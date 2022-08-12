ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

News Channel Nebraska

UNK College of Education presents community service award to ESU 10 employees

KEARNEY, Neb. -- Representatives from the University of Nebraska at Kearney College of Education made a surprise announcement during Monday's board meeting at Educational Service Unit 10. They dropped by to recognize coordinator Alexandra Dillon and the Early Learning Connection team with the "Making a Difference" Outstanding Community Service...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UNMC offers free sports screening for Special Olympics athletes in Tri-Cities

KEARNEY, NE - Students and faculty from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing Kearney Division and UNMC College of Allied Health Professions in Kearney are offering free sports screenings for new and returning athletes who plan to compete in the Special Olympics. The West Central MedFest event...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hastings College celebrating 140 years, classes start this week

HASTINGS, NE - On September 13, 1882, the formal opening of Hastings College took place at a chapel service in the First Presbyterian Church of Hastings. The College convened its first classes that day in the Chilcote Building, which stood on the corner of First Street and Hastings Avenue in downtown Hastings. Forty-four students climbed the stairs to the six rented rooms on the second floor, and the first year was underway.
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage

KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Mechanical issue listed as cause of Saturday power outage in Kearney

KEARNEY, NE — Officials say a mechanical issue is to blame for an outage that knocked out power to more than 4,000 customers on Saturday. Nebraska Public Power District says the issue happened with a piece of equipment at a substation on the south side of Kearney around 3:30 p.m. The problem caused 4,143 customers to lose power, mostly south of Highway 30.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Pilot safely lanes small airplane northwest of Kearney Friday

KEARNEY — No injuries were reported after a small airplane landed on a rural Buffalo County road Friday afternoon. At 3:57 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office received a report of an airplane on a county roadway south of East 92nd St. and Avenue N, northwest of Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Pilot uninjured after having to land plane on county road

KEARNEY, Neb. — A pilot was not injured after he had to land a plane on a county road northwest of Kearney Friday. According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), a report of a plane on the road south of E. 92nd St. and N Ave. came in Friday afternoon.
KSNB Local4

Hastings football loses Whyrick, managing emotions of postseason ineligibility

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Back in December, Hastings High learned its enrollment numbers bumped them up to Class A in football competition. School leadership, in collaboration with the program, opted to stay in Class B despite knowing the consequences would be postseason ineligibility. The Tigers went 2-7 last year and...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Denver Air Connection picked to serve Kearney Regional Airport

KEARNEY — The airline that will take over service to Kearney Regional Airport in 11 weeks flies 50-passenger jets and will provide 12 nonstop round trip flights per week to Denver International Airport. City Manager Michael Morgan announced Friday that Denver Air Connection has been selected to replace SkyWest...
KEARNEY, NE
WOWT

Sheriff names victim in Adams County train crash

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Sheriff said Ryan Nemitz, 29, Kearney, was killed in a train-semi truck accident near Juniata Wednesday. The crash happened late Wednesday morning at a crossing a quarter-mile south of the intersection of 12th Street and Roseland Avenue about two miles west of Juniata. The sheriff said a north-bound semi truck loaded with grain collided with a west-bound Burlington Northern freight train.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Denver airline to fly into Kearney this fall

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - City Manager, Michael Morgan, announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Transportation has selected Denver Air Connection as the Essential Air Service provider for the Kearney Regional Airport. The two-year contract awarded to Denver Air Connection will begin on Nov. 1, 2022. Denver Air...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Two more days of summer heat before the big cooldown

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was another sun-filled day for most today. The only exception was in north and northeast spots where you saw clouds and a few showers this afternoon keeping your highs in the 70s and low 80s. Elsewhere around the state highs ranged from the mid to upper 80s east to low to mid 90s west. The hot spot today was in southwest southern areas where the thermometer spiked into the upper 90s and triple digits. A few more clouds move in overnight as a disturbance moves through the region. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid 60s across the region. Tomorrow we will see more clouds but similar temperatures. Winds will be generally out of the east southeast between 5 and 15 mph. High temperatures tomorrow will range from the mid to upper 80s east to mid 90s west and upper 90s and triple digits south and southwest.
HASTINGS, NE

