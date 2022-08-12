Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
One ring at a time: Gering businessman crafts medieval armor
One local business owner has taken his passion for crafting back in time. Randy Rice, co-owner of Hand Crafted in Gering, pieces together suits of chainmail armor one metal ring at a time. Rice has been working with chainmail for over five years, and he said it all started with...
Scotts Bluff Nat. Mon. to offer free Civilian Conservation Corps program
Gering, NE – “It is my belief that what is being accomplished (through the Civilian Conservation Corps) will conserve our natural resources, create future national wealth and prove of moral and spiritual value not only to those of you who are taking part, but to the rest of the country as well.”
Chadron, Crawford Volunteer Fire Departments battle grassfire
The Chadron and Crawford Volunteer Fire Departments, United States Forest Service, and Oelrichs/Ardmore, SD Volunteer Fire Departments battled a grassfire on Aug. 12. The Wayside area fire was near the Nebraska/South Dakota state line west of Highway 385, northwest of Chadron. The fire started at 10 a.m. Friday and burned...
cowboystatedaily.com
Goodbye To Nearly Century-Old Water Tower In Yoder, Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fifteen minutes south of Torrington, straddling Wyoming Highway 152, sits the town of Yoder. For nearly a century, a water tower stood guard high above the community. Last week the tower’s watch ended. The demolition of the water tower, built...
News Channel Nebraska
Panhandle grass fire burns 136 acres
BANNER COUNTY, Neb. -- Four Panhandle Fire departments responded to a grass fire. The Banner County Fire Department posted on Facebook that a grass fire burned 136 acres on Monday. Banner, Kimball, Bushnell, and Albin all responded to the fire. The Banner County Fire Department stated that due to the...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Banner, Box Butte, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Eastern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northeastern Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 755 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake Minatare to 6 miles southwest of Chimney Rock State Park to near Redington, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgeport, Bayard, Minatare, Lake Minatare Campground, Northport, Chimney Rock State Park, Bridgeport State Recreation Area, Angora, Kilpatrick Lake, The Intersection Of Highway 385 And 92, Court House And Jail Rocks, Moomaws Corner, Redington, Lake Minatare, The Intersection Of Highway 385 And L62, South Bayard Junction, Melbeta and McGrew. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
News Channel Nebraska
Sidney man accused of threatening crop duster with gun
SIDNEY, Neb. -- A Panhandle man is facing charges for allegedly threatening a crop duster after it reportedly flew over his property multiple times. On August 9th at approximately 2:00 p.m., a Cheyenne County Deputy received a call from 57-year-old Brian Keller, with Keller reporting a crop-dusting plane flying over his property.
News Channel Nebraska
Flash flood warning: Eastern Kimball County
He National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a. * Flash Flood Warning for... Eastern Kimball County in the panhandle of Nebraska... * At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing. heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain. have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts...
wrrnetwork.com
Inmate from Crook County Died at Torrington Prison
Ballard, Harry L. (33283), a Wyoming inmate, died Saturday August 13, 2022, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, WY. Ballard was convicted of Second Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor and sentenced to eight to 15 years by Judge Perry in the Sixth Judicial District in Crook County, WY on November 12, 2020.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200665 15:31 10-45 : MVA INJURY 5th and Yellowstone / motor vehicle crash / investigation made on scene / citation issued Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200667 10:36 WELFARE : WELFARE 700 W. 14TH ST./ MENTAL HEALTH EMERGENCY/ SUBJECT PLACED UNDER PROTECTIVE CUSTODY Closed - Resolved. P202200668 14:03 THEFT : THEFT...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Prison Guard Shot At Nebraska Grocery Store Has Been Flown To Care
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An off-duty Wyoming prison guard was life-lighted after being shot in the belly in Nebraska on Thursday by a man whom authorities think is his cousin, according to area police. Martin Maldonado Jr., 34, an officer at the Wyoming Department of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Contentious divorce, protection order filings preceded Scottsbluff shooting
SCOTTSBLUFF -- A Scottsbluff man arrested as a suspect in a shooting had been involved in a contentious divorce involving custody disputes and protection orders, according to court documents. Scottsbluff Police arrested Alexander J. Maldonado, 35, of Gering, in connection to a shooting Thursday in a Scottsbluff parking lot, according...
