps in care were exacerbated by treatment disruptions brought on by the COVIDC-19 pandemic. Approximately 37.9 million people living with HIV are at risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the...
verywellmind.com
What Are Meth Sores?
Meth is a synthetic stimulant drug that is highly addictive. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) classifies it as a Schedule II drug. This means that the drug has a high potential to be abused. The drug is also called crystal meth, ice, and blue. Meth Sores. Meth sores are caused...
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
verywellhealth.com
Bacterial Vaginosis and Menopause: What’s the Link?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an infection from an overgrowth of vaginal bacteria. Your vagina always has a basic amount of bacteria (called flora) that is healthy and natural. The increase of less common bacteria upsets the natural balance of the vagina and can cause uncomfortable symptoms. BV is prevalent among...
Covid isn’t done with us, whatever the CDC says
With the release of new Covid-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday, it seems clear that federal health officials have embraced the notion that it’s time to learn to live with the virus. It’s a signal that many will interpret as permission to return to our normal, pre-pandemic lives. But each time federal guidance is relaxed, millions of Americans lose further protections from possible Covid infection.
ajmc.com
Taking Action to Address Health Equity in Oncology
Does cancer discriminate? Studies have shown that race, ethnicity, and social determinants of health (SDOH), such as socioeconomic factors and geography, can influence who might develop cancer, the type and quality of treatment a patient receives, and the likelihood of survival.1. According to the CDC, SDOH are conditions in the...
$2M Awarded to 4 Groups to Boost HIV Services for Transgender Clients
Four community health centers were awarded a total of $2 million in federal funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to improve HIV services for their transgender clients and provide them with needed care for mental health issues and substance use disorders. According to an announcement on...
ajmc.com
Risk of Pediatric Neuropsychiatric Conditions Linked to Rare Genomic Variants, Intellectual Disability
Early genomic testing could identify the children who are most at risk and provide opportunities to intervene as early as possible. Next-generation sequencing has made it possible to identify an increasing number of genomic variants associated with intellectual disabilities, and a national cohort study in the United Kingdom highlighted the likelihood of children with such disabilities developing other neurodevelopmental or mental health conditions. Genomic testing early on could identify the children who are most at risk and provide opportunities to intervene as early as possible.
ajmc.com
OCM Successor Puts Focus on Equity in Cancer Care—With Fewer Dollars for Services
Days before it expired, CMS announced a replacement for the Oncology Care Model (OCM) that officials say will put more focus on health equity—but with less money to offer services that physicians say have improved patients’ lives. The OCM, launched in 2016, ended on June 30 amid calls...
UK psychologist: “Back to school is a pivotal time for children’s mental health”
School is starting back up across the Commonwealth and that can be a stressful time for students. The ongoing pandemic, news of recent school shootings and the flooding in eastern Kentucky are taking a toll on young people. Officials say a mental health crisis is affecting the whole country.
ajmc.com
Parents of Youth With T1D Generally Prefer Virtual Visit for CGM Initiation
The interview-based study collected feedback from 16 parents of 15 youth recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, finding that the majority preferred a virtual continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) information initiation visit rather than an in-person visit. Amidst steady increases in telemedicine use across the health care sector, researchers of a...
Spanish Woman Is in Remission 15 Years After Stopping HIV Treatment
A Barcelona woman has maintained an undetectable HIV viral load for more than 15 years after stopping antiretroviral treatment, according to a case report presented last week at the 24th International AIDS Conference in Montreal. The woman’s HIV is not completely eradicated—so she can’t be considered cured in the strictest...
studyfinds.org
Are ‘growing pains’ real? Scientists can’t agree on a medical definition for the childhood problem
SYDNEY, Australia — Parents and doctors often say those random aches and pains in a child’s muscles and joints are just “growing pains.” However, a new study undercuts that theory. Researchers from the University of Sydney reveal there is no consistent medical definition for growing pains.
The Verge
Amazon is getting into mental health care with a Ginger partnership
Amazon is everywhere: in the doctor’s office, in people’s homes, in their shopping carts, and now — in their therapist’s office, too. Amazon’s virtual healthcare program, Amazon Care, now includes a partnership with mental health company Ginger, according to an Amazon Care webpage. The new offerings were first reported by Insider.
healio.com
AAP updates guidance on hyperbilirubinemia in infants
The AAP updated its guidance on treating hyperbilirubinemia in infants. Alex R. Kemper, MD, MPH, MS, FAAP, a practitioner in the division of primary care pediatrics at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, noted that “hyperbilirubinemia is very common.”. “Nearly all babies develop jaundice at some point early in life,” Kemper,...
Washington Examiner
The pandemic is over — time for government officials to catch up
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been one of the last holdouts against post-COVID-19 normalcy. With the agency finally loosening restrictions that have been obsolete for more than a year now, state and local governments should drop their last restrictions and go back to normal. The CDC no...
ajmc.com
Rare Surgical Procedure a Viable Option for Some Patients With Locally Advanced CCA
A case report shows the potential of hepatopancreatoduodenectomy for certain patients who might otherwise be thought to have unresectable tumors. Hepatopancreatoduodenectomy (HPD) is rarely performed on patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), in part because of its high rate of complications. However, a new case report published in the International Journal of Surgery Case Reports shows the procedure can be successful, even in patients initially deemed unresectable.
Should You Drug Test Employees?
Drug testing helps determine whether employees abuse illegal substances or prescription medications. Here are five things to consider before drug testing employees. Drug testing involves testing prospective and current employees for drug use, and it’s a fairly common practice. One study found that over half of responding companies had some type of drug testing policy in place. Here are five things you should consider before drug testing employees.
Pharmacists `concerned´ over medicine shortages
Pharmacists have sounded the alarm over medicine shortages, with half believing patients have been put at risk, according to a survey. A poll of 1,562 UK pharmacists for the Pharmaceutical Journal found that more than half (54 per cent) believed patients had been put at risk in the last six months due to shortages.
Health Experts Worry New CDC COVID-19 Guidelines Are ‘Fundamentally Flawed’
On Thursday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new COVID-19 guidelines that loosened restrictions like quarantining and social distancing, and instead turned the focus to reducing severe cases of COVID-19. The agency said the decision to ease restrictions was in large part due to vaccinations and prior...
