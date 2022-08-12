Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
Rep. Carlos Tobon hit with $3,600 fine for over a dozen ethics violations
The R.I. Ethics Commission launched its own investigation in response to a Target 12 report probing the lawmakers' finances that aired in May.
ABC6.com
3 finalists interviewed to be next North Kingstown School Department superintendent
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Three finalists to become the next Superintendent of the North Kingstown School Department were interviewed by the school committee Tuesday night. The three finalists were former Forest Parks Elementary Principal Dr. Wendy Amelotte, Coventry Assistant Superintendent Don Cowart and a former school district superintendent...
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Promotes Officers to Sergeant
Two members of the Rehoboth Police Department were promoted to Sergeant at Monday’s selectmen meeting. Louis Dibacco, an 11 year veteran, and Adam Brown, who has served for nearly eight years, finished first and second during a recent round of promotional exams, according to Police Chief James Trombetta. “They’re...
Radio host John DePetro arrested on trespassing charge
Warwick police tell 12 News DePetro was arrested outside a home on Staples Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoLocalProv
RIDOT Refuses to Turn Over 59 Emails Tied to 6/10 Contamination Investigation
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is refusing to release documents from federal agencies relating to the contaminated soil dumped in the Olneyville section of Providence — one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods. On June 2, GoLocal filed an Access to Public Records Act (APRA) request seeking “any...
Uprise RI
Gonzalo Cuervo’s housing plan earns him progressive endorsements, sets high bar for other mayoral candidates
Candidate for Mayor of Providence Gonzalo Cuervo unveiled his plan to tackle the housing affordability crisis in Providence at a press conference in South Providence Monday morning. His plan includes rent stabilization, a cutting-edge city program to develop mixed income housing, an eviction prevention program, and zoning reform. By Steve...
GoLocalProv
Federal Hill’s Toscan Social Club: A Hub for Crime and State House Insiders, According to RISP
GoLocal has secured hundreds of pages of Rhode Island State Police surveillance records. The monitoring was focused on Dino Guilmette — those records tracked the comings and goings at a range of locations, including one of the old-time social clubs on Federal Hill in Providence — the Toscan Social Club.
Pawtucket stadium developer’s Arizona team may leave newly built facility there
Phoenix Rising is often touted as evidence that developer Brett Johnson will have the experience to make a soccer stadium work in Rhode Island.
RELATED PEOPLE
Warwick City Council discusses license plate recognition cameras
The cameras have been causing a lot of controversy in Rhode Island but police departments say they are part of a plan aimed at fighting crime.
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Michael DiBiase with Joe Paolino Jr.
This week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Michael DiBiase, former chief of staff to Gov. Raimondo, who is now President & CEO of the RI Public Expenditure Council. They talk about budgets both local and national, possible recession, the state surplus from American Rescue Plan, and Providence funding. Pre-payment of debts such as pension fund and auto tax debt were mentioned, and increase in provider rates for health and human services. Questionable might be Zambarano Hospital expansion. Would like to see more funds for job training, education, etc. – investing in people always good to do.
iheart.com
Providence Continues Guaranteed Payment Program Six More Months
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is extending the guaranteed payments that 100 city residents are getting under a pilot program. And he is going to use city money to get it done. The program was created back in 2021 when 110 individuals were provided to payments out of a pool of more than four thousand who applied for the 500 dollar a month payment, made with no questions asked.
johnstonsunrise.net
Bud Lights for Billy
As Cranston’s Patti Bacon and Johnston’s Jackie Paquin tell it, their brother, Billy Landry, had a larger than life personality. He loved his family, was proud of owning PB&J’s Restaurant and – on many occasions – captivated the dining room with his stories. He would do anything for anyone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mybackyardnews.com
LTE: BRETT SMILEY
This month we’ve been able to talk to so many people in our community! Organizations throughout Providence have been hosting mayoral forums and they’re a great way to meet the candidates and hear more about our platforms. Just this week we joined the Central Providence Health Equity Zone...
frmedia.org
State Primary to Decide Race for Bristol County District Attorney
FRCMedia is publishing a series of stories on the candidates running in the September 6th State Primary. Today’s entry features attorney Shannon McMahon and incumbent Thomas Quinn, Democratic candidates for Bristol County District Attorney. There are no Republican candidates in the race, so the winner of the primary will essentially become the next district attorney.
liveboston617.org
Woman Critically Stabbed in Near Malcom X Park Monday Evening
On August 15th at approximately 18:30 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from Boston Medical Center that a gray Honda had just dropped off a female victim who had been stabbed. The initial caller did not know where the incident had occurred and how seriousness the nature of the injuries were. Officers and a supervisor from District D-4 immediately responded to the hospital.
Turnto10.com
Providence extends guaranteed income program by six months
(WJAR) — More than 100 Providence residents will continue to get $500 a month with no strings attached. The city announced on Monday an extension of the guaranteed income pilot program for six months. This iteration of the program will use city money. For the first year of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 goes inside new $250M Attleboro High School
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The newest high school in the region is almost ready to open. NBC 10 got a sneak peek inside the new Attleboro High School. Aside from new features, it will also expose students to many blue-collar careers. The building is two weeks away from hosting...
WCVB
Driver punched as dozens of juveniles on bikes surround his car in Boston's South End
BOSTON — A man is speaking out after he said he was sucker-punched by one of a large group of juveniles on bicycles while he was driving in Boston's South End Tuesday afternoon. Boston police said they have received reports of the assault, which happened at about 3:40 p.m....
ABC6.com
Healey to make stops in Bristol County
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is scheduled to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday. Healey will first stop in Attleboro to learn about the progress being made towards reopening the commuter rail station. She’ll then take a tour of the new Attleboro High School.
Pawtucket man charged with making bomb threat at workplace
Norton police say they were contacted by the Leonard Street business Tuesday morning about a bomb threat allegedly made the previous day by employee William Brown.
Comments / 0