ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Attendance Matters

Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago

Attendance Policy

Seattle Public Schools believes that attendance is one of the most powerful predictors of academic achievement and that having your student present, ready to learn each school day will benefit them, their classmates, and the whole school community. Please help us in ensuring that your student has great attendance this school year.

Our promise to you

We know that there are a wide variety of reasons that students are absent from school, from health concerns to transportation challenges. There are many people in our buildings prepared to help you if you or your student face challenges in attending school regularly or on time. We promise to track attendance daily, notice when your student is not present, communicate with you to understand why they were absent, and help identify barriers and supports available to overcome challenges you may face in helping your student attend school either in-person or remotely.

What we need from you

We miss your student when they are gone, and we value their contributions to their school. We would like you to help ensure that your student attends regularly and is successful in school, whether they are enrolled in either in-person learning or remote learning. If your student is going to be absent, please contact your student’s school in advance. If an absence was unplanned, please contact the school within two school days of your student’s return.

What you can do to help

If Your Child is Enrolled for In-Person Learning

  • Have your child attend school unless they are truly sick, such as a fever, vomiting, diarrhea, a
  • contagious rash, or any COVID-19 related health conditions as defined in WAC 392-401-020.
  • Schedule appointments and arrange travel for times when school is not in session.
  • Keep track of your child’s attendance. Missing school, excused or unexcused, puts your child at
  • risk of falling behind.
  • Set a regular bedtime and morning routine. Ensure that your child finishes their homework the
  • night before.

If Your Child is Enrolled for Remote Learning

  • Have your child login to their scheduled synchronous meeting and classes and make sure your child can access the planned asynchronous activity. For more information on remote learning attendance, please see WAC 392-401-016.
  • Please notify your child’s school if your student will not be participating in their synchronous meeting or class or asynchronous activity due to illness, such as a fever, vomiting, diarrhea, or any COVID-19 related health condition.
  • Maintain communication with your child’s school and teacher if additional support is needed or to discuss barriers that prevent your student from participation in their remote meetings, classes, or activities.
  • Develop a regular remote learning routine. Ensure that your child finishes their asynchronous activities the night before.

Thank you and have a great school year!

SPS District Attendance Office

NOTE: If you have any questions pertaining to attendance for your student, please contact your school.

Portions of this letter are attributable to Attendance Works.

Additional SPS attendance information, including District contacts, may be found at

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Back to School Event and Giveaway!

The Seattle Office for Civil Rights is proud to support a back-to-school event alongside our community partners and the Department of Education & Early Learning for the community of Skyway. When: Saturday, August 27. Time: 11am – 3pm. Where: 12620 Renton Ave S. Seattle, WA 98178 (the parking lot...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Signs Suite of Legislation to Protect Reproductive Rights in Seattle

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell signed four bills into law to support access to abortion and reproductive healthcare in Seattle following the decision of the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Mayor Harrell was joined by Councilmember Lisa Herbold and Councilmember Tammy J. Morales,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

MPV Health and Safety Resources

MPV (Monkeypox) health and safety resources. The health and safety of students and staff is Seattle Public Schools’ (SPS) top priority. MPV has also been called monkeypox. As the MPV outbreak spreads in Washington state and throughout the U.S., it’s important we work together to limit the spread of infectious diseases within our schools and communities.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

A New Face Around the OIRA Office!

My name is Alessandra (Alex) Roque (she/her), and I’m delighted to join the Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA) as the newest External Affairs Intern. This fall, I will start my junior year at the University of Washington as a Law, Societies, and Justice major, having recently completed the Associate of Arts program at Seattle Central College.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
Seattle, Washington

My letter to the bosses of MightyKidz childcare center, demanding immediate reinstatement of all teachers unjustly fired for union organizing!

To MightyKidz Director of Operations Kristin Brown and owners Kyla and Jeff Liboon:. I am shocked and outraged to hear of your recent mass firing of at least 10 teachers at MightyKidz, in response to their efforts to unionize and improve conditions for themselves and the children they teach. These firings are not only completely unjust, but also an illegal act of intimidation and retaliation for protected union activity.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Celebrates 50 years of African-American Culture at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute

Saturday, September 10, 2022; 1 – 5 p.m. Celebrations and performances include 2022 Teen Summer Musical, Black Stax, Arami Walker, Marco Farroni, and Anzanga/Zambuko Marimba Ensembles. The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) announces the 50th Anniversary Celebration for the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute (LHPAI) will be...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

