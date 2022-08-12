Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia man arrested for operating chop shop — multiple firearms, over $75,000 seized
BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested one Marion County man after a search warrant resulted in the seizure of three vehicles with fake Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs), multiple firearms, and over $75,000 in U.S. currency. Jose Mezquite Ramirez, 45, was arrested on Aug. 10 following the search warrant executed […]
wfxl.com
Woman arrested for memorizing customers' card information and making purchases
Albany police have arrested a store clerk who memorized customers' card information and later made purchases. According to APD, investigators have been investigating multiple theft cases in which victims reported someone using their Georgia EBT card without authorization. Authorities say 43-year-old Lawanda Frazier was identified through surveillance videos inputting the...
southgatv.com
Cashier charged in Georgia EBT fraud
ALBANY, GA -Albany Police say they’ve cleared multiple theft investigations with the arrest of 43 year old LaWanda Frazier. Investigators say Frazier was a making unauthorized purchases on Georgia EBT cards which did not belong to her. Police believe Frazier was memorizing the card and PIN information from customers...
allongeorgia.com
Marion County Man Arrested for Operating a Chop Shop
According to the GBI, Jose Mezquite Ramirez, age 45, of Marion County, has been arrested for operating a chop shop, three counts of buying, selling, receiving, concealing, using, possessing, or disposing of motor vehicle or part thereof from which identification has been removed or altered, theft by receiving stolen property – automobile, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxl.com
One injured in Albany motel shooting
A man is recovering following a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Albany police and Dougherty County EMS responded, with lights and sirens, to the Superior Creek Lodge, located in the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, for a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found 41-year-old Nicholas Johnson...
southgatv.com
Two killed in Albany shooting; suspect on the loose
ALBANY, GA– Albany Police responded to the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two male subjects both suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley telling South...
Murder of Kind brothers in Georgia remains unsolved after 3 years
GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking to the public for help solving the 2019 murder of a pair of siblings from Georgia. The agency is asking anyone with information about the killings to come forward. A $5,000 reward is available. On July 13, 2019, brothers Kevin Kind, age 41, and Cedric […]
Georgia police arrest suspects in ‘chop shop’ investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegedly producing and altering fake vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in two-state “chop shop” operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
southgatv.com
APD identifies double homicide victims
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are now identifying the two men who were killed Monday night in the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue. Police say it was 25 year old Alonzo Jones Jr. and 20 year old Keshawn Griffin who perished. Police say both men had been shot...
wfxl.com
Man, teen wanted for alleged armed robbery in Newton are in custody
Baker County Sheriff Dana Meade says that Sims and Keith were taken into custody in Dougherty County without incident Monday afternoon. The two will be taken turned over and taken to jail where they are charged with two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and cruelty to a child, third degree.
WALB 10
2 shot to death in Albany shooting identified
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot to death in a Monday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department. It happened in the 300 block of Mercer Avenue. The two victims have been identified as Alonzo Jones, Jr., 25, and Keshawn Griffin, 20. Anyone with information is asked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southgatv.com
Tift schools’ social media threat
TIFTON, GA – The Tifton Police Department and Tift Schools are aware of a Snapchat threat posted last night on social media and reshared throughout the area. Tifton Police Officers and Tift School System Security Officers started working together immediately after receiving notice of the threat to track it and put a plan in place to protect our kids.
wfxl.com
Albany fraudulent check investigation
Authorities in Albany are investigating a fraud case involving the circulation of company checks. On August 10, an officer with the Albany Police Department was dispatched to Jaxx Beer and Wine on S Slappey Blvd in reference to fraud. At the scene, a store employee told authorities that the black...
Post-Searchlight
Decatur County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on entering auto cases
The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help following a string of entering autos that occurred on Wednesday night in the River Chase neighborhood. According to DCSO Investigator Steve Clark, the department was made aware of the entering auto complaints at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
WALB 10
Several teens charged in Lee Co. football game altercations
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Several teens are facing charges following altercations that happened at a Friday football event at Lee County High School, according to officials. Six teens are facing charges. Officials said those charged are Lee County Schools students. Three altercations happened at the football game. Officials said there...
wfxl.com
Police need community help to identify duo seen on camera at Olivia Street burglary
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspects in the video for a burglary that occurred in the 2500 block of Olivia Street. Surveillance camera video shows two males, one wearing red and black pants, with a white shirt and...
WALB 10
4 new speed zone cameras now active in Dougherty Co. school zones
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County schools are back in session, which also means the RedSpeed cameras are active once again. This year, four new cameras have been added. Those cameras are near Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The cameras in the new...
WALB 10
Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of West Residence Avenue around 8 a.m. Shannon Hammock, 45, was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body will be sent to the crime...
wfxl.com
13 students charged following fight at Early County High School
13 students were removed from the Early County High School premises after a large fight broke out at the school. The Early County Sheriff's Office and the Blakely Police Department responded to school on Thursday, August 11 in reference to a large student fight. 13 students were involved in the...
Comments / 2