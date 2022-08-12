ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says

Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
POTUS
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?

The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC News

New insights into what may have led to warrant for searching Donald Trump’s Florida compound

The New York Times reports that a Trump lawyer signed a declaration in June saying there were no longer documents marked classified stored at Mar-a-Lago. According to a newly released FBI warrant, agents seized eleven sets of classified documents from Trump’s mansion. A source familiar with the matter told NBC News someone with knowledge of the documents at Mar-a-Lago later tipped off authorities that there was still classified material at the President’s residence. This prompted the FBI to conduct a search Monday that continueS to reverberate across the American political landscape.Aug. 13, 2022.
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
NBC News

Federal prosecutors ask to keep Trump search warrant affidavit sealed

Federal prosecutors have asked the judge overseeing the Trump search warrant matter to keep the search warrant affidavit — which contains their reasonings for conducting the search — sealed “to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security.”Aug. 15, 2022.
POTUS
NBC News

Volatile fallout after angry reactions to court approved search warrant for Trump’s Florida estate

New warning tonight to law enforcement after angry reactions from the court-approved search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. A five-page “joint intelligence bulletin” states, “the FBI and DHS are aware of an increase in recent threats and calls for violence against federal law enforcement, US government and judicial personnel…” Federal sources say the bulletin does not name Trump or any targeted officials but warns that their families could also be at risk. The former President took to social media accusing the FBI and Department of Justice of acting with political motives.Aug. 14, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, saying the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. Trump, in a Truth Social post early Tuesday, called for the release of the unredacted affidavit in the interest of transparency. The court filing — from Juan Antonio Gonzalez, the U.S. attorney in Miami, and Jay Bratt, a top Justice Department national security official — argues that making the affidavit public would “cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Violent anti-FBI rhetoric surges after Mar-a-Lago raid

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) joins Meet the Press to discuss the political fallout from the Justice Department’s unsealed search warrant for Mar-a-Lago. Plus, Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) shares how Republicans “prefer” to focus on economic policies instead of the FBI search. Also, NBC News Legal analysts Chuck Rosenberg and Andrew Weissmann discuss the potential legal jeopardy the former president may find himself in.Aug. 14, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS

