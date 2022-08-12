ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomberg

Every Wall Street Trend Goes Haywire as Stock Bears Are Crushed

Stock bears are suddenly getting crushed. Once-dependable momentum trades are misfiring. Inflation-lashed bonds are bouncing back. After another expectations-busting week on Wall Street, sharp market reversals are baffling real-money veterans, retail speculators and quants alike.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Morgan Stanley’s Shalett Warns of ‘Head Fake’ in Inflation Data

The chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management has a warning for investors who are chasing the latest rally in stocks: Don’t get too excited about a potential peak in inflation after the consumer-price index cooled off a bit in July. Lisa Shalett joined this week’s episode of...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Hedge Funds Flip to Dollar Bears on Bets Peak of Rally Is Over

Hedge funds have turned bearish on the dollar for the first time in a year in a wager the US currency’s best days may be over. Leveraged investors flipped to a net short position on the greenback versus a basket of eight major peers last week, the first bearish shift since last August, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Hedge funds had been some of the biggest champions of the dollar this year due to a hawkish Federal Reserve and concern over slowing global growth.
MARKETS
Bloomberg

JPMorgan Says the Stock Rally Has Legs. Morgan Stanley Disagrees

Top Wall Street strategists are divided on whether the US stock market is poised to extend its longest winning streak of the year -- or slip back after another false dawn. Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note Monday that the sharp rally since June is just a pause in the bear market, predicting that share prices will slide in the second half of the year as profits weaken, interest rates keep rising and the economy slows. But rivals at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said the rally -- which has pushed up the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index by over 20% -- could run through the end of the year.
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Charting the Global Economy: US Inflation Comes Off the Boil

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Inflationary pressures in the US simmered down on the heels of cheaper gasoline and other fuel costs, which may help persuade the Federal Reserve to ease up a touch on the monetary policy brakes.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Apple Finds Its Next Big Business: Showing Ads on Your iPhone

Apple is set to expand ads to new areas of your iPhone and iPad in search of its next big revenue driver. Also: The company slows its pace of acquiring startups, and Peloton embarks on a major overhaul. Last week in Power On: Apple’s delay of iPadOS 16 and Stage...
CELL PHONES
Bloomberg

Apple Sets Return-to-Office Deadline of Sept. 5 After Covid Delays

Apple Inc. set a Sept. 5 deadline for corporate employees to be in the office at least three days a week, marking its latest return attempt after Covid-19 spikes delayed its plans several times. The company will require employees to work from the office on Tuesdays, Thursdays and a regular...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Novogratz’s Galaxy Terminates $1.2B BitGo Acquisition

Delta Blockchain Fund General Partner Kavita Gupta joins Emily Chang and Bloomberg's Sonali Basak to discuss Novogratz's stalled BitGo acquisition and how the crypto custody firm is retaliating. Plus, her thoughts on institutional and retail investor sentiment during the crypto winter, and whether crypto consolidation is to be expected. (Source: Bloomberg)
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Your Saturday European Briefing: A Market for Masochists

Well, hello there. We’ve some great stories for you to delve into this evening, and a revealing podcast to get you thinking. Sorry, but recession warnings are everywhere—a Bloomberg survey of economists now puts the odds of a US contraction at a simple toss-up, and that’s never good for Europe. Inflation remains high, Russia’s war with Ukraine is snarling supply chains and boosting the cost of raw materials, while a slowdown in China is sowing worry about the future of global growth. Normally that would be enough for stock investors to head for the hills, but not in this market for masochists. One possible reason for the extraordinarily high pain threshold is Apple. It’s just beaten the S&P 500 for a ninth straight week.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

US Homebuilder Confidence Hits Worst Slump Since 2007 Collapse

A gauge of US homebuilder sentiment declined for an eighth-straight month, marking the worst stretch since the housing market collapsed in 2007 amid higher borrowing costs and elevated prices. The National Association of Home Buyers/Wells Fargo gauge decreased by 6 points to 49 in August, figures showed Monday. The reading...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Electric ether leaps on verge of Merge

Aug 16 (Reuters) - It looks like ethereum's mega-upgrade is happening. Finally. After years of delays, the "Merge" seems all but certain to take place in September, with the cryptography underlying the blockchain undergoing a radical shift to a system where the creation of new ether tokens becomes far less energy-intensive.
MARKETS
Reuters

Growth pangs linger

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. While global stocks are still hovering near multi-month highs, despite a batch of bad economic data from China, worries about a sharp slowdown in growth are keeping them rangebound.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Real Estate Brokerage Compass Slumps as CEO Reffkin Plots Out More Cost Cuts

Compass Inc., the real estate brokerage led by Robert Reffkin, is taking new cost-cutting measures as it seeks to generate positive cash flow in a slowing US housing market. The New York-based company said it would implement a new cost-cutting strategy that should generate about $320 million in run-rate savings, according to an earnings release Monday. The move, which should be completed by the end of the year, follows earlier measures, announced in June, that included a 10% reduction of Compass’s salaried workforce.
REAL ESTATE
Bloomberg

Top Miner BHP Hits Profit Record and Sees Stronger China Outlook

BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, posted its highest ever full-year profit on record commodity prices and will push ahead with growth options on a stronger demand outlook in China. The producer will study plans to expand its top-earning iron ore unit to 330 million tons of production a...
INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Yuan Tumbles to Three-Month Low, Putting PBOC Fixing in Focus

China’s yuan slumped to a three-month low after Beijing bucked the global tightening trend to ease policy, a move that will place the currency’s fixing under the spotlight for any signs of central bank pushback. The offshore yuan weakened as much as 1.2% Monday to pierce through the...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

China Surprises With Rate Cut as Data Shows ‘Alarming’ Slowdown

China’s central bank unexpectedly cut its key interest rates as it ramps up support for an economy weighed by Covid lockdowns and a deepening property downturn. Bond yields slumped after the People’s Bank of China lowered the rate on its one-year policy loans by 10 basis points to 2.75% and the seven-day reverse repo rate to 2% from 2.1%. All 20 economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast the rate on the one-year medium-term lending facility would be left unchanged.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Ola Founder Plans Locally Produced Electric Car by 2024

Bhavish Aggarwal, who founded India’s top ride-hailing startup and then moved into manufacturing electric scooters, is expanding his business empire again. He unveiled plans Monday to enter the electric-car market in competition with local giants like Tata Group and global automakers from Hyundai Motor Co. to Tesla Inc. Ola...
BUSINESS

