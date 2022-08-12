ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
County
Wake County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
WLOS.com

Police: 6 young people shot at North Carolina night club

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina's capital city say six youths were shot at a night club. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn't have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys age 12 to 17 who were injured when a fight broke out late Friday.
RALEIGH, NC
WLOS.com

NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged

SIMS, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. The patrol says 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw worked in...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

NTSB: Copilot who jumped from plane upset about hard landing

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal investigators say a man who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina appeared to be upset over damaging the landing gear during a failed runaway approach. The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report on the crash Tuesday. The...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Veteran#Murder#Line Of Duty#K9#Raleigh Abc#Wtvd#The Associated Press
WLOS.com

NC Apple Festival makes major change following summer scandal

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Apple Festival is making some major changes with its top leaders. The move comes after a scandal involving its former executive director. David Nicholson stepped down this summer after he posted a disparaging remark about the Juneteenth holiday on social media. News...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Donations are being taken right now for an Asheville police officer whose family has been displaced from their home due to a devastating fire. Lt. Russ Crisp of the Asheville Police Department and his family "suffered a devastating fire in their home because of malfunctioning junction box" on Aug. 7. Fortunately, the fire department was able to respond in time and keep the home from becoming a total loss. But Crisp's family will be displaced for the next six months, at least, while repairs are made.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

After multiple complaints, North Carolina tightens rules for partisan poll watchers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — After receiving more than a dozen reports of conduct violations by party-appointed poll watchers during the May primaries in North Carolina, the state elections board has voted to tighten regulations for precinct observers to prevent partisan interference in the November general election. The board unanimously...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WLOS.com

Great Smokies announce parking tag program, increased fees

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WLOS) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park leadership announced Monday the decision to adopt the Park it Forward parking tag program and to increase camping fees beginning next year. Parking tags will be required to be displayed on any motor vehicle parked within the...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy