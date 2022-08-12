Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Grammy Winners Coming to Clayton Opera House
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) They say the only thing consistent about change is...well, that it changes. Whether through design or destiny, that’s a precept the SteelDrivers know all too well. Through their career - one that encompasses four highly acclaimed albums and any number of awards and accolades - the band has demonstrated the ability to adapt to change with unwavering persistence. Theirs is a lingering legacy defined by quality and consistency. It’s one of which they’ve never stopped looking forward, successfully marshaling their resources for wherever that trajectory takes them. They released their eponymous debut album at the beginning of 2008, garnering a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for one of the songs in that set, Blue Side of the Mountain. That honor was followed two years later, when they received two more nominations for Reckless, their sophomore set - one for Best Bluegrass Album and another for Best Country performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals courtesy of its song Where Rainbows Never Die.
wwnytv.com
Big band concert to be held a Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arrhythmias Big Band will be performing on Monday, August 22 at Watertown’s Thompson Park. Band members Jeff and Steve Wood appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the concert. Watch their interview above. The free concert will be held...
wwnytv.com
Lowville’s Cream Cheese Fest coming soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lowville’s Cream Cheese Festival is only about a month away. Festival committee member Jeremiah Papineau talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, September...
wwnytv.com
Summer snowmobile racing on the water - a decades old tradition
TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Snowmobiling, not on snow, but on water. It’s called snowmobile watercross. “The people ask, snowmobile on the water, jet skis?” said Kevin Baker, director of the New York State Watercross Association. “No, snowmobiles, physical snowmobiles you can actually take a regular trail snowmobile, bring it out and go across without a problem.”
wwnytv.com
Lewis County Humane Society: High-energy Chewy
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chewy has been adopted out a couple times from the Lewis County Humane Society but returned. Board president Cheryl Steiner says the 8-month-old husky-akita mix can be destructive. He gets bored easily, she says, loves to play, and needs plenty of exercise. There shouldn’t be...
wwnytv.com
Morristown to host volunteer firemen convention
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fireworks and firefighters - a three-day event is headed to Morristown that is jam-packed with entertainment for young and old. Morristown will host this year’s Northern New York Volunteer Firemen’s Annual Convention. The event is a way for local firefighters to connect with one another and with the north country community.
wwnytv.com
Loren Arnold Sholette, 86, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Visitation for Loren Arnold Sholette, age 86, of Ogdensburg, will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 12:00PM at the Knights of Columbus.
wwnytv.com
Steven James Shoulette, 47, of Redwood
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Steven James Shoulette, 47, passed away, Monday evening, August 8, 2022. Born on May 10, 1975 at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Douglas R. and Lynn J. Tyo Shoulette. He was an honor student at Alexandria Central School, graduating in 1993. He played in Alexandria Bay Minor Hockey and Thousand Island Minor Hockey, from the age of 6, until graduating high school.
wwnytv.com
Fern Hamilton, 88, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) -Fern Hamilton, 88, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital. Funeral services and burial in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur are private with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Fern was born on April 29, 1934, the daughter of Clifford and Margaret (Peck) Wells. She...
wwnytv.com
Kenneth R. Monica Jr., 73, native of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Kenneth R. Monica, Jr. will be 11:00am – 1:00pm Wednesday, August 17th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will follow the visitation in Brookside Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at VFW Post 1400, 231 Bellew Avenue, Watertown immediately following the burial.
northcountrynow.com
Spotlight on Grasse River Hemp in Canton
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Spotlight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Grasse River Hemp, 6900 County Route 27, Canton, from 5 to 7 p.m. There is a $5 admission at the door, with door prizes, food and networking. For more info: (315) 386-4000. Here, Joe and Madison, of Grasse River Hemp, show off their hemp plants and tractor at Northern Limits Farm in Canton. STLC photo.
wwnytv.com
Bryan P. Skelly, 53, native of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Bryan P. Skelly of Westland, Michigan, and formerly of Ogdensburg, will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday August 17, 2022 at Fox & Murray Funeral Home, 528 Franklin Street, Ogdensburg with Rev. Jude officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg.
wwnytv.com
Wallace L. Bucklew, 79, Thousand Islands Park
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Wallace L. Bucklew will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 11 AM at Christ Episcopal Church with Rev. Lisa Busby, pastor, presiding. Mr. Bucklew, 79, Florida and Thousand Islands Park, died July 22, 2022. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral...
wwnytv.com
Retail space, apartments considered for former Globe Mini Mall
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Could more life be coming to downtown Watertown? With the YMCA Community and Aquatics Center and the downtown Streetscape project underway, there’s now potential for a new project in the former Globe Mini Mall. It could include a combination of commercial space and apartments.
wwnytv.com
Red & Black: still perfect
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Another weekend, another victory. The Watertown Red & Black are having an impressive season. The Red & Black beat Glens Falls Saturday night by a convincing 35-7. “They’re sticking to the game plan the coaches have put forth, and everybody’s happy, I think,” head coach...
wwnytv.com
Freida D. Mason, 93, of Sackets Harbor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Freida D. Mason, age 93 of Sackets Harbor, NY will be held on Tuesday (August 16, 2022) at 3:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home in Ogdensburg with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Mrs. Mason...
wwnytv.com
Graveside service for Dr. David A. Kendall and Cynthia B. Kendall
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Dr. David A. Kendall and his wife Cynthia B. Kendall will be held on Saturday, August 20, at 10 AM in Clayton Cemetery. Dr. David A. Kendall, 84 died January 1, 2022 and his wife Cynthia B. Kendall died June 13, 2022. Both were formerly of Clayton and currently were living in Pennsylvania.
wwnytv.com
Pirate Days return to Alexandria Bay
Alexandria Bay, New York (WWNY) - If you see people running around with swords and pirate hats in Alexandria Bay this weekend, have no fear. That’s all part of Pirate Days. After being forced to walk the plank last year, Alexandria Bay’s pirate days are back. Scoundrels and scallywags alike have come together for a weekend of crafts, contests, cuisine, and plenty of entertainment.
wwnytv.com
Yacht belonging to Walgreen docks in Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A luxury yacht docked at Clayton over the weekend, and onboard was owner Kathleen Walgreen, as in Walgreens, the pharmacy chain. The Bouchon was at the public docks along Riverside Drive this weekend. It is 150 feet long and was built in 2002. It accommodates...
wwnytv.com
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Vanduzee Street
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Road and storm sewer work on Vanduzee Street in Watertown will close part of the street to through traffic Monday. It will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. between West Main Street and the bridge. Traffic to businesses along that stretch will be...
