Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage
With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it. While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones. Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback...
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Cowboys Halftime: Angry Coach Mike McCarthy VIDEO on 17-0 Deficit: 'Not Good Enough Football!'
Follow along as we keep you up to date on Saturday night's preseason matchup versus Dallas and Denver.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — In a story published August 11, 2022, about the arrest of former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, The Associated Press erroneously reported the year the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl. It was 2014, not 2013.
thecomeback.com
Jets HC Robert Saleh calls late hit on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ‘egregiously awful’
New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams put a dirty late hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in NFL preseason action on Friday night. Hurts was clearly out of bounds before Williams delivered a hard hit early in the first quarter. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was quite unhappy about...
Antonio Brown has message for Jerry Jones
Antonio Brown is offering more sunshine and rainbows this week. The notorious former NFL star spoke recently with TMZ Sports and shared a message for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose team has recently run into some trouble at the wide receiver position. “Tell Jerry Jones to call me,” said...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dallas' First Star Professional QB In Hospice Care
Len Dawson led the Dallas Texans to the AFL Championship in 1962.
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson won’t play in Broncos’ preseason opener
It’s been a huge week for the Broncos. It will not be capped by an appearance from new quarterback Russell Wilson in the preseason opener against the Cowboys. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Wilson will not play in tonight’s home game. Josh Johnson will start at quarterback for...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Bill Belichick’s comments on Matt Rhule
It takes a lot for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to say something noteworthy in a press conference but he put out some rather shocking comments about Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. The Patriots are facing the Panthers this Friday and Belichick wasted little time to say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Denver Broncos’ Historic Purchase Could Increase Number Of Minority-Owned NFL Teams
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said the new ownership group, which includes two Black women, was a major move for diversity in the NFL.
thecomeback.com
Antonio Brown reacts to George Pickens’ touchdown celebration
It might just be the first preseason game but two Pittsburgh Steelers rookies really shined in their debuts. Quarterback Kenny Pickett went 13 for 15 and threw for two touchdowns while wide receiver George Pickens had an awesome touchdown grab against the Seattle Seahawks. Pickens’ celebration paid homage to former...
‘Sunday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘SNF’ Game of 2022
Football has finally returned! Well, okay, preseason football has finally returned. Last night’s pair of Thursday games saw the New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens prevailing over the Tennessee Titans. We’re inching closer to the official start of the 2022 season, and we’re here to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.
thecomeback.com
NFL reporter questions Tom Brady’s commitment, says he “looked miserable”
After briefly retiring from the NFL following the 2021-22 season, Tom Brady came out of retirement a few months later and is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But one NFL reporter wonders if Brady is fully committed to the team, especially as the 45-year-old quarterback takes a surprising leave of absence from the team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pete Carroll highlights poor tackling as key issue against Steelers
The Seattle Seahawks suffered a close loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 32-25 in their first preseason game of 2022. There were a few positive and negative things to take away from the team’s performance and as such, head coach Pete Carroll had prominent praise and criticism for his players yesterday.
WATCH: Broncos WR Kendall Hinton catches TD pass vs. Cowboys
Denver Broncos wide receiver Kendall Hinton caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Johnson in the second quarter of Saturday’s preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of Denver’s official Twitter page:. With Tim Patrick set to miss the entire 2022...
FOX Sports
NFL Top 100: Should Kyler Murray be above Russell Wilson?
Any hierarchical sports list involving players is bound to create loads of controversy. And that's exactly what the NFL's annual Top 100 countdown — as voted on by the players themselves — has done within the football community, after spots 100-51 were revealed en masse Sunday night. The...
Comments / 1