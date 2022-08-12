Read full article on original website
Lawmaker outlines new effort to hike minimum wage in New York
Some labor unions and progressive state lawmakers want to make an annual increase in the minimum wage a top priority next session. A bill to implement a permanent increase to the state's minimum wage rate set to the Consumer Price Index, died this session, but the fight is being reinvigorated as New York families continue to battle high inflation, burdening them with higher costs.
What can be done with former prisons in New York?
Over the last 22 years, New York state has shuttered 27 prison facilities amid a decline in its overall population of incarcerated. But left unanswered in many instances is what replaces those prisons once they close. A report released this month by the Sentencing Project seeks to draw together what...
Taser sales increase in Western NY after gun regulations get more strict
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Self-defense is top of mind for a lot of people in today's climate. But in New York state, strong gun laws might keep firearms from being someone’s top choice and that’s why many are turning to Tasers instead. An attacker can be put down...
NY State investigates House of Mercy following fatal stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is investigating a homeless shelter in Rochester that shut down a week ago after a resident was killed and another was injured during a brutal stabbing incident. Those left homeless after the horrific crime have been lingering outside the building, waiting for the...
Hochul announces maximum SNAP benefits in August
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that an additional $234 million federal funding will be allocated for all recipients enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for the month of August, a release said. “No New Yorker should face the prospect of not being able to provide adequate food...
NY-19 special election could have big impact on congressional control
After leading the state in voter turnout in the 2018 midterm election, the Hudson Valley finds itself with an election of national importance. Mary Williams, a Poughkeepsie resident, lives across the street from her polling station and votes in every election. “It’s just the people are not educated on it....
Hochul seeks to boost New York developmental disabilities workforce
New York state officials are trying to boost the number of people who work with those with developmental disabilities through expanded credentialing and bonuses, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced. The move is being powered by a $10 million agreement with the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals over the...
'I'm not going to have a choice': North Texan's hunt for replacement car becomes more burdensome with rising interest rates
FORT WORTH, Texas — It’s been quite the roller coaster for Texas consumers the past couple of years. From supply chain woes to inflation, Cypress Waters resident Jake Wehrman says he’s had to budget. “I can’t go out as much. I can’t see as many friends,” Wehrman...
Texas man pleads guilty for his part in Jan. 6 riot
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection event at the U.S. Capitol. Geoffrey Samuel Shough, 38, was arrested in Austin March 1 and was charged with civil disorder and related offenses, the Department of Justice said.
Religious leaders from Christian, Muslim and Jewish faiths have differing views on abortion
RALEIGH, N.C. — President Joe Biden recently signed an Executive Order to help women travel over state lines for abortions, as some states are putting restrictions in place following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. What You Need To Know. Pastor Michael Woodard’s church supports...
Search for shooter continues days after Wake County deputy slain
Flags across North Carolina are flying at half-staff until sunset Monday to honor Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old deputy was found shot dead at about 1 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. Byrd died on a sparsely populated stretch of Battle Bridge Road, near Auburn-Knightdale Road,...
Texas to execute man for slaying of Dallas real estate agent
HOUSTON (AP) — A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model home in McKinney, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Dallas.
Texas drought is killing trees; here's how to keep them alive
TEXAS — Despite the rain in South Texas this past weekend, the state continues to deal with a serious lack of impactful rainfall. With more than 99% of Texas under drought conditions, trees and plants are suffering without the proper amounts of water and nutrients. “We are starting to...
Excellent rain chances finish the week
The dominant upper-level high that has persisted through most of the summer has relaxed the grip on Texas. Now we’re looking at some really good chances of significant rain. In the short term, Wednesday looks to be dry and hot for most areas other than North Texas. But at...
ECC, ECMC team up to address WNY nursing shortage
SUNY Erie Community College and ECMC are teaming up to support current and future nursing students. The main goal of the partnership is to address the shortage of nurses in Western New York, giving students financial and educational support. It also guarantees employment after graduation. "The great advantage here is...
