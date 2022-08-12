Read full article on original website
Iowa ends rent and utility assistance program
A federally funded program that kept Iowans housed with their lights on ends after August. The Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program gave more than $170 million – including Gov. Kim Reynolds' $36 million allocation of CARES Act funds – to an estimated 17,000 Iowans. This assistance could be used for utilities, rent and back rent. The program had higher income thresholds meaning it was open to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
Iowa could forfeit millions of dollars in federal rent assistance
Iowa has yet to spend nearly $80 million of federal emergency rent assistance it received in late 2020, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC).Why it matters: Millions of dollars could be forfeited if it's not allocated by Sept. 30.Catch up fast: Iowa received just over $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance program.Des Moines and Polk County were separately awarded nearly $15 million.Context: Iowa has struggled to spend the money and was granted federal permission to reallocate $65 million to Polk and Linn Counties earlier this year.Of the remaining $130M, less...
7 Farmers Elected to the Iowa Soybean Association Board of Directors
ANKENY, Iowa—Iowa soybean farmers have elected seven directors to the Iowa Soybean Association (ISA) board of directors. These directors join 15 others fulfilling their terms on the ISA board. The association’s 22 volunteer farmer directors represent the state’s nine crop reporting districts in overseeing the management and allocation of...
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
NEWS 8.15.22: NTSB Update on Deadly Plane Crash in Monona County, 2022 Iowa Election Grants, Political Insight from the Iowa State Fair, and More
A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board shows a deadly plane crash last month in Monona County may have happened when the pilot hit powerlines. The incident happened on July 30th near Ute, Iowa. The Monona County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Brady Penner of Oklahoma died at the scene. Penner was spraying a field at the time of the crash.
Is It Legal To Spread Ashes At the Iowa State Fair?
Watch where you walk at the Iowa State Fair! Animal manure and food that's been dropped are the least of your worries. As an Iowa transplant, I just love going to the Iowa State Fair. This is my second summer in the Hawkeye State and I have always enjoyed my brief visits to the Des Moines Fair.
Bird Says As Iowa’s AG, She’d Sue Biden Administration For Overreach
(Des Moines, IA) — Brenna Bird, the Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General says if she’s elected in November, she’ll go to court to challenge the overreach of the federal government. As Iowa’s attorney general, Bird says she’d assign a squad of staffers to work on lawsuits challenging federal regulations that restrict Iowa farm operations or impose unwarranted public health restrictions. Bird made her comments at the Iowa State Fair on The Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox. She’s challenging Democrat Tom Miller’s bid for a tenth term as Iowa’s Attorney General. Miller says his opponent primarily sees the office as a means to sue the Biden Administration, while he views his role as serving the people of Iowa.
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 15th, 2022
(Winterset, IA) -- A man wanted in connection to a double murder in Nebraska is captured in Iowa. On Saturday, the bodies of two elderly women were found inside an Omaha home and police say a red car was stolen from the scene. Early Sunday morning, police in West Des Moines spotted a vehicle that matched the description from Omaha police and chased the car all the way to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. Authorities say 27-year-old Gage Walter barricaded himself inside the empty church for several hours before surrendering. West Des Moines Police say Walter is being charged in Iowa for possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police.
3 News Now
Deidre DeJear: Use Iowa’s ‘trust fund’ for mental health, education funding
Iowa needs to use its budget surplus to address shortages in mental health and public education, Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear said Saturday. DeJear spoke to a group of more than 50 people gathered at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. The state is underfunding both public education and mental health, she said, and needs to put government money to use helping Iowans in need.
Iowa State Fair Governor's Charity Steer Show Nets Record $440-K
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Governor's Charity Steer Show at the Iowa State Fair raised a record 440-thousand dollars for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. This year's Grand Champion "Blue" was owned by Brady Werner of Williamsburg. The steer was shown by John Lawrence of Iowa State University Extension. Grand Champion Showman honors went to Gary Slater, Iowa State Fair Chief Executive Officer, who showed alongside Paige Evans, of Ellsworth, IA and her steer "Maverick."
Iowa Administrators Scramble To Fill Teaching Jobs As Start Of School Looms
Statewide Iowa — Iowa’s teacher shortage appears to be worsening and one expert says many schools across the state have multiple openings just weeks, or days, before the school year is set to begin. Mark McDermott, associate dean at the University of Iowa’s College of Education, says they...
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
LETTER: Franken will be a strong voice for Iowa families
Admiral Michael Franken grew up in a farming community in Sioux County on the western border of Iowa; he understands the challenges facing rural communities. He has spent his career in public service, primarily serving in the Navy, which includes a prominent assignment in Washington D. C. He has the experience and knowledge to get things done in the U.S. Senate.
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
State Treasurer Renews Call For State-Run ‘Retirement Savings Iowa’ Program
(Des Moines, IA) — State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald is again calling for the creation of a state-managed investment program for Iowans who don’t have a pension or retirement plan through their employer. Fitzgerald first proposed a “Retirement Savings Iowa” program in 2016, to be managed by the State...
Governor Reynolds has filed a motion requesting the district court to lift the injunction of Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill
Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, in 2018, the legislature passed and Governor Reynolds signed a law outlawing abortion at six weeks, when the baby’s heartbeat can first be detected. A Polk County district court judge enjoined that law, prohibiting Iowa officials from enforcing it, based...
Christina Bohannan confident voters interested in individual more than Democrat or Republican
Democrat running for Iowa 1st Congressional District Seat. We’re now less than three months away from the election. It’s in 86 days for those of you counting at home. You already see plenty of campaign ads on TV. That will only get more intense as we get closer to November.
Iowa corn farmers say they're excited for potential of E-15 summer sales
IOWA, USA — Due to a temporary change in E-15 regulations, the Iowa Corn Growers Association believes 2022 will yield record E-15 sales in the state this year. Typically, E-15 sales are restricted in the summer due to the Clean Air Act. That changed this year, after President Biden called on the EPA to issue a one-year emergency waiver.
