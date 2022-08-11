Read full article on original website
davisvanguard.org
Victim Testimony Leads to Dismissal of Charges against 1 of 2 Accused in Assault Case
MODESTO, CA – The prosecution’s victim testimony provided salvation for one of two individuals accused in an assault case in the courtroom of Judge Dawna Reeves here in Stanislaus County Superior Court late last week. Marianna Ontiveros and Alfredo Barocio currently face a myriad of charges for their...
calmatters.network
Parole hearing next week for man convicted in 2011 of torturing teen in case with Pleasanton ties
The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is urging community members to attend a court hearing next week in Sacramento that will determine if a man convicted in 2011 of torturing and beating a teenage boy in Tracy will be granted parole. Anthony Vincent Waiters, a former football coach...
Suspect barricaded in Modesto home on Mavis Court surrenders peacefully
MODESTO – A suspect has surrendered peacefully after a situation in Modesto that started with a report of shots fired Monday morning.The scene was along Mavis Court, off of Carver Road.Modesto police said they were responding to a report of shots fired when the suspect barricaded himself inside his own home. SWAT responded to the neighborhood and the suspect was contained to the home. Police reported a little before 1 p.m. that the suspect had surrendered peacefully. No injuries have been reported.
KCRA.com
Stockton school resource officer disarms student with a gun on campus
STOCKTON, Calif. — A high school student who pulled out a loaded gun during a fight at Lincoln High School in Stockton was taken into custody Monday by a school resource officer who disarmed him, police said. The fight broke out during lunch and the student with the gun...
Suspect's rifle malfunctioned when he aimed it at Stanislaus deputies during chase, officials say
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were arrested after a 27-mile chase in Stanislaus County, deputies said. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 3400 block of Central Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to help Ceres police with reports of an argument and of a person shooting a gun.
KCRA.com
Family, friends hold vigil for Corey Shearer and plead for information related to Rancho Cordova shooting
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — Family members and friends of Corey Shearer are asking anyone with information about the shooting that took his life to please come forward. “We’re hoping that this will bring to light and touch the heart of someone that knows what happened,” said Mike Kullander, Corey Shearer’s uncle. “Just call the police.”
Stockton doctor to pay $1.9 million in fraud case
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — A doctor in Stockton has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to resolve allegations of health care fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice Eastern Division announced on Friday. Azizulah “Aziz” Kamali and his medical corporation, Aziz Kamali M.D. Inc., have agreed to pay $1.9 million based on allegations that they violated […]
turlockcitynews.com
Alleged Burglary Call Results in Felony Warrant Arrest
At about 12:36 am Thursday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported residential burglary in progress at a residence in the 500 block of Sunnyside Drive, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with three subjects, including Daniel Barbee, 30, of Modesto. During the course...
Ceres Police take man into custody after motel standoff
CERES -- Police arrested a Modesto man on parole for homicide after an hours-long standoff Saturday afternoon in Ceres.Officers were called to the Howard Johnson Express Motel in the 1600 block of Herndon Road for an occupant of a room who reportedly brandished a firearm at the motel manager who was checking rooms that should have been vacated.When the manager found the occupant still in the room, the man, later identified as 43-year-old Shane Smith, pointed a firearm at the manager and told the manager to leave, according to police.Officers attempted to communicate with Smith through various means, but he refused. When they approached the motel room, they said they saw Smith pointing a firearm in their direction.The surrounding motel rooms were evacuated.With help from the Modesto Special Weapons and Tactics team and deploying chemical agents into the room, Smith came out and surrendered after several hours, police said.He was arrested for resisting and delaying law enforcement, a parole violation and assault with a deadly weapon, and was booked into the Stanislaus County jail.
1 dead in double shooting at South Side Market in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department has launched an investigation after two people were shot Sunday evening. Initially, Officer Joe Silva, police spokesperson, said both people were taken to a hospital, however, in an update, he said one person died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital.
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Warrant Arrest for Probationer with Firearm Charge
Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Warrant Arrest for Probationer with Firearm Charge. At about 9:55 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near Envy Vinyl, 227 West Canal Drive, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact...
'We're so angry because it was senseless' Family holds vigil for man killed in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of the victim who was killed at a bank near the Sherwood Mall Thursday held a vigil to mourn him Friday night. Family members identified the victim as 23-year-old Tyrique Jamal Harris. "My son was a good kid. He graduated with honors,” Harris' mother,...
2 dead, multiple injured in shootings during violent week in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A week-long wave of gun violence in Stockton has left two people dead and multiple others injured. The first deadly shooting of the week took place Thursday when a man was killed at a bank near the Sherwood Mall in broad daylight. Family members identified the...
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested after shooting a man.
MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING MAN HE KNOWS AT GAS STATION THURSDAY AFTERNOON. On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, at 4:48 pm, the Turlock Police Department, Turlock Fire Department, and American Medical Response were dispatched to a reported aggravated assault that had just occurred at 76 DoubleTime, 101 N Tully Rd, Turlock, after a man had been shot.
Livermore police arrest DUI driver with 3 pounds of marijuana and a Glock 9MM
(KRON) — Livermore police arrested a driver over the weekend who was in possession of three pounds of marijuana and a Glock 9MM, according to the Livermore Police Department. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving without a driver’s license. The driver, who was described as a 48-year-old from Oakland, is a convicted felon […]
crimevoice.com
Fentanyl Epidemic Claims Life of 2 Year Old Child
Originally Published By: San Joaquin County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “On April 27, 2022, Stockton Fire and Patrol Deputies responded to a residence in the 2300-block of North Marine Avenue in Stockton to a report of a child in cardiac arrest. The child was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. There were no obvious signs of abuse, and the child had no reported history of medical issues. As part of the post-mortem examination, a toxicology test was performed.
Officer takes loaded handgun from student while breaking up fight at Stockton high school
STOCKTON – A loaded gun was found and taken from a student after a fight at Lincoln High School in Stockton on Monday. Stockton police say officers responded to the school around 12:30 p.m.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but Stockton police say a student pulled out a loaded handgun at some point.A school resource officer who was on scene managed to disarm the student after a brief struggle, police say. Two students suffered minor injuries in the incident. Officers say they arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of battery, resisting arrest, making criminal threats, and weapons charges.
alamedasun.com
Arrest Made in Homicide Investigation (Update)
On Thursday, August 4, Alameda Police Department (APD) announced on their Facebook page that an arrest had been made in the homicide of an Alameda woman. Donovann Sanders, 19, of Tracy, was arraigned in an Alameda County courtroom Monday, Aug. 8, for allegedly killing Alameda resident Kalilah Winford, 19. According to a police report, APD officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon report on the 1800 block of Everett Street at 8:51 p.m. on July 31. Upon arrival at the apartment complex, officers found Winford suffering from a gunshot wound and they rendered medical aid. Winford was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries two days later.
2 arrested in connection to homicide of 28-year-old woman
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on early Friday morning, Union City police said on Saturday. Officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive for a reported shooting. Police discovered a woman, Joan Dolly Delsied, 28, of Union City, […]
KCRA.com
Motive in shooting during softball game at Louis Park in Stockton unknown, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a softball field in Stockton Friday night, authorities confirmed to KCRA 3. The shooting happened during a softball game at the Louis Park Softball Complex, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded at 9:22 p.m., according to an update late Friday.
