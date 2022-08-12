ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New restrictions on imitation weapons on the books in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new law is on the books in the Empire State, aiming to crackdown on realistic-looking imitation weapons. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation S.687/A.3998 into law Tuesday. The goal of the new law is to make imitation weapons easily identifiable to keep kids, law enforcement and others safe.
Hot 99.1

New York State Wants To Ban These 6 Things

New York is no stranger to banning various things that can potentially be harmful, whether to people, the environment or safety. Like it or not, our state legislature is constantly coming up with bills to stop or regulate the use of certain things. If certain legislators have their way, New York will ban the following 6 things:
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are The Top 10 Poorest Counties in New York State [List]

Even though New York is home to plenty of billionaires and millionaires, there are quite a few counties with high rates of people living in poverty. The wealth divide in New York State is disproportionate. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska,...
wamc.org

8/17/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Diplomat in residence at Bard College Frederic Hof.
ALBANY, NY
#Afghanistan#The National Guard#Ny National Guard
News 8 WROC

Glens Falls history poking out of the Hudson River

Take a walk along the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, and you may notice some things have changed on the Hudson River running beneath the Route 9 passage. For one thing, a lack of water. For another, some remnants of the past.
flackbroadcasting.com

75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"

BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
BOONVILLE, NY
wamc.org

Harrington catches Shugrue on inaccurate claims about broken windows policing support at Berkshire DA debate

The two candidates in the Democratic primary race for Berkshire District Attorney met for a televised debate in Pittsfield, Massachusetts Monday night. Incumbent Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue fielded questions from iBerkshires, Berkshire Edge, and WAMC panelists on Pittsfield Community Television in the basement of the Berkshire Athenaeum. Harrington...
PLANetizen

This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays To Fight

The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway

A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
WIBX 950

Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife

One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
96.1 The Breeze

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wamc.org

Morning Headlines with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette

WAMC's Lucas Willard speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about criticism about lack of transparency in Schenectady around applications submitted by community organizations seeking a portion of federal coronavirus-relief funding. They also discuss ongoing discussions about the impacts of dissolving the Fort Johnson village government to be absorbed by the town of Amsterdam.
SCHENECTADY, NY

