Los Angeles, CA

Eater

After Two Dark Years, a Fresh New French Restaurant Opens at Historic Culver Hotel

Downtown Culver City is almost unrecognizable from even half a decade ago, as big new developments, a swath of new transit initiatives, and a ton of restaurants have combined to make the area feel dramatically different than in years past. One stalwart of the skyline, though, has always been the historic and ever-steady Culver Hotel, built in 1924. Now even that is changing, with new management quietly taking over this summer and new plans in place for a return to fine on-site dining, live music, and more.
CULVER CITY, CA
Eater

One of America’s Most Celebrated BBQ Pitmasters Is Smoking Up LA Soon

A quickly-expanding California barbecue maestro is coming to Los Angeles this month. Matt Horn of Oakland’s Michelin-rated Horn Barbecue will be in town on Sunday, August 28 as part of a robust lineup of talent for Smorgasburg’s annual BBQ Day. The weekend-only food bazaar is bringing in not only Horn, widely considered to be among the best barbecue operators on the West Coast (if not America), it’s also partnering with a ton of local talent like Zef BBQ out of Simi Valley, Domestic BBQ, and more. The Sunday event will also see a few collaborations, like A’s BBQ teaming up with Evil Cooks, and River St. BBQ joining forces with Midwest pop-up Comfy Pup. Of course, existing Smorgasburg barbecue vendors will also be in attendance like the Bad Jew, Black Sugar Ribs, Smoke Queen, and frequent Smorgasburg tenant Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Chef Tony Dim Sum reopens in Pasadena

Even the best laid plans go awry. That’s exactly what happened when Chef Tony He decided to open his eponymous dim sum restaurant in Old Town Pasadena last March 14, 2020, right before the pandemic intervened. In the interim, Chef Tony Dim Sum Arcadia opened in what used to be Din Tai Fung’s original U.S. location.
PASADENA, CA
Eater

LA Native Keith Corbin Talks Prison and Purpose in New Chef Memoir

Heartbreak. Triumph. Loss. Joy. Rage. Defeat. Success. Love. Keith Corbin, the chef and co-owner of modern soul food restaurant Alta Adams in West Adams, lays all of that and more on the table in his new memoir, California Soul: An American Epic of Cooking and Survival (out tomorrow, August 16, from Penguin Random House and co-written by James Beard Award winner Kevin Alexander).
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [8-13-2022]

There’s nothing like a Saturday in the city of angels. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 13) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one!. Things To Do For Saturday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theodysseyonline.com

Where To Go For The Best Nashville Hot Chicken In Los Angeles

Where To Go For The Best Nashville Hot Chicken In Los Angeles. Do you love the spicey hot chicken? If yes, then you are not different from me. Many people think of making them at home, but it is not a piece of cake. Hot chicken is also known as Nashville hot chicken because you find its original authentic availability in Nashville, Tennessee, in the US.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes

Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

This $17 Million Hilltop Mansion in LA Has Gobsmacking Ocean Views From Santa Monica to Malibu

You’d be forgiven for thinking you’re in a treehouse with views like these. This sprawling hilltop manse, known as Paseo La Cresta Residence, in the exclusive Palos Verdes Estates, nearly 20 miles south of Los Angeles, brings the outdoors in thanks to its many windows and picture-perfect landscaping. Architecture firm KAA Design, known for their contemporary, lifestyle-focused California projects, favors heavily incorporating nature into each of its homes and working with elevation and light through architectural elements. After an extension renovation in 2016, the owners are putting the home on the market for $16.9 million.  The home was originally built in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

3rd Alarm Strip Mall Fire Burns Businesses

Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A restaurant was destroyed and neighboring businesses were burned by a fire that erupted in a strip mall Friday night, Aug. 12. Monterey Park Fire Department received a call at 10:20 p.m. of a commercial building fire on the 100 block of North Garfield Avenue in the city of Monterey Park.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Long Beach, CA

California is one of the 50 states that make up the USA. Long Beach is a coastal city in California. According to Britannica, it was incorporated as a city in 1888. Since then, it has grown to be one of the most popular cities in Southern California, with a population of over 400,000 people. It is also home to many different cultural and ethnic groups and is ranked as one of the safest cities in America. Long Beach is situated where the Los Angeles River and the San Gabriel River pour into the Pacific Ocean in Los Angeles County, roughly half an hour from the city of Los Angeles.
LONG BEACH, CA

