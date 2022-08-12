Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. Shenoy
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
theScore
Mets' Carrasco suffers low-grade oblique strain, could miss 3-4 weeks
The New York Mets lost a key member of their rotation for the stretch run, as right-hander Carlos Carrasco was diagnosed with a left oblique strain, the team announced Tuesday. While an MRI revealed the injury is a low-grade strain, Carrasco could be sidelined for three-to-four weeks. Carrasco lasted just...
theScore
Javier goes 6 strong, Bregman homers as Astros down A's 6-3
HOUSTON (AP) — Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings, Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and the Houston Astros swept the Oakland Athletics with a 6-3 win on Sunday. Bregman's 16th homer against Cole Irvin (6-10) was his second straight day with a two-run shot in the first. He also hit an RBI double in the seventh.
theScore
Mariners score 4 in 9th after Ohtani departs, top Angels 6-2
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani turned in his usual strong start. Long after he was gone, things were anything but normal. The Seattle Mariners scored four runs in a chaotic ninth inning, taking advantage of the Angels' fielding woes for a 6-2 victory over Los Angeles on Monday night.
theScore
Braves crush Mets to inch closer to division lead
ATLANTA (AP) — William Contreras and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers off Carlos Carrasco in the second inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled three times and drove in three runs, and the Atlanta Braves routed the New York Mets 13-1 Monday night for their seventh straight win. The second-place...
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
theScore
Pirates' Castro suspended 1 game for having cell phone on field
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro was suspended one game and fined for having his cell phone on the field during a game, Major League Baseball announced. However, the league didn't find any evidence that Castro used the phone while the contest was happening, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Some...
Look: Paige Spiranac Has Controversial Sports Rule Opinion
Paige Spiranac mostly talks about golf, but she has opinions on other sports as well. Following the news of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. being suspended 80 games for PEDs, Spiranac addressed the topic of steroids in baseball on Instagram Monday afternoon. After rolling her eyes as Tatis'...
Ron Washington Possible Rangers Replacement for Fired Manager Chris Woodward?
Six names to consider as the future manager of the Texas Rangers.
theScore
A-Rod 'heartbroken' over Tatis suspension
Former All-Star third baseman Alex Rodriguez empathizes with Fernando Tatis Jr. Rodriguez knows all too well what it feels like to be suspended for violating MLB's policy on performance-enhancing drugs and was saddened by the news of the San Diego Padres star's 80-game ban. "I wasn't angry. I was heartbroken...
theScore
Guardians' Hedges rips 'embarrassing' blocking call
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is the latest to sound off about an overturned call at the plate. Hedges ripped MLB's replay review center for ruling Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez safe despite him being initially thrown out at the plate during the first inning of Tuesday's game. Officials overturned the call after deeming that Hedges blocked the sliding lane before catching the ball:
theScore
Pujols still plans to retire despite recent surge, not chasing 700 HRs
Even in a platoon role, Albert Pujols has succeeded in giving St. Louis one last thrill during his farewell season. Pujols has done more than prove there's still some power left in his bat; the 42-year-old has also become an important part of the Cardinals' offense as a lefty-mashing designated hitter. He added to his legacy on Sunday, hitting a pair of home runs to lead St. Louis to a key win over the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers.
theScore
Report: Wilson has chance to play Week 1 after knee surgery
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson's arthroscopic knee surgery was a success, a source told ESPN's Rich Cimini. The 23-year-old has a chance to play in Week 1, but the Jets won't play him until he's 100% healthy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Wilson was initially given a two-to-four-week...
NFL・
theScore
MLB Monday best bets: Offenses to heat up in Toronto
Padres (-135) @ Marlins (+115) Remember when the Padres couldn't score runs for a few days? That feels like a lifetime ago. San Diego has quietly won four of its last five games, scoring 39 runs during that strong stretch. That equates to 7.8 runs per contest. Pretty good!. I...
Opinion: Seven Potential Candidates to Be the Next Rangers Manager
There are seven strong candidates to become the next manager of the Texas Rangers.Daniel Lee/Unsplash. The Chris Woodward era is over and the Texas Rangers now must find a permanent replacement to fill the manager role. Whoever is picked will be the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. These are some names to keep in the back of your mind. Perhaps the Rangers will pick one of these seven viable candidates.
Paige Spiranac Weighs In On The Fernando Tatis Jr. PEDs Situation: “Make Steroids Legal”
The talk of the MLB baseball world over the past few days has been about Fernando Tatis Jr., arguably the most electric player in the league right now, testing positive for Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs). Of course, Tatis is 100% denying the accusations, saying he would never knowingly take the...
theScore
Rays' Rasmussen loses perfect game on Mateo's leadoff double in 9th
Drew Rasmussen came agonizingly close to baseball history. After throwing eight perfect innings against the Baltimore Orioles, the Tampa Bay Rays right-hander lost his bid for a perfect game on the first pitch of the ninth inning, when Jorge Mateo laced a double down the left-field line. Mateo moved to...
theScore
Blue Jays reinstate Springer from IL, DFA Zimmer
The struggling Toronto Blue Jays are set to receive a major boost as they reinstated outfielder George Springer from the 10-day injured list Monday. The club designated outfielder Bradley Zimmer for assignment in a corresponding roster move. Springer has been battling a nagging injury to his right elbow but only...
theScore
Seahawks' Lock to miss 1st preseason start after positive COVID-19 test
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock won't play Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears after testing positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday. Lock was set to make his first start this preseason after Geno Smith began last week's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lock threw for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 11-for-15 passing versus Pittsburgh, while Smith completed 10 of his 15 attempts for 101 yards.
theScore
MLB releases 2022 postseason schedule
MLB released the schedule for the 2022 postseason on Monday. The playoffs will begin on Oct. 7 with the first game of each league's best-of-three wild-card series. The division series will start on Oct. 11, with the National League Championship Series and American League Championship Series openers slated for Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, respectively.
theScore
MLB Tuesday best bets: Astros to prevail in battle between Cy Young favorites
We have a full slate of baseball ahead of us, with all 30 teams set to be in action. Let's take a look at two games that stand out from the rest with our daily best bets. Rockies (+190) @ Cardinals (-220) The St. Louis Cardinals won seven of their...
