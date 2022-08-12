ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Lear, KY

wymt.com

One dead after Lawrence County shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is dead after a struggle led to a shooting in Lawrence County Tuesday morning. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the Peach Orchard area around 6:20 Tuesday morning on reports of shots fired related to a possible burglary.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Additional Information Surrounding 12-Year-Old Girl’s Death

Additional information has been released concerning a crime that took place last week involving a 12-year-old girl. On Thursday of last week, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call on Millers Creek Road, in Van Lear. The reports received indicated that a man had been found on an old mining road who appeared to be beaten up.
VAN LEAR, KY
WOWK 13 News

Fatal shooting in Lawrence County, Kentucky

LAWRENCE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky says a fatal shooting occurred in the Peach Orchard area on Tuesday around 6:20 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene after reports of shots fired, possibly related to a burglary. When deputies arrived, a witness said one of the suspects, Jerry […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

PEACH ORCHARD FIGHT LEAVES ONE DEAD, ONE ARRESTED

PEACH ORCHARD, KY. (August 16, 2022) — Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson just reported a fatal shooting early this morning near the Peach Orchard area of Lawrence County. Jackson described the events leading up to and the actual killing as below on his FB page:. “…at approximately 06:20 a.m....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

K-9 helps deputies make fentanyl arrest

TOMAHAWK, Ky. — A Johnson County man was arrested in Martin County Sunday, after a drug trafficking complaint turned up a substantial quantity of fentanyl. Deputies were called to a gas station in Tomahawk Sunday evening. There, they encountered Michael Meade, 23, of Hager Hill. Sheriff’s K-9 Zoe was...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wklw.com

Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office Working Active Crime Scene in Van Lear

According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at approximately 11 AM, Deputies responded to a reported assault in the VanLear community of Johnson Co. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Mr. Stacy Collins suffered from what was believed to be a self inflicted gunshot wound. Paintsville EMS also responded and transported Mr. Collins to Highlands ARH Hospital. Extending from the initial investigation, Deputies discovered that Mr. Collins’ 12 year old daughter was missing. After exhausting numerous leads in an attempt to locate the juvenile, the JCSO in conjunction with Emergency Management Director Gary McClure began assembling search crews in an attempt to locate the juvenile. The search was to initially concentrate in the area that Mr. Collins was found. Sadly, with public assistance, the juvenile was soon located deceased. She was identified as 12 year-old Stacia Leigh Collins. Authorities are not releasing any additional information about the incidents at this time. The case remains under investigation by the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Body Discovered In Rowan County Motel Room

Emergency crews were called to a Rowan County motel on Monday afternoon. Housekeeping was allegedly unable to access the room while they were cleaning. A worker is said to have informed police that a man -who appeared to be dead- was found within the room. The Rowan County Coroner was...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man dead in eastern Ky. shooting

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Tuesday morning in a shooting in Lawrence County that was possibly related to a burglary, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the Peach Orchard area. Jerry Lee Maynard, 45, of Lawrence County,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Man found dead inside Kentucky motel room, coroner says

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews responded to a call at a Rowan County motel Monday afternoon. Officials said housekeeping was unable to go inside of a room while they were cleaning. A worker told motel management they found a man who appeared to be dead inside of the room.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking’s Charges

An arrest was made on Sunday in Martin County following a drug trafficking complaint. Deputies were called to a gas station in Tomahawk on Sunday evening. There, they encountered 23-year-old Michael Meade, of Hager Hill. A K-9 unit was brought in to sniff the suspect’s vehicle, which led to the...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
ASHLAND, KY
q95fm.net

Three Arrested On Marijuana Trafficking Charges

Three men were recently arrested during a traffic stop for felony marijuana trafficking. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police performed a traffic stop on the vehicle being driven by 18-year-old Ashton Fitzpatrick, of Whitesburg, for traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. After making contact with the driver,...
WHITESBURG, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Sisco seeks to stop seizure of home, other properties

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for federal fraud charges is trying to stop the government from seizing his home and other properties. Eugene Sisco III, 36, was found guilty of wire fraud and health care fraud back in November. The jury...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WJHL

VSP: 13-year-old dead after house fire in Norton

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal fire that occurred in Norton early Sunday morning. According to the VSP, the Norton Police Department was alerted to a residential fire at the 500 Block of Virginia Avenue North around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday. A […]
NORTON, VA
Lootpress

Man and woman facing charges after Uneeda traffic stop

UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Sunday, July 31 traffic stop in the Uneeda area has resulted in the arrest of a man and woman on various charges. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicate that, while conducting road patrols in Uneeda, Boone County deputies stopped a vehicle for equipment violations.
UNEEDA, WV

