Effective: 2022-08-14 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-14 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Morrill; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Eastern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northeastern Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 755 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lake Minatare to 6 miles southwest of Chimney Rock State Park to near Redington, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgeport, Bayard, Minatare, Lake Minatare Campground, Northport, Chimney Rock State Park, Bridgeport State Recreation Area, Angora, Kilpatrick Lake, The Intersection Of Highway 385 And 92, Court House And Jail Rocks, Moomaws Corner, Redington, Lake Minatare, The Intersection Of Highway 385 And L62, South Bayard Junction, Melbeta and McGrew. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BANNER COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO