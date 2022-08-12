Read full article on original website
informnny.com
New restrictions on imitation weapons on the books in New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new law is on the books in the Empire State, aiming to crackdown on realistic-looking imitation weapons. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation S.687/A.3998 into law Tuesday. The goal of the new law is to make imitation weapons easily identifiable to keep kids, law enforcement and others safe.
New York State Wants To Ban These 6 Things
New York is no stranger to banning various things that can potentially be harmful, whether to people, the environment or safety. Like it or not, our state legislature is constantly coming up with bills to stop or regulate the use of certain things. If certain legislators have their way, New York will ban the following 6 things:
These Are The Top 10 Poorest Counties in New York State [List]
Even though New York is home to plenty of billionaires and millionaires, there are quite a few counties with high rates of people living in poverty. The wealth divide in New York State is disproportionate. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska,...
wamc.org
8/17/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and RPI adjunct Rosemary Armao, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Diplomat in residence at Bard College Frederic Hof.
New York State DEC expands drought watch
After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state.
Glens Falls history poking out of the Hudson River
Take a walk along the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, and you may notice some things have changed on the Hudson River running beneath the Route 9 passage. For one thing, a lack of water. For another, some remnants of the past.
Upstate New York now infested with Spotted Lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
flackbroadcasting.com
75th edition of the New York State Woodsmen's Field Days is "nearly sold out"
BOONVILLE- Earlier this spring, Woodsmen's Field Days event coordinator and spokesperson Phyllis White told us she expected a down year for vendor turnout at the 75th anniversary edition this summer. Based on a two-year hiatus from COVID, White had heard numerous reports from vendors about low inventory and high uncertainty...
Tractor and Truck Pull benefit held at Albany Saratoga Speedway
The event is to help Lyle DeVore beat his battle with cancer. DeVore is fighting rectal cancer that is metastasized to stage 4 liver cancer.
Ground breaks on new Saratoga fire station
On Tuesday morning, Saratoga Springs Fire Department broke ground on something long in the making. The department is getting a third fire station, to be located on Henning Road - and it's taken decades of push to gain momentum.
Here Are The Capital Region’s 5 Richest ZIP Codes! Where is #1?
Did you know ZIP code is an acronym? While the United States Postal Service originally implemented the idea of postal districts in the 1940s, it wasn't until July 1, 1963 that the Zone Improvement Plan was officially put into place nationwide. It took about ten years for the five digits...
wamc.org
Harrington catches Shugrue on inaccurate claims about broken windows policing support at Berkshire DA debate
The two candidates in the Democratic primary race for Berkshire District Attorney met for a televised debate in Pittsfield, Massachusetts Monday night. Incumbent Andrea Harrington and challenger Timothy Shugrue fielded questions from iBerkshires, Berkshire Edge, and WAMC panelists on Pittsfield Community Television in the basement of the Berkshire Athenaeum. Harrington...
PLANetizen
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays To Fight
The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
Coyote Snatches Small Dog From Kingston, NY Driveway
A family in the Kingston, New York area is mourning the loss of their beloved pet after a tragic animal attack. Hudson Valley residents are used to seeing all kind of wildlife in their own backyards. However, most of the time animals usually dart away before any kind of human contact or interaction.
Hilarious Closed Sign at Upstate New York Business Blames Wife
One Upstate New York business is closed. The sign out front should have told you. And it's all because of the owner's wife. We've all heard the saying - happy wife, happy life. No one knows that better than Tony. He runs a gift shop in Lake George, New York off US Route 9. Unfortunately, Tony had to close for a few days, thanks to his wife. And he left a hilarious note on the door to explain.
5 things to know this Monday, August 15
Today's five things to know include a BBQ fundraiser held for "Charlie's Playground," a three-car crash that hospitalized eight, and the uprising of the Spotted Lanternfly in the Northeast.
Student workers thanked for a summer of hard work
On Friday, a group of youth workers from across Warren County took a well-earned picnic. 29 students who spent their summer working with the Warren County Summer Youth Employment Program were thanked for a summer of hard work across the county workforce.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
wamc.org
Morning Headlines with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette
WAMC's Lucas Willard speaks with Miles Reed of The Daily Gazette about criticism about lack of transparency in Schenectady around applications submitted by community organizations seeking a portion of federal coronavirus-relief funding. They also discuss ongoing discussions about the impacts of dissolving the Fort Johnson village government to be absorbed by the town of Amsterdam.
‘Horrific’ Fatal Crash With 2 Motorcycles, Vehicles In Hudson Valley
One person is dead and others injured after a "horrific" crash in the Hudson Valley that involved two motorcycles and at least two vehicles. On Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., officers from the Town of Walkill Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving motorcycles at 495 Schutt Road in Middletown, New York.
