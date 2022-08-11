ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanislaus County, CA

CBS Sacramento

Suspect barricaded in Modesto home on Mavis Court surrenders peacefully

MODESTO – A suspect has surrendered peacefully after a situation in Modesto that started with a report of shots fired Monday morning.The scene was along Mavis Court, off of Carver Road.Modesto police said they were responding to a report of shots fired when the suspect barricaded himself inside his own home. SWAT responded to the neighborhood and the suspect was contained to the home. Police reported a little before 1 p.m. that the suspect had surrendered peacefully. No injuries have been reported. 
