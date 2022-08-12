ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche’s dating history: Her boyfriends, girlfriend and ex-husband

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Anne Heche, who died at age 53 on Aug. 12, 2022 after getting into a fiery car accident while allegedly under the influence of cocaine , has had several relationships throughout her career as an actress.

Page Six takes a look back at everyone the late Anne Heche has dated.
From her long-term relationship with Ellen DeGeneres to her marriage to Coleman Laffoon and a rumored fling with Vince Vaughn, here is a list of everyone the soap star has been romantically linked to over the years.

Steve Martin

1994-1997

Steve Martin and Anne Heche dated for four years in the ’90s.
Heche and Steve Martin were in a relationship from 1994 to 1997. Their relationship was often criticized because Martin was 24 years older than the actress.

They dated for two years before breaking up. After their split, Heche opened up about why she dated Martin and why they ultimately called things off.

“I wanted comfort. I wanted humor. I wanted all of the things that he offered. Why did we break up? There wasn’t anything wrong with Steve. It was just that it was not what I wanted to commit my life to,” she reportedly said in an interview .

Ellen DeGeneres

1997-2000

She and Ellen DeGeneres dated for 10 years before ending things.
Heche and Ellen DeGeneres took their relationship public in 1997 shortly after her breakup from Martin.

She had been cast in the film “Six Days, Seven Nights” opposite Harrison Ford just one day before their relationship made headlines.

Heche spoke out about how coming out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community would affect her career, as she believed she was blacklisted by Hollywood.

“I didn’t do a studio picture for 10 years,” the “Save Me” star claimed to Page Six in October 2021. “I was fired from a $10 million picture deal and did not see the light of day in a studio picture.”

But looking back, Heche was proud that she had to overcome criticism to take a stand against social norms.

“Those repercussions that happened, are to me what has created a part of the change,” she told us. “I’m a part of it. It is a badge of honor.”

Despite the positive outcome, Heche and DeGeneres broke up for good in August 2000.

“It is an amicable parting and we greatly value the 3 1/2 years we have spent together,” she said in a joint statement at the time.

Coleman “Coley” Laffoon

2001-2009

Coleman Laffoon was the only person Heche has ever married amid her many relationships.
Amid her many relationships, Heche was only married one time: to Coleman “Coley” Laffoon.

She and the camera man tied the knot in 2001 after meeting while working on a documentary about DeGeneres and her career, according to Closer Weekly.

The next year they welcomed their first child, a son named Homer, in March 2002.

Their marriage hit a rough patch when Heche met James Tupper while co-starring on an ABC series together in 2006 and by 2009 she and Laffoon finalized their divorce.

Laffoon went on to become a real estate broker and married his current wife Alexi, with whom he shares three kids.

James Tupper

2008-2018

Heche and James Tupper share one son.
Heche entered into her next long-term relationship with Canadian actor James Tupper in 2007.

The duo met while both starring in the ABC series “Men in Trees” in 2006 when she was still married to Laffoon.

She swiftly ended things with her husband and moved in with Tupper in 2007. But they didn’t confirm their relationship until December 2008 when they shared they were expecting a child together.

She and Tupper welcomed their son Atlas in 2009.

During their 10-year relationship, Heche opened up about why she was in no rush to tie the knot with Tupper, who was married to Kate Mayfield until 2006, telling The Telegraph in 2011 that she is “eternally engaged.”

“I’ve already said yes. When I’m 60 I’m happy to walk down the aisle,” she said, adding that he bought her a new ring every year they didn’t get married. She added, “I’ve been married before and so has he. I don’t know what either of us would gain or what would change that would benefit us.”

The pair broke up in 2018 .

Liz Brixius

2018-2019

Heche was rumored to be dating Liz Brixius for about a year.
Heche and Liz Brixius, the co-creator of “Nurse Jackie,” had a breif romance in 2018.

“Anne and Liz were friends first and now it’s something deeper,” a source told Life & Style Magazine at the time. “Anne doesn’t like to label relationships. But whatever they call it, Anne and Liz make a great couple.”

But by 2019 things fizzled for the pair.

Thomas Jane

2019-2021

Heche and Thomas Jane started dating in April 2019.
Page Six broke the news that Heche was dating her “Hung” co-star Thomas Jane in April 2019.

Things between Heche and Jane, who was married to Patricia Arquette for five years, didn’t last too long and by 2020 they called things off.

After the actress was left fighting for her life from the fatal crash in 2022 , Jane shared that he still loved her, despite not making their relationship work.

“While Anne and I are no longer an item, today’s tragic news was devastating to me and to all who love her,” he told the Daily Mail a the time. “My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons. As of right now Anne is stable and expected to pull through. My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation. Thank God no one else was hurt.”

Rumored romances
She and Neal Moritz reportedly dated for a year.
Page Six exclusively reported in August 2021 that she was dating skincare mogul Peter Thomas Roth, though her rep at the time told us, “Anne is single and is enjoying meeting new friends!”

Amid her marriage, long-term relationships, and flings, there have also been rumors that she dated “Volcano” producer Neal H. Moritz in 1996 for a year.

There were also whispers that she dated Vince Vaughn, who was her on-screen love interest in the 1998 film “Return to Paradise.”

Lindsey Buckingham said he dated Heche for a year and wrote a song about her.
Fleetwood Mack’s Lindsey Buckingham also shared in an interview that he dated Heche for a year, and even wrote his song “Down on Rodeo” about their romance.

