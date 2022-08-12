ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asherey Ryan, Alonzo Quintero, Reynold Lester, Nathesha Lewis and Lynette Noble Dead, Nicole Linton Arrested after Speeding Crash on La Brea Avenue [Los Angeles, CA]

 3 days ago
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run on 85th Street [Los Angeles, CA]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck near Broadway, Suspect at Large. The accident happened on August 9th, at around 9:35 p.m., near the intersection of Broadway and 85th Street. According to reports, the pedestrian was walking in the area near 85th and Broadway when an unidentified dark-colored vehicle struck him. The impact of the crash left the victim with serious injuries. The vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the injured man.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis

Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Los Angeles man shot dead at marijuana dispensary in Windsor Hills

LOS ANGELES - A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner's office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff's station were called at 9:45 a.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
