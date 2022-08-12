Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in California
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los Angeles
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It's Not Who You Think)
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
Eater
After Two Dark Years, a Fresh New French Restaurant Opens at Historic Culver Hotel
Downtown Culver City is almost unrecognizable from even half a decade ago, as big new developments, a swath of new transit initiatives, and a ton of restaurants have combined to make the area feel dramatically different than in years past. One stalwart of the skyline, though, has always been the historic and ever-steady Culver Hotel, built in 1924. Now even that is changing, with new management quietly taking over this summer and new plans in place for a return to fine on-site dining, live music, and more.
Eater
One of America’s Most Celebrated BBQ Pitmasters Is Smoking Up LA Soon
A quickly-expanding California barbecue maestro is coming to Los Angeles this month. Matt Horn of Oakland’s Michelin-rated Horn Barbecue will be in town on Sunday, August 28 as part of a robust lineup of talent for Smorgasburg’s annual BBQ Day. The weekend-only food bazaar is bringing in not only Horn, widely considered to be among the best barbecue operators on the West Coast (if not America), it’s also partnering with a ton of local talent like Zef BBQ out of Simi Valley, Domestic BBQ, and more. The Sunday event will also see a few collaborations, like A’s BBQ teaming up with Evil Cooks, and River St. BBQ joining forces with Midwest pop-up Comfy Pup. Of course, existing Smorgasburg barbecue vendors will also be in attendance like the Bad Jew, Black Sugar Ribs, Smoke Queen, and frequent Smorgasburg tenant Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
A once-‘organ-ized’ Los Cerritos home now offers silence and space
The home, built in 1949, was originally designed to be constructed around an electric organ. The post A once-‘organ-ized’ Los Cerritos home now offers silence and space appeared first on Long Beach Post.
North Italia Coming to Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance
The restaurant will open next to Frida's Mexican Cuisine
thelosangelesbeat.com
Four Top LA Chefs Will Bring Their Best Dishes to LA Times Food Bowl Opening Night
A solid month of unique culinary adventures, the LA Times Food Bowl returns with an exciting opening night event on September 1. Grandmaster Recorders is the site of the Food Bowl Launch Party. This celebration will feature special tastings from four guest chefs and live DJs. Cocktails, wine, and beer are also included in the ticket price.
Keisuke Ramen Making Los Angeles Debut in Torrance
The company is also opening a new location in The Shops at Mission Viejo
Chef Tony Dim Sum reopens in Pasadena
Even the best laid plans go awry. That’s exactly what happened when Chef Tony He decided to open his eponymous dim sum restaurant in Old Town Pasadena last March 14, 2020, right before the pandemic intervened. In the interim, Chef Tony Dim Sum Arcadia opened in what used to be Din Tai Fung’s original U.S. location.
Eater
LA Native Keith Corbin Talks Prison and Purpose in New Chef Memoir
Heartbreak. Triumph. Loss. Joy. Rage. Defeat. Success. Love. Keith Corbin, the chef and co-owner of modern soul food restaurant Alta Adams in West Adams, lays all of that and more on the table in his new memoir, California Soul: An American Epic of Cooking and Survival (out tomorrow, August 16, from Penguin Random House and co-written by James Beard Award winner Kevin Alexander).
3 Amazing LA Thai Food Places You'll Want To Try Now
Each with a deliciously unique Thai cuisine, you'll want to give these three places a try. 3 Great Thai Food Restaurants in Los Angeles / Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Want to try some delicious Thai food in LA?
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [8-13-2022]
There’s nothing like a Saturday in the city of angels. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 13) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one!. Things To Do For Saturday...
This Long Beach Store Is A Candy Shop Of The World's Most Wacky Snacks and Drinks
Snack nation: This Long Beach's exotic food and drinks store is a dream come true for snack lovers. (Los Angeles, CA) - Looking for something truly unique to bite into? Read on to find out where you can find some of the most interesting snacks and drinks in Los Angeles County.
theodysseyonline.com
Where To Go For The Best Nashville Hot Chicken In Los Angeles
Where To Go For The Best Nashville Hot Chicken In Los Angeles. Do you love the spicey hot chicken? If yes, then you are not different from me. Many people think of making them at home, but it is not a piece of cake. Hot chicken is also known as Nashville hot chicken because you find its original authentic availability in Nashville, Tennessee, in the US.
Over 4 million L.A. County residents asked to suspend outdoor watering next month
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline.
easyreadernews.com
11 Reasons we Love Palos Verdes
Los Angeles is an amazing area with history (downtown and Pasadena), culture (Hollywood) and fantastic ocean beach cities (Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo, Torrance.) But if you were to come visit me from out of town, and ask me to take you to the most breathtaking place to visit in all of L.A., I’d easily throw you in the car and haul you to the Palos Verdes Peninsula, our own little Hawaii in Southern California.
This $17 Million Hilltop Mansion in LA Has Gobsmacking Ocean Views From Santa Monica to Malibu
You’d be forgiven for thinking you’re in a treehouse with views like these. This sprawling hilltop manse, known as Paseo La Cresta Residence, in the exclusive Palos Verdes Estates, nearly 20 miles south of Los Angeles, brings the outdoors in thanks to its many windows and picture-perfect landscaping. Architecture firm KAA Design, known for their contemporary, lifestyle-focused California projects, favors heavily incorporating nature into each of its homes and working with elevation and light through architectural elements. After an extension renovation in 2016, the owners are putting the home on the market for $16.9 million. The home was originally built in the...
3rd Alarm Strip Mall Fire Burns Businesses
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A restaurant was destroyed and neighboring businesses were burned by a fire that erupted in a strip mall Friday night, Aug. 12. Monterey Park Fire Department received a call at 10:20 p.m. of a commercial building fire on the 100 block of North Garfield Avenue in the city of Monterey Park.
Smash-and-grab: Thieves crash car into Beverly Hills department store, take off before police arrive
Police in Beverly Hills are searching for thieves who they say crashed a car into a luxury department store in the latest smash-and-grab burglary to hit the upscale city.
foxla.com
Cecil Hotel: Infamous downtown LA hotel to provide permanent housing for homeless
LOS ANGELES - A motion for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the downtown Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee on Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for...
theregistrysocal.com
Long Beach Shopping Center Totaling Nearly 74,500 SQFT Listed for $22.7MM ￼
A grocery-anchored retail center on the far east side of Long Beach has recently been placed on the market. Listed by Hanley Investment Group, the retail asset – also known as El Dorado Center – is currently offered at $22.17 million, or about $298 per square foot. Located...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to do in Long Beach, CA
California is one of the 50 states that make up the USA. Long Beach is a coastal city in California. According to Britannica, it was incorporated as a city in 1888. Since then, it has grown to be one of the most popular cities in Southern California, with a population of over 400,000 people. It is also home to many different cultural and ethnic groups and is ranked as one of the safest cities in America. Long Beach is situated where the Los Angeles River and the San Gabriel River pour into the Pacific Ocean in Los Angeles County, roughly half an hour from the city of Los Angeles.
