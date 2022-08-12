Dametrius Walker, a former Muskegon football standout who always dreamed of playing for the Wolverines, got his moment at Michigan Stadium after all. Walker suffers from osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer which derailed his promising high school football career going into his senior season. While Walker continues to fight for his life, Michigan invited him to tour the facilities and join the team for practice… but that wasn’t quite enough. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had to get the 18-year-old inspiration in the end zone for his first career touchdown — a priceless moment.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO