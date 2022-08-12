Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mmanews.com
Fighters React to Vera’s KO Win Over Cruz At UFC San Diego
Marlon Vera picked up the biggest victory of his career when he knocked out former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. Cruz has always had one of the most unique fighting styles in the sport, and even at age 37 his movement and footwork were clearly causing problems for Vera at the start of the fight. “Chito” flashed his power with an early knockdown, but Cruz recovered quickly and got right back to out landing the 29-year-old.
MMAmania.com
Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera full fight preview | UFC San Diego
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC on ESPN 40 inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. By and large, Cruz was written off as a title threat after getting trounced by Henry Cejudo. Older, former...
Dominick Cruz releases states after KO loss to Marlon Vera at UFC San Diego: “The body feels great”
Dominick Cruz has issued a statement following his KO loss to Marlon Vera on Saturday. Cruz was headlining the UFC Fight Night card in his hometown of San Diego, California against Vera. The fight was a big one as the winner would likely be one win away from a title shot.
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leon Edwards says UFC 278 perfect time to fight Kamaru Usman: 'His body is breaking down'
Leon Edwards thinks his recent inactivity may pay dividends against Kamaru Usman. Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) gets his long-awaited title shot against welterweight champion Usman in Saturday’s UFC 278 headliner at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
Dana White shares his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time
UFC President, Dana White, has shared his list of the five best UFC athletes of all time. During a recent interview on the ‘GQ Sports’ YouTube channel, White was asked to name the five best UFC athletes of all time. Dana White’s response was as follows (h/t MMANews):...
UFC・
MMAmania.com
Alexandr Romanov vs. Marcin Tybura full fight preview | UFC 278
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight grapplers Alexandr Romanov and Marcin Tybura will duel this weekend (Sat., Aug. 20, 2022) at UFC 278 inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. What’s this? An actually interesting Heavyweight prospect? Undefeated, credentialed, and just 31 years of age? It simply cannot be!
ESPN
Everything you need to know about UFC 278: Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2
Kamaru Usman is firmly entrenched at the top of the mountain in MMA, not just in terms of welterweight supremacy but also as his accomplishments compare to those of the fighters in all weight classes. Leon Edwards hopes to knock the 170-pound champion down a few pegs. Usman (20-1) defends...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Photos: Dana White's Contender Series 50 weigh-ins and faceoffs
Check out these photos from the Dana White’s Contender Series 50 weigh-ins and faceoffs in Las Vegas. (Photos by Ken Hathaway, MMA Junkie)
Dominick Reyes returns against Ryan Spann at UFC 281 in New York
Former title challenger Dominick Reyes will return to the octagon at UFC 281 in New York for a showdown with Ryan Spann. Reyes (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC), who hasn’t competed since a knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka in a Fight of the Year candidate in May 2021, makes his comeback against Spann (20-7 MMA, 6-2 UFC) on the Nov. 12 fight card, which takes place at Madison Square Garden.
Video: UFC 278 'Countdown' for Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold
Did you miss the debut of UFC 278 “Countdown” or just want to watch it again? Check out the co-main event preview now. The segment takes a special look at the matchup between Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) and former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC), who will be fighting for the first time in more than three years.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Diego Results: Vera vs. Cruz
MMA Fighting has UFC San Diego results for the Vera vs. Cruz fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC San Diego Twitter updates. In the main event, top bantamweights Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz face off in a pivotal marquee battle. A surging title contender, “Chito” Vera has won three consecutive fights to rise into MMA Fighting’s No. 7 ranking at 135 pounds. Across the cage is Cruz, a two-time UFC bantamweight champion who’s rebounded from the first losing streak of his career to nab back-to-back decision wins over Casey Kenney and Pedro Munhoz. He currently sits at the No. 11 spot in MMA Fighting’s bantamweight rankings.
UFC・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
U-F-Comedy? Watch Frankie Edgar, Andre Fili, Sara McMann and more try their hand at stand up comedy
MMA doesn’t last forever, but it does give its athletes a unique set of skills. For example: performing under pressure! Getting in front of a crowd and talking doesn’t seem so scary after stripping down to one’s underwear, stepping under the bright lights, and literally fighting another person. Perhaps that’s why a trio of active UFC fighters, as well as UFC veteran Gerald Harris, were able to take the stage without issue on the latest episode of “UFC Comedy Jam,” which is currently available on UFC Fight Pass.
Paddy Pimblett reveals he's around 200 pounds, targets December return in Las Vegas
SAN DIEGO – Paddy Pimblett is enjoying life, and by that, he means not really watching his weight. The UFC lightweight star made a guest appearance at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 41 and gave an update on the latest of his fighting career, as well as his weight. Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC), who fought competed at 155 pounds three weeks ago at UFC Fight Night 208, said he’s stepping close to light heavyweight territory.
Comments / 0