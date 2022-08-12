ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

NBC Chicago

Here's What New CDC Guidelines Say to Do If You Have Rebound COVID

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled a series of new COVID guidelines on Thursday afternoon, marking the organization’s continued efforts to loosen restrictions as new treatments and vaccine formulations continue to be released. The new guidelines, which focused primarily on changing quarantine and isolation recommendations, had been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

CDC no longer gently recommends COVID precautions most weren’t following anyway

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its pandemic guidance today, offering slightly looser recommendations that likely won't change much about how Americans handle the pandemic these days. According to the updated guidance, people who are not up-to-date on their vaccinations—i.e., unvaccinated people or people who have not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

CDC Says People Exposed To COVID No Longer Have To Quarantine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance on Thursday (August 11). The CDC said it is loosening the guidelines because the virus has evolved and now poses a much lower threat of causing severe illness. "The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those...
HOMELESS
CBS Boston

CDC ends recommendations for social distancing, quarantine for COVID-19

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation should move away from restrictive measures such as quarantines and social distancing and focus on reducing severe disease from Covid-19.In new guidelines released Thursday, the agency no longer recommends staying at least 6 feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure -- a shift from guidance that had been in place since the early days of the pandemic.The shift is a sign of how much has changed since the beginning of the pandemic more than two years ago. Nearly the entire US population has at least...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Covid isn’t done with us, whatever the CDC says

With the release of new Covid-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday, it seems clear that federal health officials have embraced the notion that it’s time to learn to live with the virus. It’s a signal that many will interpret as permission to return to our normal, pre-pandemic lives. But each time federal guidance is relaxed, millions of Americans lose further protections from possible Covid infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS DFW

CDC updates its COVID-19 guidelines in sweeping overhaul

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled significant changes Thursday as part of a sweeping effort to overhaul the agency's COVID-19 guidance.The changes come as new, highly contagious variants spread rapidly through the country. In many North Texas counties, the CDC says, transmission levels are high. That includes Tarrant, Dallas, Collin, Parker, Johnson, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall, Hunt, Van Zandt, and Henderson Counties."This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives," CDC's Greta Massetti said in a statement announcing the changes. Among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popular Science

With COVID-19 ‘here to stay,’ CDC loosens most guidelines

Yesterday, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a loosening of its COVID-19 guidelines. The new guidance moves further away from the nationwide lockdown strategies of the past and focuses more on individual actions. “We know that Covid-19 is here to stay,” CDC epidemiologist Greta Massetti said in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ConsumerAffairs

Coronavirus update: COVID-19 may be at a crossroads

COVID-19 ‌tally‌ ‌as‌ ‌‌compiled‌‌ ‌by‌ ‌Johns‌ ‌Hopkins‌ ‌University.‌ ‌(Previous‌ ‌numbers‌ ‌in‌ ‌parentheses.)‌. Total‌ ‌U.S.‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:‌ 92,562,436 (91,993,384) Total‌ ‌U.S.‌...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel + Leisure

CDC Eases COVID-19 Guidelines to Move to a Point Where It 'No Longer Severely Disrupts Our Daily Lives'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) both adjusted their COVID-19 guidance around isolation and testing on Thursday. The CDC will no longer recommend isolation for people who were exposed to COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status, and issued new guidance on what to do if someone starts feeling sick. Going forward, the agency recommends people who were exposed wear a "high-quality mask" for 10 days and get tested on day six. They should continue to wear a mask for 10 days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

New CDC Guidelines Reduce Quarantine After COVID-19 Exposure

Asymptomatic individuals in low-risk settings do not have to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure, CDC says. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released updated COVID-19 guidelines. The biggest changes came from the health agency significantly reducing quarantine recommendations after COVID-19 exposure. Now, the CDC says, individuals are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hep

CDC Streamlines COVID-19 Guidance

Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is streamlining its COVID-19 guidance to help people better understand their risk, how to protect themselves and others, what actions to take if exposed to COVID-19, and what actions to take if they are sick or test positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

CDC drops Covid quarantine rules and test-to-stay for US schools

Americans no longer have to quarantine if exposed to Covid-19, test-to-stay in school, or socially distance, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The CDC says people no longer have to remain 6ft apart to reduce the risk of exposure as a very high percentage of the population now has immunity through vaccination, having had the virus, or both.It also ends quarantine for anyone exposed to Covid, but who is not actually infected.“The current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those of the last two years,” said Greta Massetti, branch chief of the...
EDUCATION
CNET

CDC Changes Quarantine, Other COVID Guidance

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday revised its COVID-19 guidance related to testing and exposure. The agency also reiterated some its of previous guidance, including gauging general risk of COVID-19 based on community spread and individual health risks. The guidance is for public settings, which will...
PUBLIC HEALTH

