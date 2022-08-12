Read full article on original website
Related
Tehechapi News
‘A Mountain Homecoming’: Pet parade kicks off events for 59th Tehachapi Mountain Festival
After months of planning, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations are just days away from the 59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. And one traditional event was held Saturday. A small group turned out for the children’s pet parade, sponsored by the Tehachapi Mountain Dog Fanciers. Teri Kahn explained that this was the first attempt at holding the event since the pandemic.
Tehechapi News
A party with a purpose, Cheers to Charity celebrates 8th year
Tehachapi’s best party with a purpose, Cheers to Charity, celebrated its 8th year on Saturday with a huge crowd at Tehachapi’s Aviator Park, according to founder Mary Beth Garrison. The annual night on the town showcases area restaurants, breweries and wineries in a celebration of good friends and...
1 wounded in central Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to the area of 1st Street and Oleander Avenue at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found with at least one gunshot wound, a police department spokesperson said. […]
2 people wounded in Vagabond Inn shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were shot and suffered major injuries in a shooting Sunday evening at a south Bakersfield motel, police said. Emergency crews were called to the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to police, witnesses told officers a man shot two people at the motel and ran […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCSO warns of thieves posing as deputies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of thieves posing as deputies. KCSO posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that it had received reports of armed robberies in the Taft area. Officials said the thieves were wearing tan uniforms with a gold star badge. They reportedly took money […]
Motorcyclist listed as critical following Morning Dr. crash
BAKERSFELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash that severely injured a motorcyclist Friday night in east Bakersfield. Bakersfield police said officers were called to Morning Drive just south of Highway 178 just before 11 p.m. for a motorcycle crash. A man riding the motorcycle lost control […]
KCSO searching for woman, last seen in Lancaster
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Ronnetta Martin, 27, according to the office. Martin is described as 5-feet and 3-inches-tall and 105 pounds and has brown-eyes and hair, according to the office. Martin was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt, gray sweatpants […]
Reward up to $1K offered for info leading to arrest in southeast Bakersfield killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred a year ago in southeast Bakersfield. Police said the Secret Witness reward is being offered in the case of Demond Rufus, 22, who was fatally shot early Aug. 14 in the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tehechapi News
Board of Supervisors approves $5K for Tehachapi Cancer Foundation
On Aug. 9, the Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to contribute $5,000 to the Tehachapi Cancer Foundation to support a fundraising event to provide assistance to people in Tehachapi, according to a summary of the meeting provided by Zack Scrivner, chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
Kern County woman reported missing in Lancaster area
Authorities Friday sought the public’s help to find a 27-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lancaster area. Ronnetta Martin, who resides in Kern County, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday, said Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. A more precise description of where Martin was last seen was not available.
Fatal crash reported on Taft Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deadly crash between a pickup and semi-truck happened Monday at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Taft Highway, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. and knocked down a power pole, according to CHP. The semi was blocking middle lanes. More information will be […]
Tehechapi News
Warrior Football gears up for season at Boron scrimmage
Mountain Football saw their first action in pads this season against opposition, participating in a four-team scrimmage against Boron, Bishop and Lancaster at Boron High. Each team squared off against each other in pre-determined plays on offense and defense, with all teams getting their full roster participating in first, second and in some team’s cases, third team sets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman dies after struck by a vehicle on Panama Lane, BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Officers were dispatched to east Panama Lane for a pedestrian and vehicle collision at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering major injuries and she later died at the scene, according to the department. […]
Ridgecrest man struck by train, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified a man who was struck by a train and died. David Lynn Parsons, 60, was struck by a train and found on July 14 on Truxtun Avenue south of Baker Street just before 1:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said the […]
Father, son arrested in 2020 Rosamond shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A father and son accused of shooting at a couple in Rosamond in 2020 have been arrested. Davon Mijuan Jackson, 43, and son Davion Kevon Jackson, 20, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a gun in a shooting that occurred the […]
Bicyclist killed in overnight Oak Street collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a bicyclist died of his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Beach Park early Wednesday morning. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to Oak Street near 21st Street just after midnight Wednesday for a report of a bicyclist hit by a vehicle. Officers […]
Woman killed in Vagabond Inn shooting, man arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting Sunday evening that killed a woman and injured a man at the Vagabond Inn in south Bakersfield. Vicente Williams, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, police said. He’s due in court Wednesday. The shooting happened at about […]
Bakersfield Now
Man killed by train identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office that was killed when he was struck by a train. David Lynn Parsons, 60, of Ridgecrest was found by BNSF Railway police July 14 on East Truxtun Avenue, south of Baker Street, said the coroner.
Woman killed after walking on Hwy 99, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was killed after walking on Highway 99 on Sunday. Adriana Gamez, 22, was identified as the woman struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 near White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. Gamez was transported to Kern Medical where she was pronounced […]
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Comments / 0