Providence, RI

reportertoday.com

Rehoboth Promotes Officers to Sergeant

Two members of the Rehoboth Police Department were promoted to Sergeant at Monday’s selectmen meeting. Louis Dibacco, an 11 year veteran, and Adam Brown, who has served for nearly eight years, finished first and second during a recent round of promotional exams, according to Police Chief James Trombetta. “They’re...
REHOBOTH, MA
Providence, RI
Government
City
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Elections
State
Rhode Island State
Uprise RI

Gonzalo Cuervo’s housing plan earns him progressive endorsements, sets high bar for other mayoral candidates

Candidate for Mayor of Providence Gonzalo Cuervo unveiled his plan to tackle the housing affordability crisis in Providence at a press conference in South Providence Monday morning. His plan includes rent stabilization, a cutting-edge city program to develop mixed income housing, an eviction prevention program, and zoning reform. By Steve...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Corey Jones
Edward Fitzpatrick
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Michael DiBiase with Joe Paolino Jr.

This week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews Michael DiBiase, former chief of staff to Gov. Raimondo, who is now President & CEO of the RI Public Expenditure Council. They talk about budgets both local and national, possible recession, the state surplus from American Rescue Plan, and Providence funding. Pre-payment of debts such as pension fund and auto tax debt were mentioned, and increase in provider rates for health and human services. Questionable might be Zambarano Hospital expansion. Would like to see more funds for job training, education, etc. – investing in people always good to do.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Providence Continues Guaranteed Payment Program Six More Months

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is extending the guaranteed payments that 100 city residents are getting under a pilot program. And he is going to use city money to get it done. The program was created back in 2021 when 110 individuals were provided to payments out of a pool of more than four thousand who applied for the 500 dollar a month payment, made with no questions asked.
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Bud Lights for Billy

As Cranston’s Patti Bacon and Johnston’s Jackie Paquin tell it, their brother, Billy Landry, had a larger than life personality. He loved his family, was proud of owning PB&J’s Restaurant and – on many occasions – captivated the dining room with his stories. He would do anything for anyone.
CRANSTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Side#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#Rochambeau Public Library#Boston Globe#Democratic#Elorza#The School Board
mybackyardnews.com

LTE: BRETT SMILEY

This month we’ve been able to talk to so many people in our community! Organizations throughout Providence have been hosting mayoral forums and they’re a great way to meet the candidates and hear more about our platforms. Just this week we joined the Central Providence Health Equity Zone...
PROVIDENCE, RI
frmedia.org

State Primary to Decide Race for Bristol County District Attorney

FRCMedia is publishing a series of stories on the candidates running in the September 6th State Primary. Today’s entry features attorney Shannon McMahon and incumbent Thomas Quinn, Democratic candidates for Bristol County District Attorney. There are no Republican candidates in the race, so the winner of the primary will essentially become the next district attorney.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
liveboston617.org

Woman Critically Stabbed in Near Malcom X Park Monday Evening

On August 15th at approximately 18:30 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from Boston Medical Center that a gray Honda had just dropped off a female victim who had been stabbed. The initial caller did not know where the incident had occurred and how seriousness the nature of the injuries were. Officers and a supervisor from District D-4 immediately responded to the hospital.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Providence extends guaranteed income program by six months

(WJAR) — More than 100 Providence residents will continue to get $500 a month with no strings attached. The city announced on Monday an extension of the guaranteed income pilot program for six months. This iteration of the program will use city money. For the first year of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

NBC 10 goes inside new $250M Attleboro High School

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The newest high school in the region is almost ready to open. NBC 10 got a sneak peek inside the new Attleboro High School. Aside from new features, it will also expose students to many blue-collar careers. The building is two weeks away from hosting...
ATTLEBORO, MA
ABC6.com

Healey to make stops in Bristol County

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey is scheduled to make stops in Bristol County Tuesday. Healey will first stop in Attleboro to learn about the progress being made towards reopening the commuter rail station. She’ll then take a tour of the new Attleboro High School.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA

