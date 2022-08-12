ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage

With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown has message for Jerry Jones

Antonio Brown is offering more sunshine and rainbows this week. The notorious former NFL star spoke recently with TMZ Sports and shared a message for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose team has recently run into some trouble at the wide receiver position. “Tell Jerry Jones to call me,” said...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson won’t play in Broncos’ preseason opener

It’s been a huge week for the Broncos. It will not be capped by an appearance from new quarterback Russell Wilson in the preseason opener against the Cowboys. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Wilson will not play in tonight’s home game. Josh Johnson will start at quarterback for...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Bill Belichick’s comments on Matt Rhule

It takes a lot for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to say something noteworthy in a press conference but he put out some rather shocking comments about Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. The Patriots are facing the Panthers this Friday and Belichick wasted little time to say...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The News Tribune
thecomeback.com

Antonio Brown reacts to George Pickens’ touchdown celebration

It might just be the first preseason game but two Pittsburgh Steelers rookies really shined in their debuts. Quarterback Kenny Pickett went 13 for 15 and threw for two touchdowns while wide receiver George Pickens had an awesome touchdown grab against the Seattle Seahawks. Pickens’ celebration paid homage to former...
NFL
Decider.com

‘Sunday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘SNF’ Game of 2022

Football has finally returned! Well, okay, preseason football has finally returned. Last night’s pair of Thursday games saw the New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens prevailing over the Tennessee Titans. We’re inching closer to the official start of the 2022 season, and we’re here to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL reporter questions Tom Brady’s commitment, says he “looked miserable”

After briefly retiring from the NFL following the 2021-22 season, Tom Brady came out of retirement a few months later and is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But one NFL reporter wonders if Brady is fully committed to the team, especially as the 45-year-old quarterback takes a surprising leave of absence from the team.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

NFL Top 100: Should Kyler Murray be above Russell Wilson?

Any hierarchical sports list involving players is bound to create loads of controversy. And that's exactly what the NFL's annual Top 100 countdown — as voted on by the players themselves — has done within the football community, after spots 100-51 were revealed en masse Sunday night. The...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy