NIT Moving From Madison Square Garden After 80-Plus Years

The National Invitation Tournament, whose history in New York can be traced all the way back to 1938, is leaving the Big Apple.

The NCAA, which operates the NIT, announced Friday that the tournament’s semifinals and championship will be held in Las Vegas in 2023 and Indianapolis in 2024.

With the exception of the 2021 NIT, which was held at two sites in north Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the semifinals and championship have been held exclusively at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The 2023 tournament will be the 85th installment of the event. (The 2020 NIT was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.)

The 2023 NIT semifinals and championship are scheduled to be played on March 28 and 30, respectively, at Orleans Arena. The 2024 NIT semifinals and championship are slated for April 2 and 4, respectively, at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse on the campus of Butler University.

The NIT will continue to feature a 32-team bracket, with first-round, second-round and quarterfinals games played at campus sites.

Xavier defeated Texas A&M, 73-72, in the 2022 NIT championship game in New York.

