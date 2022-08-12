Read full article on original website
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Trump asked Merrick Garland: ‘What can I do to reduce the heat?’ before FBI warrant was unsealed, report says
Donald Trump personally appealed to Attorney General Merrick Garland before the FBI warrant behind the raid at Mar-a-Lago was unsealed, a new report says. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he had approved the search at Mar-a-Lago, and he implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) wouldn’t have done so without attempting less intrusive actions first.Just ahead of Mr Garland’s statement, an individual in the former president’s inner circle contacted a DOJ official to send a message from Mr Trump to Mr Garland, The New York Times reported. The former president wanted the attorney general to be...
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Haberman reveals the message Trump tried sending to Garland
The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman explains the message former President Donald Trump sent to the Department of Justice through an intermediary in the wake of the Mar-a-Lago search.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
'I think these people are going to have egg all over their face': John Dean reacts to right-wing media
John Dean, the White House counsel for former President Richard Nixon, predicts some of Trump’s supporters in the media will “have egg all over their face” when the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents ends.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Ex-Trump Org. official Allen Weisselberg expected to plead guilty in tax case
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to criminal charges tied to his indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in an investigation of former President Donald Trump's businesses, according to two people familiar with the matter and a public court filing. Weisselberg's plea could...
NBC News
Yet another person has died in defense of Trump's lies. When will it end?
The Trump death toll climbed last week. On Friday, a man armed with an assault-style rifle tried to breach security at the Cincinnati, Ohio, FBI field office. After fleeing that office, authorities say Ricky Shiffer exchanged shots with police and was eventually killed by law enforcement in a cornfield near Wilmington. The Ohio man, who was already under investigation as a potential threat, wasn’t the first deluded victim of the deadly contagion of disinformation spewing from a depraved former president and his soulless sycophants, and it’s not likely he’ll be the last.
New insights into what may have led to warrant for searching Donald Trump’s Florida compound
The New York Times reports that a Trump lawyer signed a declaration in June saying there were no longer documents marked classified stored at Mar-a-Lago. According to a newly released FBI warrant, agents seized eleven sets of classified documents from Trump’s mansion. A source familiar with the matter told NBC News someone with knowledge of the documents at Mar-a-Lago later tipped off authorities that there was still classified material at the President’s residence. This prompted the FBI to conduct a search Monday that continueS to reverberate across the American political landscape.Aug. 13, 2022.
Rounds: It appears Trump could declassify items, but unclear if appropriate steps were taken
During an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) says it appears that president does have the constitutional authority to classify and declassify information. When it comes to the FBI investigation into former President Trump, the question is whether he completed the process while he was in the White House, Rounds says.Aug. 14, 2022.
NBC News
Federal prosecutors ask to keep Trump search warrant affidavit sealed
Federal prosecutors have asked the judge overseeing the Trump search warrant matter to keep the search warrant affidavit — which contains their reasonings for conducting the search — sealed “to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security.”Aug. 15, 2022.
NBC News
Republicans who chanted 'Lock her up!' cry that the DOJ is being too political
Since the FBI executed a legally obtained search warrant on the home of former President Donald Trump Monday, there’s been an apparent race by the former president’s supporters to determine, as far as I can see, who can make the most irresponsible statement defending him. There's been an...
Volatile fallout after angry reactions to court approved search warrant for Trump’s Florida estate
New warning tonight to law enforcement after angry reactions from the court-approved search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. A five-page “joint intelligence bulletin” states, “the FBI and DHS are aware of an increase in recent threats and calls for violence against federal law enforcement, US government and judicial personnel…” Federal sources say the bulletin does not name Trump or any targeted officials but warns that their families could also be at risk. The former President took to social media accusing the FBI and Department of Justice of acting with political motives.Aug. 14, 2022.
Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, saying the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. Trump, in a Truth Social post early Tuesday, called for the release of the unredacted affidavit in the interest of transparency. The court filing — from Juan Antonio Gonzalez, the U.S. attorney in Miami, and Jay Bratt, a top Justice Department national security official — argues that making the affidavit public would “cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation.”
NBC News
Full legal panel: ‘A president and a former president are not above the law’
Former U.S. Attorney and senior FBI official Chuck Rosenberg and former FBI General Counsel Andrew Weissmann talk about the legal implications of pursuing charges against former President Donald Trump, amidst a polarized political climate, on Meet the Press. Aug. 14, 2022.
Violent anti-FBI rhetoric surges after Mar-a-Lago raid
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) joins Meet the Press to discuss the political fallout from the Justice Department’s unsealed search warrant for Mar-a-Lago. Plus, Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) shares how Republicans “prefer” to focus on economic policies instead of the FBI search. Also, NBC News Legal analysts Chuck Rosenberg and Andrew Weissmann discuss the potential legal jeopardy the former president may find himself in.Aug. 14, 2022.
‘It worried people all the time': How Trump’s handling of secret documents led to the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search
When it finally dawned on Donald Trump in the twilight of his presidency that he wouldn’t be living at the White House for another four years, he had a problem: He had barely packed and had to move out quickly. West Wing aides and government movers frantically tossed documents...
Rudy Giuliani informed he's a target of probe into Trump's alleged election interference in Georgia
WASHINGTON — Rudy Giuliani is a "target" of the criminal investigation into possible 2020 election interference in Georgia by former President Donald Trump and others, his attorney told NBC News. The lawyer, Robert Costello, said that as part of their efforts to compel Giuliani’s testimony, Georgia prosecutors initially told...
