Asherey Ryan, Alonzo Quintero, Reynold Lester, Nathesha Lewis and Lynette Noble Dead, Nicole Linton Arrested after Speeding Crash on La Brea Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]

L.A. Weekly
Alberto Leal and Lashonda Davis Killed in Pursuit Crash on Figueroa Street [Los Angeles, CA]
Traffic Accident near 48th Street Left Two Fatalities. The incident started on August 2nd, at around 11:30 a.m. at the 4800 block of Figueroa Street. According to reports, police were pursuing the suspect driver. At West 52nd Place and South Flower Street, the driver drove into a homeless encampment and fatally struck Leal and Davis.
L.A. Weekly
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run on 85th Street [Los Angeles, CA]
Pedestrian Fatally Struck near Broadway, Suspect at Large. The accident happened on August 9th, at around 9:35 p.m., near the intersection of Broadway and 85th Street. According to reports, the pedestrian was walking in the area near 85th and Broadway when an unidentified dark-colored vehicle struck him. The impact of the crash left the victim with serious injuries. The vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the injured man.
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
foxla.com
Los Angeles man shot dead at marijuana dispensary in Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES - A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner's office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff's station were called at 9:45 a.m....
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
Headlines: More Than 4,500 Pounds of Illegally Grown Cannabis Seized; A New Reality Show Based On Ring Surveillance Cameras
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —School’s back today for many L.A. kids. [CBS]. —A man was shot to death on Saturday morning in...
Street vendors gather in Long Beach to honor one of their own, who was killed in Gardena-area robbery
As attacks on street vendors grow in prominence, one organization is working to create a safe space. The Tianguis Market Foundation was joined by more than 200 vendors in Long Beach on Sunday to memorialize 34-year-old Severino Gutierrez Valez, known to many as “Elias the fruit vendor,” who was fatally shot in a robbery in […]
Disturbing video shows man destroying food vendor's table in Woodland Hills
Disturbing video shows a man destroying a food vendor's table in Woodland Hills over the weekend.
spectrumnews1.com
Anne Heche, screen star with troubled life, dies at age 53, following injury in fiery crash
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anne Heche, screen star with troubled life, dies at age 53, following injury in fiery crash. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
nypressnews.com
Structure fire burning at Downtown LA 8-story high rise
Los Angeles Fire Department crews are battling a structure fire that broke out at a high rise building in Downtown LA. The unoccupied 8-story commercial building is located on the 1624 block of S. San Pedro Boulevard. It’s unclear how the fire started but LAFD crews are in an offensive...
L.A. Weekly
Mary Centeno Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident on Pacific Coast Highway [Ventura, CA]
68-Year-Old Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash near Solimar Beach. The incident happened shortly after 9:20 a.m., involving a pedestrian and a 2003 GMC 3500 pickup truck, driven by a 61-year-old man. According to officials, the pickup truck was traveling southbound when they struck Centeno walking in the southbound lane, for...
Careening car crashes through downtown L.A. storefront
A crash sent a car careening into a downtown Los Angeles building Sunday afternoon. The two-car collision at about 2:30 p.m. sent what appeared to be a black vehicle into a storefront at the corner of South Grand Avenue and West 9th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and footage of the scene […]
randomlengthsnews.com
Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
Over 4 million L.A. County residents asked to suspend outdoor watering next month
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline.
Carmen Ramirez Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Oxnard (Oxnard, CA)
Carmen Ramirez, a former Oxnard City Council Mayor Pro and current District 5 Chair of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors was killed in a fatal crash. The Oxnard Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in downtown [..]
foxla.com
WATCH: Good Samaritan in Hollywood stops attack, robbery on elderly man
LOS ANGELES - Shocking video shows a good Samaritan coming to the rescue of an elderly man being attacked and robbed in Hollywood. Surveillance video shows a person sucker punch an elderly man getting tackled by a business owner. Tim Ratcliff ran down the wannabe thief after he took the...
Mail belonging to La Cañada Flintridge residents found during traffic stop
A traffic stop on the Angeles Crest Highway early Sunday morning led to the discovery of numerous pieces of stolen mail, authorities said. The stop took place around 3:40 a.m., according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. During the stop, a deputy found several pieces of mail belonging to various people, […]
easyreadernews.com
Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism
Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton today
3 years after Nipsey Hussle murder, legacy lives on in Los Angeles
Three years after Nipsey Hussle was murdered, he is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His legacy in the community is still strong in Los Angeles.
