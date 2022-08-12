Read full article on original website
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
marinlocalnews.com
Novato City Council ‘backstabs’ citizens in homeless encampment deal at local park; protest tonight
Concerned Citizens of Novato plans to post fliers tonight in Downtown Novato, beginning at 7:45 p.m. The protest begins at the back patio of Dr. Insomniacs, Grant Avenue and Reichert. A press release from the group states:. “The backlash against the double-cross by the Novato City Council, Mayor Eric Lucan...
pioneerpublishers.com
Bigger, better Pleasant Hill library cuts the ribbon
PLEASANT HILL, CA (August 16, 2022) — Nearly 70 years and a five-minute drive down Oak Park Boulevard from the city’s original 1,200 sq. ft. library, a new, grander home is now available to the community. Barely 26 occupants could squeeze into the first library, which was on...
KRON4
South San Francisco passes ordinance to address catalytic converter thefts
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With catalytic converter thefts rising around the Bay Area, the City of South San Francisco passed an ordinance Tuesday to attempt to address the issue. Possessing a used catalytic converter is now illegal in the city, it announced in a press release. “Stolen...
Local family celebrates housewarming party after tragic setbacks
The Parker family of El Sobrante, who in recent years have faced a series of inconceivable personal setbacks, celebrated some joyful news last weekend at a housewarming party at their newly purchased home, according to a Facebook post by St. Vincent de Paul of Contra Costa County. The housewarming party,...
pioneerpublishers.com
Stop by The Grove in Clayton for tree inspiration
CLAYTON, CA (August 17, 2022) — If you’ve spent any time in The Grove this summer, you may have noticed how nicely the shade trees are growing in. The trees were planted when the park opened in 2008. Of special note are the canopy-style trees throughout the picnic table areas and the round-headed trees lining the borders at the playground and along Clayton’s Main Street.
SF’s Excelsior District Is Hosting A Block Party And Motorcycle Show On August 21
SF’s Excelsior District is hosting its 3rd annual block party on Sunday, August 21st from 12-5 pm. This free outdoor event will feature coffee, tattoos, art, music, and an exciting classic car and motorcycle show. The block party, dubbed “Forever Forward” is sponsored by Excelsior district businesses Excelsior Coffee and The Helm tattoo shop and serves as an anniversary party for both businesses. The party will feature tasty bites from Filipino American food truck Barya Kitchen as well as smash burgers from Excelsior restaurant The Dark Horse Inn. The Helm will be offering discounts on flash tattoos, featuring six amazing...
New Clipper pass to give ‘unlimited transit access’ to 50K Bay Area residents
A new pilot program will give 50,000 residents in the Bay Area free rides on bus, rail and ferry services throughout the nine-county region. The new Clipper BayPass will initially be distributed to students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, UC Berkeley and Santa Rosa Junior College, according to BART. All Santa Rosa JC students will have access to the pass, while about a quarter of students will be invited to participate in the pilot at the other campuses, where alternative transit pass options are offered.
pioneerpublishers.com
The Pioneer Summer 2022 calendar of events and activities, Aug. 14 update
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA, (August 14, 2022) — The Pioneer Calendar lists local events, performances and activities for the whole family. We update the Pioneer Calendar page every week so check back often to find out what’s going on near you. If you’d like to submit your event...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Contra Costa County (CA) Fire Opens New, Bigger Fire Station
Contra Costa County (CA) Fire Protection District has opened a new station to cover the unincorporated areas of Bay Point, Pittsburg and other communities in the area, according to a report published by NBC BAY AREA. According to the report, the new station replaces Station 86 which was in service...
KRON4
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
Vehicle in flames in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire on Hearn avenue near a community park at 2:21 pm Tuesday, they announced in a Tweet on Friday. Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle on fire. The fire was quickly contained to a fourth of an […]
Close call for Dublin homeowners after car sparks brush fire on I-580
A car fire on Interstate 580 in Alameda County sparked a brush fire that burned dangerously close to homes in Dublin on Monday, according to officials.
Solano County grass fire at 23 acres, 30% contained
SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – A grass fire north of Fairfield and north-west of Cannon is now 23 acres and forward progress has been stopped as of midday Monday, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. The fire is at 30% containment, according to a subsequent tweet from Cal Fire. People driving in […]
2 charged for alleged Rolex watch robbery attempt at Walnut Creek shopping plaza
The two suspects allegedly pistol whipped the victim several times when he refused to give up his watch, according to prosecutors.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Stuck carnival ride leaves 12 people dangling over county fair, California rescuers say
A stuck carnival ride left 12 people hanging in midair at the Napa Town & Country Fair, California officials told news outlets. Fire crews called to the fair just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, used a ladder to rescue the stranded riders, the Napa Valley Register reported. No injuries were reported.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Accident on Highway 4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on eastbound SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord on Monday, August 15, 2022. The car wreck occurred around 12:40 a.m. and involved four vehicles. Details on the Fatal Crash on SR-4 and Willow Pass Road in Concord. CHP traffic officers issued...
Police investigate shooting in Pinole Valley Shopping Center parking lot
A dispute between two groups of people led to a mid-afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Pinole Valley Shopping Center on Friday, police said. Police responded to the parking lot in the 2700 block of Pinole Valley Road on reports of a shooting and arrived to find evidence of shots fired but no victims or suspects.
sjpl.org
Home & Garden Highlight: Low-Water Gardens
Much of the western United States is in the midst of an extreme drought. This has many of us with gardens thinking about how we can achieve a beautiful green spaces while also not using very much water. Thankfully, SJPL's Home & Garden collection supports water-conscious gardeners, such as yourself, with many richly photographed and approach-ably written gardening books to help you make the change.
HipHopDX.com
Zion I Fans Gather At Berkeley Hospital Where Zumbi Was Allegedly Murdered, Investigation Ongoing
Berkeley, CA – Fans of Zumbi gathered near Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley on Sunday (August 14) for the first public candlelight vigil since his death. The late Zion I MC died on August 13, 2021 under suspicious circumstances that were soon being investigated by the homicide division of the Berkeley Police Department. However, in the year since, there’s been no significant update.
This Bay Area city is one of the 3 best BBQ towns in US
New research ranked the barbecue experience at the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S. across a variety of metrics with different weighted values.
