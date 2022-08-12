Lake Orion’s Chris Bell elated to be back on sideline this fall; ‘It’s in my blood. I’m in heaven’

Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Oakland County duo wins another GAM Senior Four-Ball Championship
FREELAND – Kevin Klemet of White Lake was hospitalized with a stroke two weeks ago, but he returned to golf for the 16th GAM Senior Four-Ball Championship at Apple Mountain Golf Club and Tuesday won the title for the second time with partner Tom “Leo” Daigle of Wixom.
The Oakland Press
Kenny Chesney at Ford Field tops another busy summer concert weekend
One of the busiest stadium concert summers ever comes to an end this weekend when country star Kenny Chesney takes the stage at Ford Field for an 11th time — and first time in four years. He’s still touring on the strength of his 2020 album “Here and Now,” which has spawned four Top 20 Country chart singles, including the platinum “Knowing You.”
The Oakland Press
Thousands expected at 10th annual Hazel Park Art Fair
Anthony Brass, a self-taught Warren painter, enjoys hiking near waterfalls and “fusing” what he sees into paintings that tell stories about nature and science. Brass is among more than 100 artists and vendors in the Hazel Park Art Fair, which takes place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 27 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 28 at Green Acres Park, 620 W. Woodward Heights, Hazel Park.
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: Southfield veteran receives new roof; $1M donation made to Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan
Ruth Foster-Lindsay, a U.S. Navy veteran, received a new roof for her Southfield home, Aug. 15. She applied and was selected as the recipient for the free roof replacement, through a partnership between Premier Roofing and Renovations and Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, according to a press release. Premier...
The Oakland Press
Woodward Dream Cruise revs up with activities in Oakland County
The annual Woodward Dream Cruise revs up with car shows, car parades and entertainment in the area. State-mandated traffic controls are in effect, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, the official date of the Woodward Dream Cruise. The state order says no commercial vehicles, no vehicles exceeding 10,000 pounds, and no vehicles with trailers on Woodward Avenue from 8 Mile Road to the Pontiac Loop.
The Oakland Press
United Way hosts NASCAR experience drawing
Like many Metro Detroit nonprofits, United Way for Southeastern Michigan has created a Woodward Dream Cruise-related fundraiser. In United Way’s case, it’s a raffle for a chance of NASCAR-style experience with hopefuls making online donations to enter the contest. The grand prize is racing a stock car on...
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot 7 times; tortured ex with flat iron • GLWA boil water advisory • fatal fight at GM Orion Twp
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man suspected of torturing and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a hair straightener was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals, a water main break at the Great Lakes Water Authority's Lake Huron facility impacted 935,000 people in 23 communities and is still impacting 13, and a suspect was arrested after a man was killed in a fight at GM's Orion Twp plant: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
More than 100K residents remain under boil water advisory after water main break
On Sunday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties to ensure that residents get the help they need.
Agency trims SE Michigan water advisory to 13 communities
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities posted a boil-water advisory Saturday for more than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan but then eased it hours later to 13 communities. The Great Lakes Water Authority reported a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory remains in place for 7 Metro Detroit areas, repair timeline 2-4 weeks
County officials are preparing to distribute water supplies to residents in seven Metro Detroit communities impacted by the boil water advisory that was first issued on Saturday. Originally, 23 communities in Metro Detroit were impacted, but further testing allowed for the advisory to be lifted in most areas. Still, seven...
The Oakland Press
Southfield teenager reported missing
A search for a 16-year-old girl reported missing Aug. 11 has prompted the Southfield Police Department to ask the public for assistance. Maya Houson was known to be in Redford last Thursday. Police say it’s believed she’s voluntarily missing. Houston is described as African American with a medium...
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
fox2detroit.com
Man set up, carjacked after planning to meet women from Detroit club
A man was planning to meet two women when a Detroit after hours club closed. Instead, the women and a man set him up. They robbed him at gunpoint and stole his car.
The Oakland Press
Gas leak closes Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Twp.
Consumers Energy has closed the eastbound section of Lone Pine Road at Franklin Road in Bloomfield Township to repair a gas leak, according to a county road commission alert. Drivers should avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes. There’s no current estimate of when eastbound Lone Pine Road...
More than 900K people told to boil water in SE Michigan
BURTCHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — More than 900,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The roughly two dozen communities included Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority, known...
Bottled water disappearing from store shelves in Macomb County communities affected by water main break
Bottled water is in high demand in Shelby Township and neighboring communities, with a boil water advisory in effect for more than 133,000 people.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Young man found dead in Detroit River still unidentified 15 years later
DETROIT – Police still have not identified the body of a boy between the ages of 16 - 25 who was found floating in the Detroit River 15 years ago. The unidentified male was found on Aug. 14, 2007, near 30 East Jefferson Street in Detroit. He is believed to have been dead for several weeks to several months before his body was found.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought at Southfield Meijer
A Detroit man was elated when he found out he won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball– 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the August 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer Store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield.
The Oakland Press
300 classic cars owners ready for Berkley’s CruiseFest car parade
Hundreds of vintage automobiles are set to roll down 12 Mile Road next week for Berkley’s annual CruiseFest Classic Car Parade. The event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 takes place a day before the Woodward Dream Cruise and attracts classic car owners and enthusiasts. One of the roughly...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac: MLK Jr. Boulevard bridge needs $9m fix
Drivers frustrated by the roadblock on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at South Boulevard may be relieved to know they are avoiding a potential traffic disaster. A July 29 inspection of the section where the road becomes a bridge over a set of railroad tracks showed critical decomposition of the metal joists that support the bridge are rusted through in some spots. City officials immediately closed the bridge to all traffic, including bicycles and pedestrians, until the bridge is replaced.
