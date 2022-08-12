Read full article on original website
liveforlivemusic.com
Ween Announces Halloween Run In Boston & New York City
Ween will play a four-night Halloween run in Boston and New York City, the band announced on Monday. The pair of two-night stands will be split between the new Roadrunner in Boston and NYC’s famed Beacon Theatre. The shows will mark the band’s debut at both venues. The...
liveforlivemusic.com
RockyGrass Rolls On Through Its 50th Year Of Festivation In Colorado [Review/Photos]
Fifty years ago, in 1972, after a concert at Boulder’s infamous, now gone Tulagi’s, the founding father of Bluegrass Music, Bill Monroe proposed the idea of Colorado hosting its own festival to the newly developed (and still thriving) Colorado Bluegrass Music Society. Less than one year after that seed was planted, the first Rocky Mountain Bluegrass Festival took place at the Adams County Fairgrounds headlined by Bill Monroe and his Bluegrass Boys, Lester Flatt, and others.
Dazzle's move brings jazz under the Denver Performing Arts Complex's arches
Jazz will move under the iconic arches of the Denver Performing Arts Complex with tonight's announcement that Dazzle supper club is moving out of the historic Baur's Building and into the involuntarily vacated club space at 1080 14th Street – the corner of 14th and Arapahoe streets. The lease agreement will make Dazzle a tenant of the city of Denver, which owns and operates the downtown arts complex, for at least the next nine years. ...
Free South Park 25th Anniversary Experience Happening Now In Denver
If you're a South Park super-fan, or just a casual fan, you're not going to want to miss the South Park 25th Anniversary Experience in Denver today and tomorrow. Based on a small Colorado town, named South Park, Comedy Central's biggest hit in their history was born 25 years ago, on August 13th, 1997. Having watched the series since it began, I'm feeling pretty ancient today. Trey Parker and Matt Stone celebrated this milestone this past Wednesday night at Red Rocks with the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert featuring Primus. The special will air on the 25th Anniversary of the show's debut, Saturday, August 13th, at 8 pm MT on Comedy Central. The celebration doesn't stop at the Red Rocks concert and TV special though. (Here's a cool shot from the red Rocks show on Wednesday.)
Kodiac Brewery & Grill to Open in Centennial Later This Year
The incoming taphouse and kitchen combination will soon open on Arapahoe Road
Denver Mountain Parks drops Echo Lake Lodge concessionaire
On summer weekends in recent years, the parking lot at the Echo Lake Lodge is packed. The store is busy. There's a wait at the restaurant. More and more, people are visiting to get a piece of Colorado. "They love to come in. Because we have a little bit of everything here," said Denise Melberg, general manager of the HW Stewart Company that runs the concessions at the lodge. "We're here for them."But the company will no longer have the concession contract it has held since 1965. "It seems that Denver wants to go in a different direction," said concessionaire and part...
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier Mountain
As the end of summer approaches, you have to go on a few more gorgeous Colorado hikes! Lucky for you, I know the perfect hike to do before the mountains fill with snow. Located in Drake, Colorado, just 1.5 hours from Downtown Denver, Crosier Mountain reaches elevations of 9000+ ft! Here at the stats according to All Trails:
Denver restricts pedal cab access to 16th Street Mall, expands to include Empower Field
After their first pre-season win, Broncos Country is buzzing. Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is expanding how fans can get to games this season.
The gas station on the south edge of Boulder is actually obscene
The gas station on the south edge of Boulder is actually obscene pianohacker. Why is theirs like $2 more when it's 388 here in lakewood. They turned off their roadside sign so you can’t see the price until you’re at the pump.
Colorado’s Newest Action Park Is Now Open And It’s Awesome
Colorado's newest "Action Park" full of wicked slides and adventures is now open and ready to make you laugh and scream. We got a chance to visit last week, here's what you can expect when you go. Slick City Slides And Adventure Park In Denver, Colorado, Is Now Open. When...
Flood watches issued for Monday afternoon due to heavy rain threat
Pockets of heavy rain fell around Colorado on Sunday, prompting flash flood warnings over recent burn scars, including Grizzly Creek and Cameron Peak. We could see a repeat of storms on Monday, some with locally heavy rain. The flood threat will expand from mountain burn scars to other areas, including parts of the Front Range.The National Weather Service has placed several counties under a Flood Watch for Monday afternoon and evening. The watch includes the foothills west of Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, as well as the Palmer Divide between Denver and Colorado Springs. Communities such as Evergreen, Conifer, Estes Park, Castle Rock and Parker are included.The Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins is not included, but could still see pockets of heavy rain with the potential to see urban flooding if storm drains become overwhelmed. We saw flooding on the Central 70 project and in the City Park area when heavy rain hit Denver on August 7.
Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats
When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
wcsx.com
Dog Poop Leads To Dude Poop
Have you ever had a crazy neighbor? How about THIS crazy? A guy in Denver named Andrew Roush was sick of people letting their dogs poop outside his home and not cleaning it up. There’s a strip of rocks next to the sidewalk out front, with signs asking people to...
Motor home slams into Lakewood donut shop
A motor home slammed into the side of the Winchell's Donut House on Colfax Avenue in Lakewood Monday morning.
King Soopers host first ever farmer's market
Colorado farmers and other vendors were on display at the King Soopers in Parker. This is the first time that King Soopers has hosted a farmers market. There were free samples, face painting, and cooking demonstrations. "At King Soopers, we're committed to supporting local," said Jessica Trowbridge, Corporate Affairs Manager for King Soopers & City Market.King Soopers made a donation to Parker Task Force, a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity. They received $5,000, and 50 pallets of fresh produce to feed families in the Parker community. "Our Zero Hunger, Zero Waste mission is really important to us. We know right now that about 33 percent of Coloradans are struggling with hunger, and we want to be apart of the solution," Trowbridge added. In addition to farmer's market, King Soopers held a corporate tradition, the annual corn shucking competition. Champions from 10 districts across the state competed to see who could shuck the most corn in the shortest amount of time. The Grand Prize winner gets a trophy and $500.
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Colorado
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
iheart.com
50 things to do in Colorado this weekend
DENVER — Are you ready for some football? Denver Broncos football is back! The Broncos and Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2022 preseason Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. Boulder County Fair. LONGMONT — The Boulder County Fair. Kids, families and friends will...
Power restored for 930 Poudre Valley consumers
An outage has been addressed and now the power has been restored for roughly 930 consumers near Interstate 25 and Highway 14.
Denver’s Cadillac building may become historic landmark
(Denver, Colo.) A building erected in 1921 to support a Cadillac dealership in Denver’s once-famous Gasoline Alley may become a historic landmark. Three residents and owners of the building at 1090 Cherokee St., which is now residential lofts, have applied for the Historic Landmark status. The City Council will vote on the matter and hold a public hearing Monday. City staff reports the building meets the criteria for landmark status.
What is That Awful Smell on Carpenter Road in Fort Collins?
I've recently moved into a new house, and my updated commute to work takes me along Carpenter Road in Fort Collins. When I near the pond past the Timberline Road light on my drive, something begins to smell. At first, I wondered: "Is something wrong with my car? Is there a stray Arby's curly fry rotting under my seat?"
