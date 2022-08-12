Read full article on original website
Truck, camping trailer taken from slain NC deputy's home days after shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Note: The article has been updated to reflect updates to previously incorrect information. Just over 48 hours after a Wake County sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty, a truck and camping trailer were taken from the deputy's home in a "civil dispute."
Investigators release photo of pickup believed to have been driven by deputy's murderer
RALEIGH, Wake County — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy last week. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has also released...
Deputy dies after 7th North Carolina officer shooting in 3 weeks; $100k reward offered
WLOS — The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced Monday that they’re offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy last week. On Thursday, August 11, 2022, at...
FedEx driver arrested for stealing child’s tortoise from front porch in North Carolina
A FedEx delivery driver is in custody for stealing a tortoise on Aug. 4, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Police: 6 young people shot at North Carolina night club
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina's capital city say six youths were shot at a night club. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn't have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys age 12 to 17 who were injured when a fight broke out late Friday.
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged
SIMS, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. The patrol says 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw worked in...
NTSB: Copilot who jumped from plane upset about hard landing
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal investigators say a man who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina appeared to be upset over damaging the landing gear during a failed runaway approach. The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the crash Tuesday. The...
Some mountain congregate living centers seeing COVID outbreaks as cases climb across NC
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, jails, nursing homes and other congregate living sites are seeing more outbreaks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS). At Silver Bluff Village in Canton, the CEO says there have not been any...
NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
'Tucker Carlson' guest spread false information about NC elections, state officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — The State Board of Elections (NCSBE) released a statement after a guest on a Fox News show spread what it calls "false information" about North Carolina elections. In a news release, state election officials say Russell Vought went on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Wednesday, Aug....
After multiple complaints, North Carolina tightens rules for partisan poll watchers
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board has voted to tighten regulations for precinct observers to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously...
Organizer of Cataloochee reunion receives Order of Long Leaf Pine Award from governor
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 2022 Cataloochee Reunion in Haywood County turned out to be extra special this year. The event, held at Palmer Chapel Methodist Church in Waynesville, brings together natives and descendants of the area whose roots are tied to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This...
Great Smokies announce parking tag program, increased fees
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WLOS) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park leadership announced Monday the decision to adopt the Park it Forward parking tag program and to increase camping fees beginning next year. Parking tags will be required to be displayed on any motor vehicle parked within the...
State leaders share $8 million flood recovery plan during Haywood County meeting
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a year after Tropical Storm Fred, a plan on how to spend nearly $8 million in recovery funds is underway. On Monday night, members of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety: Office of Recovery and Resiliency held a public comment meeting in Haywood County to discuss a proposed plan.
