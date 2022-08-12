WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) They say the only thing consistent about change is...well, that it changes. Whether through design or destiny, that’s a precept the SteelDrivers know all too well. Through their career - one that encompasses four highly acclaimed albums and any number of awards and accolades - the band has demonstrated the ability to adapt to change with unwavering persistence. Theirs is a lingering legacy defined by quality and consistency. It’s one of which they’ve never stopped looking forward, successfully marshaling their resources for wherever that trajectory takes them. They released their eponymous debut album at the beginning of 2008, garnering a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for one of the songs in that set, Blue Side of the Mountain. That honor was followed two years later, when they received two more nominations for Reckless, their sophomore set - one for Best Bluegrass Album and another for Best Country performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals courtesy of its song Where Rainbows Never Die.

