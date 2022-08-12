Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Physicist Claims To Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness
According to the theory, all that’s needed to solve the hard problem of consciousness is to change our assumptions about it. When we realize that consciousness is a physical, relativistic phenomenon, the mystery of consciousness naturally dissolves. How do 3 pounds of brain tissue create thoughts, feelings, mental images,...
hcplive.com
Empagliflozin Significantly Reduced Myocardial Glucose Metabolic Rate in T2D Treatment
26 weeks of treatment with empagliflozin reduced the myocardial glucose metabolic rate by 45.1% in patients with type 2 diabetes. Treatment with empagliflozin was linked to a significant reduction in the myocardial glucose metabolic rate in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) without coronary artery disease, according to recent findings.
hcplive.com
Anne Marie Van Hoven, MD: Patient-Centered Care in Diabetes
A conversation on advancements in diabetes, the rising cost of insulin, and advice regarding disease management. In a new interview with HCPLive, Anne Marie van Hoven, MD, Internal Medicine Clerkship Director, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine breaks down new developments in diabetes as well as the importance of patient-specific care.
hcplive.com
Long-Term Effectiveness of Adalimumab Reported in Patients with Noninfectious Uveitis
A total of 178 patients achieved inactive disease while continuing adalimumab, and 51 patients maintained remission after discontinuing adalimumab. New results from a real-world, clinical cohort study report positive long-term effectiveness and safety of adalimumab in patients with noninfectious uveitis. The findings additionally suggest that although relapse can occur, most...
hcplive.com
Long-Term Opioid Tapering Does Not Benefit Suicide, Overdose Risks
New comparative effectiveness data go against CDC recommendations for tapering or abruptly ending long-term opioid prescription. Dosage tapering for persons receiving long-term opioid treatment may slightly increase risk of overdose or suicide compared to stable-dose regimens, according to new data. In findings from a comparative effectiveness trial including a cohort...
hcplive.com
IBS Prevalence High Among Veterans
Patients with IBS more commonly had provisional post-traumatic stress disorder, IE, and bowel problems following antibiotic use. Veterans with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are more likely to also suffer from psychological comorbidities like depression and anxiety. A team, led by Andrea Shin, MD, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of...
Cognitive biases and brain biology help explain why facts don’t change minds
This article was originally published on The Conversation. "Facts First" is the tagline of a CNN branding campaign which contends that "once facts are established, opinions can be formed." The problem is that while it sounds logical, this appealing assertion is a fallacy not supported by research. Cognitive psychology and...
psychologytoday.com
The Most Important Skill Set in Mental Health
We analyzed 54,633 studies to learn what really helps people make a change. The most common pathway of change was psychological flexibility and mindfulness skills. Psychological flexibility is about greater awareness, openness, and values-based engagement in life. Why does psychotherapy work? Until relatively recently, many scientists studying methods of improving...
psychologytoday.com
Happiness: Adaptation to Change
Change is inevitable, and when it comes, it can be fast, difficult, and even shocking. Most of people's suffering comes from not dealing well with change. The key is to learn to adapt. Sudden changes can only "rock one's world" if they are unexpected. Expecting change helps people find ways...
psychologytoday.com
Happiness Is Personal
No one can tell you how to be happy. You can discover your own happiness by making good choices and making the most of them. Being happy is a process of becoming happier rather than an end state. My “prescription” is finding a personal pathway that makes the most of...
