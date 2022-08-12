Asherey Ryan, Alonzo Quintero, Reynold Lester, Nathesha Lewis and Lynette Noble Dead, Nicole Linton Arrested after Speeding Crash on La Brea Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck near Broadway, Suspect at Large. The accident happened on August 9th, at around 9:35 p.m., near the intersection of Broadway and 85th Street. According to reports, the pedestrian was walking in the area near 85th and Broadway when an unidentified dark-colored vehicle struck him. The impact of the crash left the victim with serious injuries. The vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the injured man.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO