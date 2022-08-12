ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Bigger, better Pleasant Hill library cuts the ribbon

PLEASANT HILL, CA (August 16, 2022) — Nearly 70 years and a five-minute drive down Oak Park Boulevard from the city’s original 1,200 sq. ft. library, a new, grander home is now available to the community. Barely 26 occupants could squeeze into the first library, which was on...
Stop by The Grove in Clayton for tree inspiration

CLAYTON, CA (August 17, 2022) — If you’ve spent any time in The Grove this summer, you may have noticed how nicely the shade trees are growing in. The trees were planted when the park opened in 2008. Of special note are the canopy-style trees throughout the picnic table areas and the round-headed trees lining the borders at the playground and along Clayton’s Main Street.
Secret SF

SF’s Excelsior District Is Hosting A Block Party And Motorcycle Show On August 21

SF’s Excelsior District is hosting its 3rd annual block party on Sunday, August 21st from 12-5 pm. This free outdoor event will feature coffee, tattoos, art, music, and an exciting classic car and motorcycle show. The block party, dubbed “Forever Forward” is sponsored by Excelsior district businesses Excelsior Coffee and The Helm tattoo shop and serves as an anniversary party for both businesses. The party will feature tasty bites from Filipino American food truck Barya Kitchen as well as smash burgers from Excelsior restaurant The Dark Horse Inn. The Helm will be offering discounts on flash tattoos, featuring six amazing...
The Richmond Standard

New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents

A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Contra Costa County (CA) Fire Opens New, Bigger Fire Station

Contra Costa County (CA) Fire Protection District has opened a new station to cover the unincorporated areas of Bay Point, Pittsburg and other communities in the area, according to a report published by NBC BAY AREA. According to the report, the new station replaces Station 86 which was in service...
KRON4

Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth

(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
KRON4 News

Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
KRON4 News

Solano County grass fire at 23 acres, 30% contained

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – A grass fire north of Fairfield and north-west of Cannon is now 23 acres and forward progress has been stopped as of midday Monday, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. The fire is at 30% containment, according to a subsequent tweet from Cal Fire. People driving in […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Accident on Highway 4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on eastbound SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord on Monday, August 15, 2022. The car wreck occurred around 12:40 a.m. and involved four vehicles. Details on the Fatal Crash on SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord. CHP traffic officers issued...
sjpl.org

Home & Garden Highlight: Low-Water Gardens

Much of the western United States is in the midst of an extreme drought. This has many of us with gardens thinking about how we can achieve a beautiful green spaces while also not using very much water. Thankfully, SJPL's Home & Garden collection supports water-conscious gardeners, such as yourself, with many richly photographed and approach-ably written gardening books to help you make the change.
HipHopDX.com

Zion I Fans Gather At Berkeley Hospital Where Zumbi Was Allegedly Murdered, Investigation Ongoing

Berkeley, CA – Fans of Zumbi gathered near Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley on Sunday (August 14) for the first public candlelight vigil since his death. The late Zion I MC died on August 13, 2021 under suspicious circumstances that were soon being investigated by the homicide division of the Berkeley Police Department. However, in the year since, there’s been no significant update.
BERKELEY, CA

