NBA players who wore the No. 6 during the 2021-22 season
The National Basketball League and National Basketball Players Association on Thursday announced that the No. 6 worn by 11-time NBA champion Bill Russell would be permanently retired across the league to honor his life and legacy.
Players will wear a commemorative patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys throughout the 2022-23 season to pay tribute to Russell, who passed away on July 31. Every team will also display a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 to honor the Boston Celtics legend on the sidelines near the scorer’s table.
The Celtics will have a unique recognition for Russell on their uniforms.
Players currently wearing the No. 6 will be permitted to continue doing so but the number will not be issued again by any team to any player. The league also confirmed that if any of those players change teams, they will be able to continue wearing the number.
With the No. 6 now retired, Rookie Wire took a look at those players that donned that number last season and could wear it again during the upcoming 2022-23 campaign.
Note: Information via Basketball-Reference.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Utah Jazz
Alexander-Walker has worn the No. 6 now with the New Orleans Pelicans and Jazz. He was drafted by the Pelicans 17th in 2019 and traded to the Jazz at the trade deadline in February.
Moses Brown, Cleveland Cavaliers
Brown suited up for the Dallas Mavericks and Cavaliers last season. He finished the year with Cleveland and signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Los Angeles Clippers last month.
Shaq Buchanan, Memphis Grizzlies
Buchanan logged two appearances with the Grizzlies after signing via the hardship exception. After the season, he played with Memphis during summer league.
Zylan Cheatham, Utah Jazz
Cheatham played one game with the Jazz after signing via the hardship exception. He wore the No. 6 prior to the arrival of Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Gabriel Deck, Oklahoma City Thunder
Deck was with the Thunder during the past two seasons but was waived in January. He opted to return overseas and will play the 2022-23 season with Real Madrid in Spain.
Bryn Forbes, Minnesota Timberwolves
Forbes wore the No. 6 last season with the Denver Nuggets. However, he signed with the Timberwolves over the offseason and will likely need to change numbers as Jordan McLaughlin currently wears No. 6.
Melvin Frazier Jr., Oklahoma City Thunder
Frazier played just three games with the Thunder and joined the team after it waived Gabriel Deck, who also wore No. 6. He is currently a free agent.
Montrezl Harrell, Washington Wizards
Harrell wore No. 6 with the Wizards last season but was eventually sent to the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline. He wore No. 8 with the Hornets.
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
James has infamously alternated jersey numbers from 23 to 6 throughout his career. He started off his stint with the Lakers in No. 23 but changed last season to No. 6, which he last wore with the Miami Heat.
Keon Johnson, Portland Trail Blazers
Johnson was drafted last year 21st by the Los Angeles Clippers but was traded at the deadline to Portland. He switched numbers from 45 to 6 upon joining the Trail Blazers.
Kevin Pangos, Cleveland Cavaliers
Pangos began last season with the Cavaliers but was eventually waived in February. He will play the 2022-23 season with Olimpia Milano in Italy.
Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards
Porizingis has worn the No. 6 in each stop during his NBA career to this point and kept that tradition going when he was traded from Dallas to Washington at the deadline.
Javonte Smart, Milwaukee Bucks
Smart played 13 games with the Bucks before he joined the Miami Heat later in the season. He opted to go with No. 15 in Miami.
Rayjon Tucker, Denver Nuggets
Tucker had a brief run with the Nuggets and donned No. 6 for three games. He later joined the Milwaukee Bucks and picked No. 59 for his jersey number.
Tyrone Wallace, New Orleans Pelicans
Wallace signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Pelicans last season. He opted to play next season overseas and will be with Paris Basketball.