My Letter to Seattle Labor Leaders on MightyKidz Struggle

Dear elected leaders in Seattle’s labor movement,. I am writing to urge you to stand publicly in solidarity with the teachers at the MightyKidz Childcare Center in Magnolia. The teachers are fighting for a union, and for better wages and working conditions. They courageously went on strike earlier this week. Rather than address the teachers’ concerns, the bosses at MightyKidz have retaliated against them by firing ten of the teachers in a stunning case of mass firing. As an elected representative of Seattle’s working people and as a rank-and-file member of the Martin Luther King Jr. County Labor Council, I am shocked and outraged at this response to the teachers’ efforts to unionize and improve conditions for themselves and the children they teach. These firings are not only completely unjust, but also an illegal act of intimidation and retaliation for protected union activity.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan Posts Q2 Data Updates

The City’s One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan and public-facing dashboard posted its second quarter data updates, with new information on tent and RV encampments, shelter and housing projects, and public safety incidents with connections to homelessness. It is available at seattle.gov/homelessness. Launched in May by Mayor Bruce Harrell, the...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synchronous Learning
Seattle, Washington

Public is invited to comment on zoning modifications at Montlake Elementary School

The public is invited to share its feedback regarding the development plans for Montlake Elementary School located at 2405 22nd Ave E., Seattle, WA 98112. The Seattle School District is requesting modifications (also known as “departures”) from several City zoning regulations for:. Increased lot coverage. Greater than allowed...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Temporary Closures

Artists at Play Climbing Structure ​​​​​​. The Artists at Play climbing structure will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 16. International Fountain​​​​​​​​​​​​​​. The International Fountain will be closed Tues-Fri, Aug. 16-19 for deep...
Seattle, Washington

The City of Seattle Announces $22 Million in New Affordable Housing Investments

Latest funding announcement brings Mayor Harrell’s total affordable housing investments to $48 million, supporting 450 homes, since beginning of 2022. Seattle – The City of Seattle is announcing $22 million in new investments made by the Office of Housing to support the production of 267 new rent- and income-restricted homes in the Northgate and South Park Neighborhoods. These investments were made to Sea Mar and GMD Development and are expected to leverage additional commitments of other local funding sources, as well as leveraging sources such as tax credits, bonds, and state and federal grants.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

The City of Seattle has been named as a Leader in Sustainable Electronics Procurement with a 2022 EPEAT Purchaser Award

The City of Seattle has been recognized as a 2022 EPEAT Purchaser Award winner, which celebrates leaders in sustainable electronics procurement. The award comes from the Global Electronics Council (GEC), the non-profit organization that manages the EPEAT ecolabel. EPEAT allows City of Seattle to efficiently address the lifecycle impacts of the electronics we purchase, including computers, displays, printers, copiers, network equipment, mobile phones, servers, photovoltaic modules, inverters, and televisions. The sustainability impact is a cost savings of $178,962 annually.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Seattle, Washington

Seattle/King County Clinic Returns With Vision Services After Pandemic Hiatus

La Clínica de Seattle/Condado de King regresa con servicios para la vista después de su pausa por la pandemia 受到疫情而中斷的西雅圖/金縣診所視力服務即將恢復 대유행으로 중단되었던 시애틀/킹카운티 클리닉이 안과 서비스와 함께 재개합니다 Phòng Khám Seattle / Quận King (Seattle/King County Clinic) Hoạt Động Trở Lại với Các Dịch Vụ Thị Lực Sau Sự Gián Đoạn vì Đại Dịch የሲያትል/ኪንግ […]
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Civic Art Collection Selects: SYEP Intern Anh Sy

Art is an amazing creative invention. All of the artworks below – all curated from the Seattle Civic Art Collection – are pieces I chose because they represent myself, my dream, and my aspirations for my future and world. Changing of the Bay, Alyson McCrink. Why I chose...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Animal control officers reflect on change

In celebration of the Seattle Animal Shelter’s 50th anniversary, we take a look back at its history. From landlines and paper forms to cell phones and laptop computers, the profession of animal control officer (ACO) has changed considerably over the past 30 years. Three of the Seattle Animal Shelter’s long-time ACOs have witnessed those changes and more.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Monorail Westlake Station Access

The links below will open new tabs. Due to an elevator outage at Westlake Center Mall, Seattle Center Monorail will not have elevator access at Westlake Station during the following windows of time:. Friday, August 5 from 7:30am-10am and 7-11pm. Saturday, August 6 from 8:30-10am and 7-11pm. Sunday, August 7...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy