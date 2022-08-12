According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at approximately 11 AM, Deputies responded to a reported assault in the VanLear community of Johnson Co. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Mr. Stacy Collins suffered from what was believed to be a self inflicted gunshot wound. Paintsville EMS also responded and transported Mr. Collins to Highlands ARH Hospital. Extending from the initial investigation, Deputies discovered that Mr. Collins’ 12 year old daughter was missing. After exhausting numerous leads in an attempt to locate the juvenile, the JCSO in conjunction with Emergency Management Director Gary McClure began assembling search crews in an attempt to locate the juvenile. The search was to initially concentrate in the area that Mr. Collins was found. Sadly, with public assistance, the juvenile was soon located deceased. She was identified as 12 year-old Stacia Leigh Collins. Authorities are not releasing any additional information about the incidents at this time. The case remains under investigation by the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office.

